Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1697918 times)

Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58520 on: Today at 02:53:38 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:21:36 am
Don't think it's the last?
Currently Alisson, Adrian, VVD, Matip, Konate, Robbo, Tsimikas, Thiago, Mac A, Szoboszlai, Mo, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez and Diaz. Endo would be the 16th. Still one more slot available, plus, as you say, U21's. It makes me think we might target an U21 player for a defender.
Also could get a CB type and Move Matip. with Quansah as the 5th CB type too.
we will see what happens
Offline deadsetred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58521 on: Today at 02:54:25 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:42:32 am
You never know, could be that he is going to leave now, that's why Endo is getting 1 of the 2 nonHG spots, when in all probability we should sign 3 foreign players. Or maybe Matip will be leaving.

I'd say Tsimikas is the most likely isn't he ?
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58522 on: Today at 02:56:28 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 02:54:25 am
I'd say Tsimikas is the most likely isn't he ?
I doubt it. It not ideal if the backup lb isnt left footed.
Offline asif_00013

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58523 on: Today at 03:07:02 am »
Maybe thiago is leaving?
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58524 on: Today at 03:18:10 am »
i have a feeling we may get Thuram or Gravenberch it would make sense £15m Endo - £35m Thuram/Gravenberch = £50m

with rest of the money £20m Andre in winter leaves about £40m for a defender like Inacio who i think was about £35m
Offline gravey101

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58525 on: Today at 03:49:44 am »
Good move by the club. Insurance if no other transfers are able to be completed. Will compete for a place regardless and may well surprise.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58526 on: Today at 04:04:25 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:18:10 am
i have a feeling we may get Thuram or Gravenberch it would make sense £15m Endo - £35m Thuram/Gravenberch = £50m

with rest of the money £20m Andre in winter leaves about £40m for a defender like Inacio who i think was about £35m
Why would we sign three midfielders? Seriously doubt we'll be going for a player like Andre anymore. It always felt like we would do one gamble signing and one sure thing. Endo is the gamble and the next player will be more of a sure thing
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58527 on: Today at 04:12:00 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 02:46:17 am
Why would we go from attempting to spunk £110m on Caicedo, to spending £15m on Endo and 'that being it'?
If we were clearly skint, I could understand the bedwetting. But we clearly aren't.

There will be at least one more midfielder coming in, someone in the £50-£60 range, and probably another defender too.
This kind of positivity I can get onboard with.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58528 on: Today at 04:18:47 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm
I'm sorry, I'm a bilingual Canadian, so when I see 'PFK', I translate it to 'Poulet Frit Kentucky'.  :lmao

No, seriously, what does it mean?

That forced change of the initials is so weird by the fake french in canada when you consider that KFC in France is KFC.  ;D

Offline deadsetred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58529 on: Today at 04:20:28 am »
I also don't think we should assume there is necessarily 115m to spend just because of the Caicedo - there may be less, there may be more.

Seems more likely that it would depend on the players available and meeting the needs of the squad. to be honest i'm more in favour of bringing one more midfielder in, maybe a defender, and holding onto some cash for when a game changer type player becomes available.

Remember, we only need a squad capable of outperforming the Newcastles, United etc. for this season.
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58530 on: Today at 04:29:33 am »
Well if we go for Doucoure he is going to be in the region of around £60m , I just think we will maybe get another midfielder to replace Ox/Keita/Carvalho plus the reasson for Andre is that we are losing Thiago next  summer so makes sense to get him in early as Andre will be Thiago's replacement

Doucoure/Graven/Thuram  - Fab
Mac                                     - Hendo
Endo                                   - Milner
Szobo                                 - Ox/Keita/Carvalho
Andre                                 - Thiago
Jones                                  - Stays
Elliot                                   - Stays

For this season and next then we can concentrate on replacements for VVD (Inacio/Geuhi), possibly Robbo (no clue) and Maybe Salah (Barcola/Doku), maybe even Allison (Maignon) though Ali will only be 31 so a few years left hopefully for a gk though at the moment I would say we need a whole new defence bar Konate and Trent, we will keep VVD but will have to manage his game time, though if the manager thinks Quansah and Scanlon will make it we may see alot more of them soon.
Offline Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58531 on: Today at 04:32:15 am »
Quote from: asif_00013 on Today at 03:07:02 am
Maybe thiago is leaving?

He isnt .
Klopp said as much himself about 5 days ago.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58532 on: Today at 04:46:45 am »
Think this is a Schmatdke type signing. Great stats in the Bundesliga, but I always thought he was too old for us. Happy to be surprised.

But I expect there will be backlash from fans about another Japanese player in the team like Minamino got.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58533 on: Today at 04:48:15 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:29:33 am
Well if we go for Doucoure he is going to be in the region of around £60m , I just think we will maybe get another midfielder to replace Ox/Keita/Carvalho plus the reasson for Andre is that we are losing Thiago next  summer so makes sense to get him in early as Andre will be Thiago's replacement

Doucoure/Graven/Thuram  - Fab
Mac                                     - Hendo
Endo                                   - Milner
Szobo                                 - Ox/Keita/Carvalho
Andre                                 - Thiago
Jones                                  - Stays
Elliot                                   - Stays

For this season and next then we can concentrate on replacements for VVD (Inacio/Geuhi), possibly Robbo (no clue) and Maybe Salah (Barcola/Doku), maybe even Allison (Maignon) though Ali will only be 31 so a few years left hopefully for a gk though at the moment I would say we need a whole new defence bar Konate and Trent, we will keep VVD but will have to manage his game time

My concern with Doucoure is that he's going to be significantly more than that. As I've said a few times, I really like him, but I do struggle to see why Palace would let him go for anything less than 80m (and maybe even significantly more). They've just lost a couple of key players, the season has started already and he's tied down to a long contract. One of my best mates is a Palace fan and he is bemused at the suggestion we might get him for anything close to 60m.

I wonder if that's why the Gravenberch rumours have picked up a little again, as well as some Amrabat chat. I think Gravenberch, without being an immediately perfect fit for what we need, is someone we'd later regret seeing at Man Utd, if we didn't make a move for him while he's available. Stach is an interesting one too.
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58534 on: Today at 04:56:49 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:48:15 am
My concern with Doucoure is that he's going to be significantly more than that. As I've said a few times, I really like him, but I do struggle to see why Palace would let him go for anything less than 80m (and maybe even significantly more). They've just lost a couple of key players, the season has started already and he's tied down to a long contract. One of my best mates is a Palace fan and he is bemused at the suggestion we might get him for anything close to 60m.

I wonder if that's why the Gravenberch rumours have picked up a little again, as well as some Amrabat chat. I think Gravenberch, without being an immediately perfect fit for what we need, is someone we'd later regret seeing at Man Utd, if we didn't make a move for him while he's available. Stach is an interesting one too.

The rumour is he has a buyout in and around the £60m mark, whether true or not idk , if it is true then its a fair price in this market, if not then I think will be Gravenberch/Thuram or maybe even Kone and yeah I would hate to see Gravenberch or Thuram at United as I think they are gems waiting to be polished
Offline Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58535 on: Today at 04:58:00 am »
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 01:30:18 am
Bringing in Endo, and then getting Andre for January perhaps?

That would not be acceptable IMO. I know a lot people want us to just compete for top 4 but maybe Klopp wants to do more than that?

Ive warmed to the idea of having Endo on board from everything Ive read and whenever your own fans are utterly gutted a player is leaving then you know hes a good player. By all accounts he seems to be a warrior and battler but I dont see him as solving all our problems at DM. I see him more as a depth signing who can come in late on in game and help shore up the midfield. Kind of like when we needed someone at Chelsea to come on and manage the ball much better than we were.

So to sign no other DM this window will still leave us short in a problem position. I cant believe some people (not you specifically) are fine with just Endo this window and nobody else for DM.
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58536 on: Today at 05:01:25 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:58:00 am
That would not be acceptable IMO. I know a lot people want us to just compete for top 4 but maybe Klopp wants to do more than that?

Ive warmed to the idea of having Endo on board from everything Ive read and whenever your own fans are utterly gutted a player is leaving then you know hes a good player. By all accounts he seems to be a warrior and battler but I dont see him as solving all our problems at DM. I see him more as a depth signing who can come in late on in game and help shore up the midfield. Kind of like when we needed someone at Chelsea to come on and manage the ball much better than we were.

So to sign no other DM this window will still leave us short in a problem position. I cant believe some people (not you specifically) are fine with just Endo this window and nobody else for DM.

All indications are we are signing another whether its before the Bournmouth game IDK but links popping up with Amrabat (hope not), Doucoure, Gravenberch, Thuram and Kone  all showing up recently being honest I would not mind any of them bar Amrabat. I would also not be suprised to see Endo play a part in that Bournmouth game either.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58537 on: Today at 05:17:07 am »
Its not really even a bargain at the prices. 18 million euros for a player wholl be 31 by the time the season finishes and wont be able to get a penny for from a good team. We have made an absolute fucking mess of this transfer window and I wont hear different. All these good players weve passed by this summer to end up with this guy? Im sorry but if youve never played for a better team than Stuttgart and approaching the end of your career youre not a good player.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58538 on: Today at 05:17:23 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:48:15 am
My concern with Doucoure is that he's going to be significantly more than that. As I've said a few times, I really like him, but I do struggle to see why Palace would let him go for anything less than 80m (and maybe even significantly more). They've just lost a couple of key players, the season has started already and he's tied down to a long contract. One of my best mates is a Palace fan and he is bemused at the suggestion we might get him for anything close to 60m.

I wonder if that's why the Gravenberch rumours have picked up a little again, as well as some Amrabat chat. I think Gravenberch, without being an immediately perfect fit for what we need, is someone we'd later regret seeing at Man Utd, if we didn't make a move for him while he's available. Stach is an interesting one too.
The thing with Gravenberch is Liverpool does not normally deal that agency
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58539 on: Today at 05:29:15 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:17:07 am
Its not really even a bargain at the prices. 18 million euros for a player wholl be 31 by the time the season finishes and wont be able to get a penny for from a good team. We have made an absolute fucking mess of this transfer window and I wont hear different. All these good players weve passed by this summer to end up with this guy? Im sorry but if youve never played for a better team than Stuttgart and approaching the end of your career youre not a good player.

So far.

If we end buying at least two more now. One midfielders maybe Doucoure and a cb, then Endo might fit a very good purpose. Our Milner type player that cemented our x position in the league.

Its not looking overly good right now, and its looking bad if this was it, I choose to believe its not, for now.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58540 on: Today at 05:49:18 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:17:07 am
Its not really even a bargain at the prices. 18 million euros for a player wholl be 31 by the time the season finishes and wont be able to get a penny for from a good team. We have made an absolute fucking mess of this transfer window and I wont hear different. All these good players weve passed by this summer to end up with this guy? Im sorry but if youve never played for a better team than Stuttgart and approaching the end of your career youre not a good player.

I think it's good business if he does well at covering three or four positions enabling us to rest players and deal with injuries better. Squad depth is very important. If the plan is for him to be our starting DM then I agree it's not inspiring
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58541 on: Today at 05:55:06 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 05:29:15 am
So far.

If we end buying at least two more now. One midfielders maybe Doucoure and a cb, then Endo might fit a very good purpose. Our Milner type player that cemented our x position in the league.

Its not looking overly good right now, and its looking bad if this was it, I choose to believe its not, for now.

Thats a lot of work still to do as thered need to be sales to make room for more foreign operators. If we get a very good player to go alongside him then its better. I still dont see why wed invest so much in old squad depth as its financial idiocy but we are where we are now. A CB is imperative, I dont think we can go anywhere without one.
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58542 on: Today at 06:13:19 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:55:06 am
Thats a lot of work still to do as thered need to be sales to make room for more foreign operators. If we get a very good player to go alongside him then its better. I still dont see why wed invest so much in old squad depth as its financial idiocy but we are where we are now. A CB is imperative, I dont think we can go anywhere without one.

Not if one is a u21. Its not looking great, but not yet awful. The club has put itself here so there will be plenty of chance to go through what happened after the window closes. But I am hoping and thinking the clubs looking at a more flashy dm too  (I can be wrong). Problem is that cb, will then have to go for u21 or hg which so far weve heard of no one besides Colwill.

The odds arent in our favour but it aint shut yet the window.
Offline QC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58543 on: Today at 06:18:35 am »
If Endo is the answer, Im not sure it was worth selling Henderson in the first place.

Anyway, have to work with what youve got
Offline jacobs chains

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58544 on: Today at 06:26:27 am »
All in favour of the Endo signing. I thought we had given up on the off the radar signings but here we are with a guy 99% of us have never heard of. Everyone who is aware of him is saying he is a terrier with skills. My type of player.

Every player we sign doesn't have to be a world changer, doesn't have to be a record fee, doesn't have to score you personally points on social media. Someone has to carry the piano. This signing releases some of the pressure and gives us the rest of the window to sign one or two piano players.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58545 on: Today at 06:27:26 am »
After the initial who on earth is Endo, this could be a shrewd signing IF its alongside another DM (Doucoure hopefully).

Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58546 on: Today at 06:34:48 am »
Strange only Monaco is in for tosin adarabioyo, £15mins price tag, home grown, contract expires next summer.

Hed be a good upgrade on Matip for squad depth.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58547 on: Today at 06:54:25 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:34:48 am
Strange only Monaco is in for tosin adarabioyo, £15mins price tag, home grown, contract expires next summer.

Hed be a good upgrade on Matip for squad depth.
For homegrown squad depth Id potentially take him, but as you say one would need to leave as he isnt the left footed CB who can cover LB.

Hes not the quickest so Im not sure how high a line hed be comfortable in, but hes a good defender. He played really well against us at Anfield last season.
Online skidz73

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58548 on: Today at 06:57:21 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 08:37:07 pm
Wataru doing Jorg!

This wins the thread
Online Aeon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58549 on: Today at 07:01:11 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 04:04:25 am
Why would we sign three midfielders?

Because we lost 5 midfielders.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58550 on: Today at 07:04:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:54:25 am
For homegrown squad depth Id potentially take him, but as you say one would need to leave as he isnt the left footed CB who can cover LB.

Hes not the quickest so Im not sure how high a line hed be comfortable in, but hes a good defender. He played really well against us at Anfield last season.

Yep for sure a Matip direct replacement not instead of a left footer/left center back.
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58551 on: Today at 07:06:05 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:26:35 am
Rate this window from 1 to 10

OUT
- Henderson
- Fabinho
- Firmino
- Keita
- Oxlade
- Milner

IN
- Alexis McAllister
- Szoboszlai
- Doucoure*
- Endo

Rating a transfer window, even hypothetically, is simply not possible until we see how the new players work out.

Unless of course were 12 year olds voting for the Transfer Window Winners
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58552 on: Today at 07:06:52 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:17:23 am
The thing with Gravenberch is Liverpool does not normally deal that agency
Very true, although with Raiola dead, perhaps that softens things or changes that stance? Gravenberchs
Actual agent is his Dad, which could be a blessing or a curse.

If were signing Gravenberch, I get it if we believe he can become a 6 and cover the 8s whilst he learns, with Endo slotting in short-mid term. I just think Gravenberch is so talented going forward its a bit of a shame to not build his game round that. He always looked a high-potential 8 to me. People will laugh but there was a time, not that long ago, when I believed Gravenberch was second only to Bellingham in the u-20 midfielders in Europe. Hes that good, he just badly needs game time. Honestly, the best thing for him would be a season on loan at RB Leipzig then back to Bayern (or us), but we wouldnt pay the fee then loan him if we intend to mould him into something else.
