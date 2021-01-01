Lets be honest, the club have been put in their place by Chelsea in this transfer window. The response is going to be interesting, do we go and splash money elsewhere to show we are still a big club that can sign top players for big fees, or do we just shop around for bargains and hope they come good.



£20m for talented youngsters/ ageing low profile players is low risk financially,however its high risk in terms of success on the pitch.

Hopefully the club get it right as this is a critical time in terms of us remaining competitive.



Yeah put in their place by a club that finished literally 7 places behind them last season and hasnt finished above them since 2015.Theyre handing out baseball contracts to players, thats why theyve got the signings done.Im all for sensible criticism of the club and if Endo ends up being the last midfield signing we make Ill be as annoyed as anyone (and Im not overly confident that it wont be either) but Christ, Chelsea are being run by a moron and will probably end up in the shit as a result.Behaving in a totally irresponsible manner isnt putting anyone in their place except for ironically your own club when it inevitably fucks them over in the future.