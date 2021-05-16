The thing with Gravenberch is Liverpool does not normally deal that agency
Very true, although with Raiola dead, perhaps that softens things or changes that stance? Gravenberchs
Actual agent is his Dad, which could be a blessing or a curse.
If were signing Gravenberch, I get it if we believe he can become a 6 and cover the 8s whilst he learns, with Endo slotting in short-mid term. I just think Gravenberch is so talented going forward its a bit of a shame to not build his game round that. He always looked a high-potential 8 to me. People will laugh but there was a time, not that long ago, when I believed Gravenberch was second only to Bellingham in the u-20 midfielders in Europe. Hes that good, he just badly needs game time. Honestly, the best thing for him would be a season on loan at RB Leipzig then back to Bayern (or us), but we wouldnt pay the fee then loan him if we intend to mould him into something else.