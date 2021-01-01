« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1708666 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58880 on: Today at 11:15:09 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:14:03 am
Doucure and Endo would be so weird. Why would you spend £15million on a DM when youre getting a first team ready (ie not a kid) DM anyway? Wed have to really not rate Bacjetic. So yeah, doubt theres legs in this one.

To have a squad.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58881 on: Today at 11:16:32 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:14:03 am
Doucure and Endo would be so weird. Why would you spend £15million on a DM when youre getting a first team ready (ie not a kid) DM anyway? Wed have to really not rate Bacjetic. So yeah, doubt theres legs in this one.

He's 19 and coming off 2 years of some pretty heavy injuries, he could also get minutes as the understudy for Trent.

Endo could be seen as getting minutes in the left back come left center back position as well.

All about flexibility and depth.
Online The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58882 on: Today at 11:17:44 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:14:03 am
Doucure and Endo would be so weird. Why would you spend £15million on a DM when youre getting a first team ready (ie not a kid) DM anyway? Wed have to really not rate Bacjetic. So yeah, doubt theres legs in this one.

It would be weird if he couldn't also play CB and RB, probably do a fairly good job whenever called upon rather than agitate for minutes, and be a potentially great utility squad player who never gets injured.   
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58883 on: Today at 11:18:13 am »
Still think all this bollocks with needing to sign world class players from big clubs, when some of our most successful signings are merely decent players from lower tier clubs who became great.

Ive mentioned this before, but the self entitlement evident with some fans is really not befitting of this club. Good players are good players, irrespective of age or price. Winning transfer windows means shit.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58884 on: Today at 11:19:06 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:18:13 am
Still think all this bollocks with needing to sign world class players from big clubs, when some of our most successful signings are merely decent players from lower tier clubs who became great.

Ive mentioned this before, but the self entitlement evident with some fans is really not befitting of this club. Good players are good players, irrespective of age or price. Winning transfer windows means shit.

But arent you embarrassed that Chelsea got two players over us ? 😬
Offline Caligula?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58885 on: Today at 11:19:23 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:14:03 am
Doucure and Endo would be so weird. Why would you spend £15million on a DM when youre getting a first team ready (ie not a kid) DM anyway? Wed have to really not rate Bacjetic. So yeah, doubt theres legs in this one.

Or we rate him but don't want to rely on a kid who's made just a handful of starts and is coming back from a big injury to be our DM in a season where we must get back into the top four?
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58886 on: Today at 11:19:34 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:27:48 am
I'm extremely disappointed and I'm fuming with the club. But I don't think I'm being nasty.

But all accounts this guy seems like a top professional. And I really hope it works out for everyone.

But it's definitely more hope than belief at this point.

mind boggling pessimism.  Jurgen Klopp is our manager. He made Kevin Stewart into a passable dm. Hes obviously not signed as the long term solution but no reason he cant do an excellent job. and the Ragnar turn is one of the highlights of the last couple of decades. Pure entertainment. The games not all about spreadsheets and statsbomb. Its not played on paper its played on grass.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58887 on: Today at 11:19:54 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:22:03 am
Interesting. Evening Standard has an article on our interest in Doucoure, says he's valued by Palace at £70m but we think he could be a cheaper option than Lavia... I smell a release clause.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfer-news-cheick-doucoure-crystal-palace-b1101220.html

Eh, I've read the article and unless my eyes are playing tricks, nowhere in the article does it state we feel we can get him cheaper than Lavia
Online Keith Lard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58888 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:18:13 am
Still think all this bollocks with needing to sign world class players from big clubs, when some of our most successful signings are merely decent players from lower tier clubs who became great.

Ive mentioned this before, but the self entitlement evident with some fans is really not befitting of this club. Good players are good players, irrespective of age or price. Winning transfer windows means shit.

Well said sir. Couldnt agree more. This signing has put a big fat smile on my face - I love it
Online zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58889 on: Today at 11:21:06 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:27:48 am
I'm extremely disappointed and I'm fuming with the club.
:lmao
Online paddysour

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58890 on: Today at 11:21:25 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:19:34 am
mind boggling pessimism.  Jurgen Klopp is our manager. He made Kevin Stewart into a passable dm. Hes obviously not signed as the long term solution but no reason he cant do an excellent job. and the Ragnar turn is one of the highlights of the last couple of decades. Pure entertainment. The games not all about spreadsheets and statsbomb. Its not played on paper its played on grass.

But this is exactly my frustration. We have the worlds best manager for only a few seasons more. Fucking back him and win more stuff, instead of constantly asking for miracles.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58891 on: Today at 11:21:37 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:18:13 am
Still think all this bollocks with needing to sign world class players from big clubs, when some of our most successful signings are merely decent players from lower tier clubs who became great.

Ive mentioned this before, but the self entitlement evident with some fans is really not befitting of this club. Good players are good players, irrespective of age or price. Winning transfer windows means shit.

Yeah that's pretty mad, what posters have been saying only sign world class players from big clubs?
Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58892 on: Today at 11:24:07 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:21:25 am
But this is exactly my frustration. We have the worlds best manager for only a few seasons more. Fucking back him and win more stuff, instead of constantly asking for miracles.
So, if we announce the signing of Doucoure or similar later today, or later this week, or next week - will you be happy?
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58893 on: Today at 11:25:54 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:21:37 am
Yeah that's pretty mad, what posters have been saying only sign world class players from big clubs?

Literally had posters saying Stuttgart is a lower tier club from a lesser league. Dont play semantics here, some are thumbing their noses at Endo because he never played in a top team in a top league, and therefore is not good enough.
Online paddysour

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58894 on: Today at 11:26:03 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:24:07 am
So, if we announce the signing of Doucoure or similar later today, or later this week, or next week - will you be happy?

I'd be questioning the point of spending 20m + wages on a player to block Bajectic if we're signing a DM for 70m anyway. And I'd be asking who are we not registering to fit them both in.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58895 on: Today at 11:26:03 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:27:48 am
I'm extremely disappointed and I'm fuming with the club. But I don't think I'm being nasty.

But all accounts this guy seems like a top professional. And I really hope it works out for everyone.

But it's definitely more hope than belief at this point.

This is incredible.

Fuming before the transfer window closes.

This is a very smart signing.
Offline Qston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58896 on: Today at 11:26:12 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:18:13 am
Still think all this bollocks with needing to sign world class players from big clubs, when some of our most successful signings are merely decent players from lower tier clubs who became great.

Ive mentioned this before, but the self entitlement evident with some fans is really not befitting of this club. Good players are good players, irrespective of age or price. Winning transfer windows means shit.

Klopp is also quite well known as being pretty good as that coaching lark, and bringing the best out of players that are maybe undervalued. Mo would be a classic example of that.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58897 on: Today at 11:26:49 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:26:03 am
I'd be questioning the point of spending 20m + wages on a player to block Bajectic if we're signing a DM for 70m anyway. And I'd be asking who are we not registering to fit them both in.

Bajetic has had some bad injuries.

Maybe its about cover.
Online Keith Lard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58898 on: Today at 11:26:56 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:24:07 am
So, if we announce the signing of Doucoure or similar later today, or later this week, or next week - will you be happy?

Lol he will be  he can then puff his chest out in the office.

I couldnt give a monkeys how much a player costs, how old they are or where they are from. Give me 100% on the pitch and make sure the signing fit in with a well thought out strategy, and Ill get behind it.

I dont want to support a soulless turd like Man City, Saudicastle or Chelsea.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58899 on: Today at 11:27:23 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:18:13 am
Still think all this bollocks with needing to sign world class players from big clubs, when some of our most successful signings are merely decent players from lower tier clubs who became great.

Ive mentioned this before, but the self entitlement evident with some fans is really not befitting of this club. Good players are good players, irrespective of age or price. Winning transfer windows means shit.
Absolutely, but Caicedo and Lavia were actually in our normal window, you could hardly call them stars. That's the most ridiculous thing about the current tranfers prices, what have Lavia and Caicedo done to be 58m and 115m?
Klopp has proven over his career that he is the magic dust (just ask Coutinho) and given reasonable spending (he needs more than he's been getting ) he can compete against any team.
Endo looks taylor made for Klopp.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58900 on: Today at 11:28:21 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:25:54 am
Literally had posters saying Stuttgart is a lower tier club from a lesser league. Dont play semantics here, some are thumbing their noses at Endo because he never played in a top team in a top league, and therefore is not good enough.

So no one then, just as I thought.
Offline Claire.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58901 on: Today at 11:28:37 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:21:25 am
But this is exactly my frustration. We have the worlds best manager for only a few seasons more. Fucking back him and win more stuff, instead of constantly asking for miracles.

Christ on a bike, there's no helping you. Get off rawk for the day and stop looking at this stuff if it's dragging you down. We weren't putting in bids on Caciedo and Lavia for the lols. We've already signed Mac Allister and Szoboszlai (proud of myself for spelling that right first time).
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58902 on: Today at 11:28:55 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:52:38 am
if Enzo is brought viewed as a squad player I am fine with this signing.

Hope its not a lets sign the squad player first and if we dont sign a top top DM then least we have someone that can play there
This is exactly what it is.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58903 on: Today at 11:30:18 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:19:54 am
Eh, I've read the article and unless my eyes are playing tricks, nowhere in the article does it state we feel we can get him cheaper than Lavia

I'm pretty sure it was in there before. But either way, the tweet from the journo who wrote it says we believe we can get him for less than £58m (what Lavia cost).
Online Tony19:6

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58904 on: Today at 11:31:23 am »
Not sure if this has been posted already but was doing the rounds last night...

Klopp has never won a League title without a Japanese player in his squad

2010/2011 - Kagawa
2011/2012 - Kagawa
2019/2020 - Minamino
Endo ?

Anyone saying we're not going to win the PL now can f*ck off... ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58905 on: Today at 11:32:01 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:48:18 am
Tap-in saying Inacio set to sign new long term contract.  Hes off the table now. 

That news is more than a day old. Player wants another sesson in Portugal
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58906 on: Today at 11:32:21 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:21:25 am
But this is exactly my frustration. We have the worlds best manager for only a few seasons more. Fucking back him and win more stuff, instead of constantly asking for miracles.

we have been hunting for a tp drawer young dm for a couple of years now and im sure well keep doing so, but at the moment filthy money and Real have stolen all our main targets so we need to deal with reality.

Zoom out. we have a really good team. Really good. the overall rebuild is coming together nicely. The list of quality pick ups in the last couple of years is very long and it will continue to grow.

No reason to be upset about bringing in decent cover where we needed it most even though hes not a world superstar on paper.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58907 on: Today at 11:32:26 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:28:21 am
So no one then, just as I thought.

Hope youre not going to bury this guy before he comes here too. That would be rather disappointing.
Online stoa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58908 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:13:24 am
Now watch Al arguing that the poster meant Stuttgart. Next ten pages are gonna be fun.

I didn't. I was clearly talking about Szoboszlai whom we've signed from Red Bull Leipzig, a team that has finished 2nd, 6th, 3rd, 3rd, 2nd, 4th and 3rd in the Bundesliga in recent years. ;)
Online Bobsackamano

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58909 on: Today at 11:35:30 am »
Here's one of those all a players touches in a game type videos of him against Croatia in the WC knockouts. Looks tenacious with decent distribution, could be absolutely ideal dovetailing with Baj for the DM this season.

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1692120016244674695
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58910 on: Today at 11:35:32 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:28:37 am
Christ on a bike, there's no helping you. Get off rawk for the day and stop looking at this stuff if it's dragging you down. We weren't putting in bids on Caciedo and Lavia for the lols. We've already signed Mac Allister and Szoboszlai (proud of myself for spelling that right first time).
I laughed and was dismissive when the Endo news broke on here last night, then there was some excellent posts from Dim and a few others.  I then started looking into him and was blown away.

We really do have some very knowledgeable and excellent posters on here, sometimes you need to read more post less(not always what I  do🤣)
Offline Claire.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58911 on: Today at 11:35:46 am »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 11:31:23 am
Not sure if this has been posted already but was doing the rounds last night...

Klopp has never won a League title without a Japanese player in his squad

2010/2011 - Kagawa
2011/2012 - Kagawa
2019/2020 - Minamino
Endo ?

Anyone saying we're not going to win the PL now can f*ck off... ;D

This is the kind of post we love to see.
Online n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58912 on: Today at 11:36:04 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:21:37 am
Yeah that's pretty mad, what posters have been saying only sign world class players from big clubs?

If your shopping list is anyone other than the flavour of the week, posters will always find a reason to be underwhelmed by the signing. This thread is a case in point - I know next to nothing about Endo but his credential and stats really do appear to be very solid.

Rather than rubbishing his potential, short lived or otherwise, maybe allow for the possibility that may be very good for us. After all, signing players for big fees and the whos who doesnt mean jack shit - United have Antony for 86m (supposedly phenomenal, hasnt a phenomenal start to his life in England), Sancho (one of the hottest young English prospects, I think its safe to say hes not been great), Harry Maguire was signed for ridiculous amount of money.

The problem is people correlate price with quality and big name for suitability.

 
Online John C

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58913 on: Today at 11:36:47 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:14:48 am
Hes the new Igor.
I hope and expect him to be far, far better at football than Igor.
Offline Claire.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58914 on: Today at 11:38:57 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 11:35:32 am
I laughed and was dismissive when the Endo news broke on here last night, then there was some excellent posts from Dim and a few others.  I then started looking into him and was blown away.

We really do have some very knowledgeable and excellent posters on here, sometimes you need to read more post less(not always what I  do🤣)

I've no idea who he is, know absolutely fuck all about him and I won't bother looking him up or watching YouTube, I'll wait until he's in a red shirt and can make my own mind up. They're my favourite kind of transfer.
Offline Qston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58915 on: Today at 11:42:23 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:28:37 am
Christ on a bike, there's no helping you. Get off rawk for the day and stop looking at this stuff if it's dragging you down. We weren't putting in bids on Caciedo and Lavia for the lols. We've already signed Mac Allister and Szoboszlai (proud of myself for spelling that right first time).

It's at times like this that we need a Sabu post - he could work wonders with the names we have been linked with and signed so far.
Offline Red Ol

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58916 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:36:47 am
I hope and expect him to be far, far better at football than Igor.

I have a hunch he will be
Online harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58917 on: Today at 11:44:08 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:36:47 am
I hope and expect him to be far, far better at football than Igor.

Only Messi has surpassed Igor.
Offline Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58918 on: Today at 11:44:08 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:35:30 am
Here's one of those all a players touches in a game type videos of him against Croatia in the WC knockouts. Looks tenacious with decent distribution, could be absolutely ideal dovetailing with Baj for the DM this season.

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1692120016244674695

He has a mean eye for a through ball.
His key pass stats support this.

Will feast on pinging them to our fast runners up top.
Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58919 on: Today at 11:45:38 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:26:03 am
I'd be questioning the point of spending 20m + wages on a player to block Bajectic if we're signing a DM for 70m anyway. And I'd be asking who are we not registering to fit them both in.
But it would be a signing like a 23-year old Doucoure which would be the bigger blocker to Bajcetic, if that's your main concern. So you'd rather we didn't sign him, in which case Endo should be seen as a brilliant signing allowing the progression of Bajcetic?
