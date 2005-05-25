Thats all fine but very simplistic. When we were successful a lot, if not all the players were top quality. Not all world class but still some of the better ones in the league.



The idea that you can just put in an average Bundesliga or premier league player into our 11 and still expect to compete for the top honours is wrong.



Well this so called average player will line up alongside stars. I mean we watched Fergie win title after title with the likes of Chadwick, Oshea, Wes Brown in his teams, all of whom were bang average but they complimented the star players well. Not going to dismiss Endo as average before hes even kicked a ball for us, like many seem to be doing but not every one of our players needs to be an absolute star. The signing makes sense and will make even more sense if we get one more player in for midfield.