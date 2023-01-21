« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1715946 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59160 on: Today at 02:39:09 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:56:07 pm
Think its something to do with you being a miserable so and so and youre only ever happy if youre saying something bad about the Reds. Dont quote me on it, I could be wrong but if I was a betting man that would be where I put my money.

Ps no offence

Presumably you only browse this thread. Ive been fighting the corner of the new system in VVDs thread just today in the face of relentless RAWK criticism. What I dont do though is complain about how negative people are being about it because personal youre so miserable comments are a good way of getting threads like this locked. As for this thread though, yes theres not been much to be positive about since our initial business and moving on Fabinho and Henderson - which I was very positive about by the way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59161 on: Today at 02:39:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:02:50 pm
He is part, and a big one, of the transfer process. We have dithered quite a bit after two good early signings. If we are saying this window has not been great, then he too is a part of it.

I am saying the window has not been great because there has been a lack of planning. We haven't identified what we wanted to do and recruited towards that plan. It has been the usual scattergun approach looking for value. Go for a player if his price goes up move on, rinse and repeat. How you can start off looking to sign Bellingham, go through the likes of Kone, Thuram, and Veiga, put in a British transfer record bid for Caicedo, pull out of a deal for Lavia and end up with Endo.

That illustrates perfectly what Klopp is up against and why we are on our 3rd DoF in just over a year. Never mind Director of Football we need a Director of jumble sales because all we do is rummage around looking for bargains. 

It has just been the usual wheeling and dealing that has left us with an unbalanced squad, huge homegrown issues and a squad incapable of playing the way the manager wants to play the game. So how the hell is that Klopp's fault?
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59162 on: Today at 02:40:39 pm »
1480 pages!!! Jesus wept!!!  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59163 on: Today at 02:42:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:02:50 pm
He is part, and a big one, of the transfer process. We have dithered quite a bit after two good early signings. If we are saying this window has not been great, then he too is a part of it.

Can you elaborate on his supposed culpability please? What is his big part exactly?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59164 on: Today at 02:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:31:17 pm
Branco regen then.
Urgh. Genoa UEFA Cup 91/92. Some of you wouldnt have survived those years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59165 on: Today at 02:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Demo on Today at 02:40:39 pm
1480 pages!!! Jesus wept!!!  ;D

Did he? Why?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59166 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:44:00 pm
Did he? Why?
He read some of the posts on here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59167 on: Today at 02:45:03 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59168 on: Today at 02:45:25 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:42:52 pm
Can you elaborate on his supposed culpability please? What is his big part exactly?

We have two weeks left and we are short in several areas. We are at least two short in midfield and at least one short at the back, possibly short on the right side of defence as well. We should not be going into the season so short and taking a huge risk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59169 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:43:31 pm
Urgh. Genoa UEFA Cup 91/92. Some of you wouldnt have survived those years

A proper beating. Who was there Uruguayan who I think scored their first goal?

Vaguely remember the home leg feeling like a big European night and a bit of a glorious failure (given we lost that as well!).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59170 on: Today at 02:47:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:45:25 pm
We have two weeks left and we are short in several areas. We are at least two short in midfield and at least one short at the back, possibly short on the right side of defence as well. We should not be going into the season so short and taking a huge risk.

Sorry, i don't think you've answered the question. How exactly has Jurgen played a big part in any transfer failings, as you clearly stated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59171 on: Today at 02:49:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:02:50 pm
He is part, and a big one, of the transfer process. We have dithered quite a bit after two good early signings. If we are saying this window has not been great, then he too is a part of it.

Not sure I get this at all. Klopp has nothing to do with the bidding and negotiations. He may well green light players he wants but it's out of his hands what happens from there.

You saw it after the deal was made with Brighton, he came out in the news conference saying a deal has been made "whatever that means" "as we want the player not an agreement". It's up to others to sort that out, and I feel he was being a bit funny or frustrated in that moment, wasn't like him to say things like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59172 on: Today at 02:49:30 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:47:07 pm
Sorry, i don't think you've answered the question. How exactly has Jurgen played a big part in any transfer failings, as you clearly stated.

The transfer team of which Klopp is a big part of have not been able to bring in the players we need.
