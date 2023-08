Letís be honest, the club have been put in their place by Chelsea in this transfer window. The response is going to be interesting, do we go and splash money elsewhere to show we are still a big club that can sign top players for big fees, or do we just shop around for bargains and hope they come good.



£20m for talented youngsters/ ageing low profile players is low risk financially,however itís high risk in terms of success on the pitch.

Hopefully the club get it right as this is a critical time in terms of us remaining competitive.



Yeah Ďput in their placeí by a club that finished literally 7 places behind them last season and hasnít finished above them since 2015.Theyíre handing out baseball contracts to players, thatís why theyíve got the signings done.Iím all for sensible criticism of the club and if Endo ends up being the last midfield signing we make Iíll be as annoyed as anyone (and Iím not overly confident that it wonít be either) but Christ, Chelsea are being run by a moron and will probably end up in the shit as a result.Behaving in a totally irresponsible manner isnít putting anyone in their place except for ironically your own club when it inevitably fucks them over in the future.