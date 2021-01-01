Yeah that's pretty mad, what posters have been saying only sign world class players from big clubs?
If your shopping list is anyone other than the flavour of the week, posters will always find a reason to be underwhelmed by the signing. This thread is a case in point - I know next to nothing about Endo but his credential and stats really do appear to be very solid.
Rather than rubbishing his potential, short lived or otherwise, maybe allow for the possibility that may be very good for us. After all, signing players for big fees and the whos who doesnt mean jack shit - United have Antony for 86m (supposedly phenomenal, hasnt a phenomenal start to his life in England), Sancho (one of the hottest young English prospects, I think its safe to say hes not been great), Harry Maguire was signed for ridiculous amount of money.
The problem is people correlate price with quality and big name for suitability.