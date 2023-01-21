He is part, and a big one, of the transfer process. We have dithered quite a bit after two good early signings. If we are saying this window has not been great, then he too is a part of it.



I am saying the window has not been great because there has been a lack of planning. We haven't identified what we wanted to do and recruited towards that plan. It has been the usual scattergun approach looking for value. Go for a player if his price goes up move on, rinse and repeat. How you can start off looking to sign Bellingham, go through the likes of Kone, Thuram, and Veiga, put in a British transfer record bid for Caicedo, pull out of a deal for Lavia and end up with Endo.That illustrates perfectly what Klopp is up against and why we are on our 3rd DoF in just over a year. Never mind Director of Football we need a Director of jumble sales because all we do is rummage around looking for bargains.It has just been the usual wheeling and dealing that has left us with an unbalanced squad, huge homegrown issues and a squad incapable of playing the way the manager wants to play the game. So how the hell is that Klopp's fault?