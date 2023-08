I'd have to disagree with you on Lavia. If we didn't think he was worth 50m and we stuck on 46m, what made his value rocket up to 60m, which we suddenly accepted as reasonable? Absolutely nothing. We realized that our valuation was unreasonable, and that's on us, no one else.



Well, my suspicion is if we ever bid really 60 which i have my very strong doubts that ever happened, we already knew he'd chosen Chelsea based on the ridiculous contract and we were just driving the price up for them. Our start of the window valuation of him was 35. I dont think we ever contemplated really paying 60 million for him and the wages we would have had to go to.When chelsea entered the market they skewed it right sideways.