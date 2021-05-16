Bringing in Endo, and then getting Andre for January perhaps?



That would not be acceptable IMO. I know a lot people want us to just compete for top 4 but maybe Klopp wants to do more than that?Ive warmed to the idea of having Endo on board from everything Ive read and whenever your own fans are utterly gutted a player is leaving then you know hes a good player. By all accounts he seems to be a warrior and battler but I dont see him as solving all our problems at DM. I see him more as a depth signing who can come in late on in game and help shore up the midfield. Kind of like when we needed someone at Chelsea to come on and manage the ball much better than we were.So to sign no other DM this window will still leave us short in a problem position. I cant believe some people (not you specifically) are fine with just Endo this window and nobody else for DM.