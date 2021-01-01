« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1464 1465 1466 1467 1468 [1469] 1470   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1704379 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,418
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58720 on: Today at 09:49:06 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 09:32:59 am
OptaFranz
@OptaFranz
·
6m
1274 - Among all Bundesliga midfielders since his competition debut in September 2020, Wataru Endo has:
🥇the most duels (1274).
🥇the most minutes (8783).
🥈the second-most possession won (706).
🥈the second-most tackles (207).
Engine.
L0L! Someone posted his stats last night- most of which, he was first in- and someone else- can't remember who, waded in with a "..but, but.."- by saying that "That's JUST because he played the most!" ;D

I just thought: "So? OF COURSE! That's what we want!"
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58721 on: Today at 09:49:27 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:46:06 am
We've been linked with Gravenberch for a while with a view to the DM role so clearly the club and manager see something in the player for that position.

Hes played there once for Bayern, in a champions league dead rubber group game.

Im just hoping it will be Endo, Gravenberch and another DM.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58722 on: Today at 09:50:46 am »
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58723 on: Today at 09:50:46 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:07:56 am
Not sure why fans are so concerned about making money back on players.
It is a bit high considering he has a year left.
Hopefully he makes the money back on the pitch. He seems a decent player

Most of our players leave on a free transfer, so not sure why people are moaning we might not make money back on a £15-£20m signing :lmao
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,358
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58724 on: Today at 09:50:57 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:40:10 am
Agree winger is arguably not a priority right now.

I do think though that it's this kind of signing that challenges assumptions about how our budget works under FSG. I mean I think we have a general amount we can sort of spend, but if they see opportunity and value in the market they will take it, if only to offset loss in the future. Getting in Bakayoko now for £20m might save us £30m in a year or two when we need to sign someone ready to replace Mo.

I suspect they've been badly burned by this midfield rebuild and don't want to have to do it again. It's why we should be signing the likes of Andre for £20m if he's available, these days £20m for a hugely talented young player is a bargain and represents fairly low risk as we can always sell on. But we've not made many signings like that for a while.

But young players need games to develop, which is why clubs like Brighton can buy players for 6m, and sell them for 115m. Those players can't develop like that at top clubs because at a top club, you have to win every game.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58725 on: Today at 09:51:29 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:53:45 am
I remember always rating Shinji Okazaki after he'd signed for Leicester at 29 for £7m having only played 155 games in European football for Stuggart and Mainz. The season he arrived they won the league with Okazaki playing 39 games in all comps, 36 in the league scoring 6 goals as they achieved 81 points. He provided them with energy, experience and leadership. His career path until signing is so similar to Endo's, so it just shows after those career paths people can still go onto play a big part in great achievements on the pitch.

It's worth noting that Okazaki and Endo both only came to European football at 25. It is a big leap for any player coming from Japan, simply because not as many teams are clued up to scout that league meaning very few make the move, so inevitably the move comes at a later age and to a lower down team, meaning it is highly unlikely they will have played for a top team much before their late 20s, at the earliest.

Hope Gerry reads this post; and remembers while hes at it that Gary Mac and Millie both demonstrated that theres no hard and fast rule where players ages are concerned.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58726 on: Today at 09:52:57 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:14:54 am
Gravenberch would count as U21 so wouldn't take up a HG slot in the league, and we've clearly wanted him for a while. It's probably a case of putting 2+2 together and making 5 but do wonder if that's part of the Endo logic. Would leave a non-HG slot for a CB, and Grav is a younger player who may need to develop to play at DM (whilst Endo covers him).

Gravenberch is 21 though so wouldn't he count as non homegrown?

Or was he still under the age of 21 at the cut off point which I believe is January 1st
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,219
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58727 on: Today at 09:52:57 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 09:39:41 am
The main thing I like about the Endo signing is that is sounds like he really really wants to be here


Imagine how much hes buzzin, its his dream to come to the PL, and when he heard that Liverpool wanted him? What a moment, lads feet wont have touched the floor, he can fly himself over.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,066
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58728 on: Today at 09:53:28 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:51:29 am
Hope Gerry reads this post; and remembers while hes at it that Gary Mac and Millie both demonstrated that theres no hard and fast rule where players ages are concerned.

Difference is they'd both played at a much higher level, had both been key cogs in big trophy wins and knew the league.  Completely different scenarios, the only thing in common is their age.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,167
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58729 on: Today at 09:54:01 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:52:57 am


Imagine how much hes buzzin, its his dream to come to the PL, and when he heard that Liverpool wanted him? What a moment, lads feet wont have touched the floor, he can fly himself over.

Yeah totally. I love signings like that to be honest.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58730 on: Today at 09:55:30 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:52:57 am


Imagine how much hes buzzin, its his dream to come to the PL, and when he heard that Liverpool wanted him? What a moment, lads feet wont have touched the floor, he can fly himself over.

Yep we need some more players who will run through walls for the team, far too many head dropping performances of late.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58731 on: Today at 09:56:00 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:40:10 am
Agree winger is arguably not a priority right now.

I do think though that it's this kind of signing that challenges assumptions about how our budget works under FSG. I mean I think we have a general amount we can sort of spend, but if they see opportunity and value in the market they will take it, if only to offset loss in the future. Getting in Bakayoko now for £20m might save us £30m in a year or two when we need to sign someone ready to replace Mo.

I suspect they've been badly burned by this midfield rebuild and don't want to have to do it again. It's why we should be signing the likes of Andre for £20m if he's available, these days £20m for a hugely talented young player is a bargain and represents fairly low risk as we can always sell on. But we've not made many signings like that for a while.
Lets be honest, the club have been put in their place by Chelsea in this transfer window. The response is going to be interesting, do we go and splash money elsewhere to show we are still a big club that can sign top players for big fees, or do we just shop around for bargains and hope they come good.

£20m for talented youngsters/ ageing low profile players  is low risk financially,however its high risk in terms of success on the pitch.
Hopefully the club get it right as this is a critical time in terms of us remaining competitive.
Logged

Online redmark

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,228
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58732 on: Today at 09:57:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:01:48 am
The total lack of any actual links at LCB might be the answer. That is, were not planning on getting one. Which solves the homegrown thing. Would be a terrible move obviously. Just gotta wait and see though.
I do think fans have taken "we want a defender" to mean "we want a LCB to replace Robertson", when it doesn't necessarily mean that at all. I think we want (e.g. Colwill) a VVD deputy/eventual replacement. At some point, we need a Robertson replacement. I think those are two separate things and trying to combine them in a single player would be sub-optimal in both.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,103
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58733 on: Today at 09:57:57 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:00 am
Lets be honest, the club have been put in their place by Chelsea in this transfer window. The response is going to be interesting, do we go and splash money elsewhere to show we are still a big club that can sign top players for big fees, or do we just shop around for bargains and hope they come good.

£20m for talented youngsters/ ageing low profile players  is low risk financially,however its high risk in terms of success on the pitch.
Hopefully the club get it right as this is a critical time in terms of us remaining competitive.

Fucking energy vampire.

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58734 on: Today at 09:58:23 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:57:15 am
I do think fans have taken "we want a defender" to mean "we want a LCB to replace Robertson", when it doesn't necessarily mean that at all. I think we want (e.g. Colwill) a VVD deputy/eventual replacement. At some point, we need a Robertson replacement. I think those are two separate things and trying to combine them in a single player would be sub-optimal in both.

Be interesting to see how Robbo does with a proper 6 ahead of him who tracks runners.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58735 on: Today at 09:58:43 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:00 am
Lets be honest, the club have been put in their place by Chelsea in this transfer window. The response is going to be interesting, do we go and splash money elsewhere to show we are still a big club that can sign top players for big fees, or do we just shop around for bargains and hope they come good.

£20m for talented youngsters/ ageing low profile players  is low risk financially,however its high risk in terms of success on the pitch.
Hopefully the club get it right as this is a critical time in terms of us remaining competitive.


😂😂😂😂😂
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58736 on: Today at 09:58:59 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:51:29 am
Hope Gerry reads this post; and remembers while hes at it that Gary Mac and Millie both demonstrated that theres no hard and fast rule where players ages are concerned.

I take your point on the rate at which a player ages can differ, but Gary Mac and Millie had both won an English league title when they joined us, Endo has no medals outside Japan.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,873
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58737 on: Today at 09:59:13 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:00 am
Lets be honest, the club have been put in their place by Chelsea in this transfer window. The response is going to be interesting, do we go and splash money elsewhere to show we are still a big club that can sign top players for big fees, or do we just shop around for bargains and hope they come good.

£20m for talented youngsters/ ageing low profile players  is low risk financially,however its high risk in terms of success on the pitch.
Hopefully the club get it right as this is a critical time in terms of us remaining competitive.
The big mistake was to compete with Chelsea in a bidding war, when they clearly have unlimited money at the moment.

But I hope we dont fall for this ridiculous notion that we have to spend big to show that we are a big club. We're Liverpool FC, not teenage boys
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,167
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58738 on: Today at 10:00:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:00 am
Lets be honest, the club have been put in their place by Chelsea in this transfer window.

Come off it.

They've thrown huge wages and 8+ year contracts at players. That's not being "put in our place" by any stretch.
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58739 on: Today at 10:01:01 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm
It doesnt have a top class 6 which is key, maybe Endp becomes that at 30 or already is, all this time but I dont think you win the league without a Rodri or Fabinho quality player in that position.
No team other than City is winning this league for the foreseeable if they are not punished well for their sins.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,695
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58740 on: Today at 10:03:00 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 09:39:41 am
The main thing I like about the Endo signing is that is sounds like he really really wants to be here

The really funny thing is that one of the first things I came across when I googled him yesterday, was an interview from last November, where he told German magazine 'Kicker' that while he really likes it at Stuttgart, he hasn't given up on his dream of playing in England. Also wants to play in the CL one day... ;)
Logged

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58741 on: Today at 10:04:14 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:50:46 am


Spending ~20m on an average player who is older than Fabinho. There would have been riots if this was suggested in May, but somehow the reaction is overwhelmingly positive.


Quote
Good signing, experienced, cheap, the sort of nasty bastard we need, and he will play regularly.

Quote
I don't get the problem here, I really dont
He is a good player, he's not gonna get 20 goals a season but we bought him for a particular job which he is very good at.
I quite like him to be honest, positionally he is excellent

Quote
I'm sure the people criticising this transfer haven't seen him play also
Give him a chance. He could turn out to be very good. Jorg knows what he's getting as he has followed him throughout his entire career, and he wouldn't sign someone who's shit. He may be 30, but he could provide us with the experience needed to get back in the top 4.

Find yourself agreeing with these posts? They aren't from this thread, they are the reactions to signing Christian Poulsen.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,014
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58742 on: Today at 10:04:17 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:53:28 am
Difference is they'd both played at a much higher level, had both been key cogs in big trophy wins and knew the league. 

yeah...but apart from that
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58743 on: Today at 10:04:52 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:53:28 am
Difference is they'd both played at a much higher level, had both been key cogs in big trophy wins and knew the league.  Completely different scenarios, the only thing in common is their age.
Difference is Milner was brought in to be a starter on big wages. We should not be having expectations of that. He will be brought in as a squad player. And it's something we needed. We should not be forgetting our squad is very small and not all the signings we make can be world class prospects or starting 11.

No one is denying we need more
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58744 on: Today at 10:05:37 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:00 am
Lets be honest, the club have been put in their place by Chelsea in this transfer window. The response is going to be interesting, do we go and splash money elsewhere to show we are still a big club that can sign top players for big fees, or do we just shop around for bargains and hope they come good.

£20m for talented youngsters/ ageing low profile players  is low risk financially,however its high risk in terms of success on the pitch.
Hopefully the club get it right as this is a critical time in terms of us remaining competitive.

Yeah put in their place by a club that finished literally 7 places behind them last season and hasnt finished above them since 2015.

Theyre handing out baseball contracts to players, thats why theyve got the signings done.

Im all for sensible criticism of the club and if Endo ends up being the last midfield signing we make Ill be as annoyed as anyone (and Im not overly confident that it wont be either) but Christ, Chelsea are being run by a moron and will probably end up in the shit as a result.

Behaving in a totally irresponsible manner isnt putting anyone in their place except for ironically your own club when it inevitably fucks them over in the future.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58745 on: Today at 10:05:39 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:04:14 am
Spending ~20m on an average player who is older than Fabinho. There would have been riots if this was suggested in May, but somehow the reaction is overwhelmingly positive.


Find yourself agreeing with these posts? They aren't from this thread, they are the reactions to signing Christian Poulsen.

Bitter as well as sour.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,188
  • Indefatigability
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58746 on: Today at 10:05:54 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 09:32:59 am
OptaFranz
@OptaFranz
·
6m
1274 - Among all Bundesliga midfielders since his competition debut in September 2020, Wataru Endo has:
🥇the most duels (1274).
🥇the most minutes (8783).
🥈the second-most possession won (706).
🥈the second-most tackles (207).
Engine.
Impressive. Is there a correlation with the fact he played in a weaker team so needed to be more active in games. Id imagine prime Fabinho or Rodri may not be topping these charts as their teams dominate possession.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,418
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58747 on: Today at 10:05:56 am »
Just want to bring something to people's attention..
Notice how we've been linked with DMs who have "terrier"/Mascherano - like qualities? Then you have the athletic types...

Seems to me that we've had these two DM profiles in mind all season, so that leads me to believe we're now going to secure the "athlete" type.

Look at Ugarte (not confirmed, but lots of talk around him), Andre, and now we've signed Endo. (small sample I know, but there is a pattern), then otoh - look at Lavia, Luis, Kone, Doucoure...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58748 on: Today at 10:06:37 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:07:21 am
For me the Endo transfer spells the return to our initial plan of having Fabinho (experienced DM) alongside another project player and Stefan. We tried to take a shortcut with Caiceido, a one in all solution that is both young and plug and play - now we're going back to this plan.

Worst thing about Endo is the timing and perception - none of which has anything to do with him as a player. It looks defeatist and 'tail between legs' to go from bidding and losing out on Caiceido & Lavia, to now buying a no-name player from the bottom of Bundesliga. But it really is just perception. His numbers, experience, profile, availability and attitude all tell me this could be a pretty shrewd deal, initiated by someone who knows Bundesliga infinitely better than most people. Best case scenario - we get a dynamic, experienced player who will provide McAlister and Szobo with breathing room to operate further up the field, while also serving as a shield to give younger players game time, without relying on them exclusively. Worst case scenario we got a body in and a solid enough cover option.

I can't really envision this playing out in a way where he's a complete waste of space on the pitch and a failed transfer like Melo. First of all he is almost constantly available, second of all - he is by all accounts a highly motivated, professional and hard working person. You DO NOT become a captain of the most hard working national team on Earth by being a wishy washy fairweather guy. You just don't.

So as long as we're also working on bringing in a more long term prospect, this looks to me like a pretty good transfer on paper and I'm excited to see him play in red.

Now that has put a positive spin on this signing. I was in a Sean Dundee mood when I saw we were signing some body from the Bundesliga.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58749 on: Today at 10:06:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:00 am
Lets be honest, the club have been put in their place by Chelsea in this transfer window


Im no fan of the owners or the current DoF, but losing out Chelsea in a financial game is quite normal
There are loads of criticisms one could launch at them, but that's not one of them.
Logged

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58750 on: Today at 10:07:08 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:34:52 am
I get that but I dont see us signing more than one more player this window, and surely that cant be a winger?

Haven't we already signed three?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,167
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58751 on: Today at 10:07:19 am »
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,038
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58752 on: Today at 10:07:26 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:04:14 am
Spending ~20m on an average player who is older than Fabinho. There would have been riots if this was suggested in May, but somehow the reaction is overwhelmingly positive.


Find yourself agreeing with these posts? They aren't from this thread, they are the reactions to signing Christian Poulsen.

You can't just decide that because Poulsen and Endo are a similar age and player in a similar position then it's a similar signing. One was a past it crock who we got in because Roy Hodgaon liked him. The other is the high energy captain of Japan who is signed based on stats driven analysis. Poulsen was signed to replace Mascherano, Endo is being signed to give us some depth.

It's a really lazy comparison. Judge him on his own merit.
Logged

Online redmark

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,228
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58753 on: Today at 10:07:37 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:49:27 am
Hes played there once for Bayern, in a champions league dead rubber group game.

Im just hoping it will be Endo, Gravenberch and another DM.

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Thiago
Jones
Elliott
Bajcetic
Endo
Gravenberch
Doucoure

Possible, but feels like maybe one too many. More likely perhaps would be one of Doucoure/Gravenberch (though very different players) plus someone like Andre in January, as a more gradual evolution with possible Thiago departure next year.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,363
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58754 on: Today at 10:07:56 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:04:14 am
Spending ~20m on an average player who is older than Fabinho. There would have been riots if this was suggested in May, but somehow the reaction is overwhelmingly positive.


Find yourself agreeing with these posts? They aren't from this thread, they are the reactions to signing Christian Poulsen.

Well I mean if Poulsen turned out shite then I guess we're guaranteed Endo will too.  I mean, its all the same eh?
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58755 on: Today at 10:08:00 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:26:14 pm
I've called that latter point out myself but i think people are becoming a bit anxious at this point which is understandable to me.

In isolation, bidding £110m for a DM, missing out on said player and then reportedly signing another DM the following week for £16m, possibly smacks of desperation but who knows what the next two weeks holds
In my view the bid for Caicedo was only put in so that Chelsea had to increase their offer and burn much more money.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58756 on: Today at 10:08:19 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:07:19 am
~£15m

Reports this morning it's 17m and 4m add ons
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58757 on: Today at 10:08:47 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:50:46 am


Is League Average any good? Is he gettable?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58758 on: Today at 10:08:55 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:04:14 am
Spending ~20m on an average player who is older than Fabinho. There would have been riots if this was suggested in May, but somehow the reaction is overwhelmingly positive.


Find yourself agreeing with these posts? They aren't from this thread, they are the reactions to signing Christian Poulsen.
I think if it is our last signing of the window it would rightly receive alot more criticism & it has received cristicism anyway.
We have money I am think we are signing another DM/CM or DM.
I was more worried before the Caicedo bid as i thought we may be short in funds
Logged

Online Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58759 on: Today at 10:09:00 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:04:14 am
Spending ~20m on an average player who is older than Fabinho. There would have been riots if this was suggested in May, but somehow the reaction is overwhelmingly positive.


Find yourself agreeing with these posts? They aren't from this thread, they are the reactions to signing Christian Poulsen.

So Jorg was around when we signed Poulsen, was he?

Stop being lazy and go and find us actual quotes from when Poulsen was signed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1464 1465 1466 1467 1468 [1469] 1470   Go Up
« previous next »
 