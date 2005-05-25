« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59240 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:00:58 pm
It is nothing to do with that. It is spending money on a pretty average footballer with very few upsides.

I mean if it was our intention to bring a player like Endo in then why didn't we go for someone like Jefferson Lerma who is younger, has far more pedigree, knows the Premier League and was available on a free.

Endo is just a desperation signing.

I dont think he is a desperation signing. Im afraid the next one might be.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59241 on: Today at 04:02:33 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:58:45 pm
Gini was a bang avg player, as was Milner, as was Robertson et al et al

You have a very poor appreciation of players if you think that.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59242 on: Today at 04:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:38 pm
No, because he has had a very underwhelming career and is 31 later this season. Very few players come into the Premier League with that kind of pedigree and succeed. The fact that we are even contemplating it shows how bad our planning has been.

He takes up a chunk of the budget, a none HG space and is at best a very short-term punt with very little potential upside.

Not willing to give the player a chance then because he's an "FSG signing" and not a Klopp signing?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59243 on: Today at 04:03:36 pm »
Saint-Cyr Johan Bakayoko (born 20 April 2003) is a Belgian professional footballer who plays as a winger or forward for Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven and the Belgium national team. Liverpools possible long term successor to Mohamed Salah.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johan_Bakayoko

Fascinating!
Online Buck Pete

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59244 on: Today at 04:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:00:20 pm
Fair enough. Im not always reading stuff on here given the volume of posts.

Nah mate Im agreeing with you, and TAW

Even coming from the well-informed folk at The Wrap, it will still be dismissed. 
Online Fitzy.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59245 on: Today at 04:04:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:53:14 pm
Thats all fine but very simplistic. When we were successful a lot, if not all the players were top quality. Not all world class but still some of the better ones in the league.

The idea that you can just put in an average Bundesliga or premier league player into our 11 and still expect to compete for the top honours is wrong.

In a smart setup, players emerge as being better than average. Given how underwhelming signings have thrived in a Klopp team, I think its a worthwhile observation. Simplistic? Maybe. Possibly not as simplistic as labelling the player as average based on our (mostly) limited understanding of him as a footballer.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59246 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
Tuchel On Gravenberch

Speaking today ahead of his side's league opener, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said that making an impact off the bench is the "role right now" for the Netherlands international.

"I see him in an attacking role," he added.

"When he came on in pre-season, he was very good. His strengths are with his back to goal and dribbling.

"He only came off the bench in the friendlies, and that's his role right now. If he remains patient and continues to work hard, he's got the same chances as everyone else.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59247 on: Today at 04:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:02:43 pm
Not willing to give the player a chance then because he's an "FSG signing" and not a Klopp signing?

Not willing to give him a chance is the kind of shit people got when they said Melo, Kabak and Davies were not good signings.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59248 on: Today at 04:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:00:58 pm
It is nothing to do with that. It is spending money on a pretty average footballer with very few upsides.

I mean if it was our intention to bring a player like Endo in then why didn't we go for someone like Jefferson Lerma who is younger, has far more pedigree, knows the Premier League and was available on a free.

Endo is just a desperation signing.

Because Jürgen didn't want him?
Online RK7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59249 on: Today at 04:05:40 pm »
Interesting signing and on paper looks exactly what we need in this moment.
Online mightymoose1972

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59250 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:15:14 pm
So far weve got the most player for the least money of anybody anywhere. By the time its done i'll bet its a real cracker of a window. it actually already is.

We've been shut out of the extreme high end market by illegally excessive highly imprudent ego driven spending by Chelsea and the pull of Real and we've had to react to a major surprise in the sudden advent of the Saudi's and the fact they offered us stupidly excessive money for fabhino and tapped up our captain on 700k a week, and then took a month to pay us.

what part of that is anybodys fault? You can argue fairly we could have had lavia if we'd spent 50 quicker, but we simply didn't think thats was a good value. suck it up. Thats good management not bad. 

shambles crew are lost at emotional sea and talking ballocks non stop. every single report from Germany from people who know or have worked with Endo say this a fantastic deal he's just what we need and the stats back it up. Further we are probably not done in the market.

If you ignore all the noise simply look at what we have done ins and outs its a major improvement on the playing side and excellent financials on both sides of the sheet. Arguing we need even more is probably fair but who says we wont do that.

and on top of all that we even took a crack at one of the very best young players in the world by ponying up a huge record fee with an extra digit on it. It didn't work out but the cry untill then was "penny pinchers" and it just turned to "unorganized fools" instead.  as if a 3x 8 year and agent bungs had nothing to do with it.

Great summary of the window
Online JC the Messiah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59251 on: Today at 04:05:48 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:58:45 pm
Gini was a bang avg player, as was Milner, as was Robertson et al et al

...and Henderson, Fab, Bobby, Mo, etc. (to many on here who wanted them moved on and could say next to nothing positive about them)
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59252 on: Today at 04:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:05:10 pm
Not willing to give him a chance is the kind of shit people got when they said Melo, Kabak and Davies were not good signings.

So that's a no then?
Online Fitzy.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59253 on: Today at 04:06:26 pm »
Nah mate Im agreeing with you, and TAW

Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59254 on: Today at 04:06:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:53:14 pm
Thats all fine but very simplistic. When we were successful a lot, if not all the players were top quality. Not all world class but still some of the better ones in the league.

The idea that you can just put in an average Bundesliga or premier league player into our 11 and still expect to compete for the top honours is wrong.
Well this so called average player will line up alongside stars. I mean we watched Fergie win title after title with the likes of Chadwick, Oshea, Wes Brown in his teams, all of whom were bang average but they complimented the star players well. Not going to dismiss Endo as average before hes even kicked a ball for us, like many seem to be doing but not every one of our players needs to be an absolute star. The signing makes sense and will make even more sense if we get one more player in for midfield.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59255 on: Today at 04:07:00 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 04:05:40 pm
Interesting signing and on paper looks exactly what we need in this moment.

Could be exactly the player to get the most out of Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Trent...  He could play a lot more minutes that many are suggesting.
Online Fitzy.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59256 on: Today at 04:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:05:10 pm
Not willing to give him a chance is the kind of shit people got when they said Melo, Kabak and Davies were not good signings.
The problem with this type of point is that its using the minority of unsuccessful signings to make an argument. Recruitment under Klopp has been a success largely because of the way players are coached and developed.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59257 on: Today at 04:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:00:58 pm
It is nothing to do with that. It is spending money on a pretty average footballer with very few upsides.

I mean if it was our intention to bring a player like Endo in then why didn't we go for someone like Jefferson Lerma who is younger, has far more pedigree, knows the Premier League and was available on a free.

Endo is just a desperation signing.

On further reflection, I don't think the situation with Endo has anything to do with the Caicedo and Lavia sagas. We're just adding some versatility and experience after having some key members go out the door. We're linking them together because of their proximity but we may have signed Endo even if we nabbed Caicedo - we'll never know.

What was Lerma looking for in terms of wages and signing on fee? I'd say more than what we're paying Endo. Lerma's just a somewhat useful clogger from what I've seen, and only a year younger.
Online Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59258 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:58:45 pm
Gini was a bang avg player, as was Milner, as was Robertson et al et al
Worst take of the day. Only seen about 5 comments. But I'm secure with my position.
Online The Final Third

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59259 on: Today at 04:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:05:10 pm
Not willing to give him a chance is the kind of shit people got when they said Melo, Kabak and Davies were not good signings.

Your concern trolling today is weak sauce my dude. In no way is Endo comparable to those three.  ;D
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59260 on: Today at 04:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:02:43 pm
Not willing to give the player a chance then because he's an "FSG signing" and not a Klopp signing?

Not willing to give him a chance is the kind of shit people got when they said Melo, Kabak and Davies were not good signings.
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:05:22 pm
Because Jürgen didn't want him?

Jurgen thought he was getting Bellingham, Kone, Thuram, Caicedo or Lavia.

Lerma makes far more sense on a free than Endo at £15m.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Offline kellan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59261 on: Today at 04:10:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:39:44 pm
I do love an out of nowhere signing. Reminds me of the good old days of finding out we've signed someone on teletext.
Teletext smeletext. It's not a true surprise signing unless it happens like they used to with the women's team when you didn't know we'd signed anyone until she walked out of the tunnel wearing red. I remember going one week and seeing a player line up for the other team, went the week after and she was lining up for us. I had to check what was in my drink  ;D
Offline shook

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59262 on: Today at 04:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:09:46 pm
Not willing to give him a chance is the kind of shit people got when they said Melo, Kabak and Davies were not good signings.
Jurgen thought he was getting Bellingham, Kone, Thuram, Caicedo or Lavia.

Lerma makes far more sense on a free than Endo at £15m.

What's the wage demand for Lerma? What's the agent fee? How many years on the contract?
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59263 on: Today at 04:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:09:46 pm
Not willing to give him a chance is the kind of shit people got when they said Melo, Kabak and Davies were not good signings.
Jurgen thought he was getting Bellingham, Kone, Thuram, Caicedo or Lavia.

Lerma makes far more sense on a free than Endo at £15m.

Has Jürgen actually come out and said that he wanted them players, or are they the ones the media keep saying that he is furious about losing out on?  Two are still available and the other 3 didn't want to sign for Liverpool FC.
Online StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59264 on: Today at 04:12:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:46:39 pm
Yeah and he can play 6/8 and right back (not so sure about CB in our set up)

At the same time or?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59265 on: Today at 04:12:28 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:58:45 pm
Gini was a bang avg player, as was Milner, as was Robertson et al et al
The Bad Take Squad have arrived.
Online Ipcress

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59266 on: Today at 04:14:04 pm »
Reading through this, I'm surprised that I'm surprised at how may people think this signing is a disaster.

To them it's the Endof the world as we know it, but I feel fine about it.
Online Fitzy.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59267 on: Today at 04:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:12:28 pm
The Bad Take Squad have arrived.
I think hes not serious. A comment on how people responded to the signings at the time, I presume
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59268 on: Today at 04:14:15 pm »
We could have signed Endo a month ago and had him play vs Chelsea. Even now its being reported hell be in the squad Saturday such is our situation. I have no faith this is any type of concerted plan and Endo working out or not doesnt change that.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59269 on: Today at 04:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:12:06 pm
Has Jürgen actually come out and said that he wanted them players, or are they the ones the media keep saying that he is furious about losing out on?  Two are still available and the other 3 didn't want to sign for Liverpool FC.

You are the one telling us Klopp's innermost thoughts.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Online JHova2427

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59270 on: Today at 04:15:43 pm »
If he can play and compete like Milner (solid, high engine, cover positions) for a few years (Milner played decently for years after turning 30), then this is excellent.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59271 on: Today at 04:18:58
Quote from: JHova2427 on Today at 04:15:43 pm
If he can okay and compete like Milner (solid, high engine, cover positions) for a few years (Milner played decently for years after turning 30), then this is excellent.

Milner was absolute levels above Endo and crucially was happy to be a bit part player, had the mentality to come in at a moments notice and was extremely versatile.

Endo has no experience of being a squad player and could well be a player that needs to play week in week out.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Offline yes

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59272 on: Today at 04:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:15:14 pm
So far weve got the most player for the least money of anybody anywhere. By the time its done i'll bet its a real cracker of a window. it actually already is.

We've been shut out of the extreme high end market by illegally excessive highly imprudent ego driven spending by Chelsea and the pull of Real and we've had to react to a major surprise in the sudden advent of the Saudi's and the fact they offered us stupidly excessive money for fabhino and tapped up our captain on 700k a week, and then took a month to pay us.

what part of that is anybodys fault? You can argue fairly we could have had lavia if we'd spent 50 quicker, but we simply didn't think thats was a good value. suck it up. Thats good management not bad. 

shambles crew are lost at emotional sea and talking ballocks non stop. every single report from Germany from people who know or have worked with Endo say this a fantastic deal he's just what we need and the stats back it up. Further we are probably not done in the market.

If you ignore all the noise simply look at what we have done ins and outs its a major improvement on the playing side and excellent financials on both sides of the sheet. Arguing we need even more is probably fair but who says we wont do that.

and on top of all that we even took a crack at one of the very best young players in the world by ponying up a huge record fee with an extra digit on it. It didn't work out but the cry untill then was "penny pinchers" and it just turned to "unorganized fools" instead.  as if a 3x 8 year and agent bungs had nothing to do with it.

I think if we completely remove any context, forget that the last seven days ever happened and pretend other clubs don't exist we can all agree that we've had a transfer window.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59273 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:05:03 pm
Tuchel On Gravenberch

Speaking today ahead of his side's league opener, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said that making an impact off the bench is the "role right now" for the Netherlands international.

"I see him in an attacking role," he added.

"When he came on in pre-season, he was very good. His strengths are with his back to goal and dribbling.

"He only came off the bench in the friendlies, and that's his role right now. If he remains patient and continues to work hard, he's got the same chances as everyone else.
Tuchel is very frank & honest to players in fairness to him.
Can see why he falls out with players at times just calls things how sees them. Gravenberch you feel may push for a move now
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59274 on: Today at 04:20:01 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:06:56 pm
Well this so called average player will line up alongside stars. I mean we watched Fergie win title after title with the likes of Chadwick, Oshea, Wes Brown in his teams, all of whom were bang average but they complimented the star players well. Not going to dismiss Endo as average before hes even kicked a ball for us, like many seem to be doing but not every one of our players needs to be an absolute star. The signing makes sense and will make even more sense if we get one more player in for midfield.

Thats a fair challenge and as I have said before I am positive about the move of Endo, not against the signing at all. But I dont think people saying its fine if he is ok/average because we have other top players in our starting 1  is correct. There is a reason we went for Monaco lad and players like them, to make us better.
