Tuchel On Gravenberch
Speaking today ahead of his side's league opener, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said that making an impact off the bench is the "role right now" for the Netherlands international.
"I see him in an attacking role," he added.
"When he came on in pre-season, he was very good. His strengths are with his back to goal and dribbling.
"He only came off the bench in the friendlies, and that's his role right now. If he remains patient and continues to work hard, he's got the same chances as everyone else.