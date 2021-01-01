Its already a cracker of a window. Bobinhood is relentless, gotta admire it really.



We got 3 good or very good or excellent players in, exactly where we needed them, at really great prices. Major upgrade on the engines we needed most. energy hustle skill.Cleared out the deadwood and freed up a massive pile of salary money in the contracts that ended.Brought forward the rebuild at least a year and scored wildly excessive fees and large salary savings for the still serviceable but quickly fading hendo and fab we would have needed to somehow sell next year anyway.Not necessarily done yet.Thats Major movement in the right direction. What's your complaint again? I forgot. Why is this not good so far? because social media is hugely embarrassed Todd Bohley is destroying his club and we wouldn't kill ours to spite him or something?Seriously, why is what we have accomplished so far not pretty presentable? what part of our completed work product to date most fills you with despair?