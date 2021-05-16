I also don't think we should assume there is necessarily 115m to spend just because of the Caicedo - there may be less, there may be more.
Seems more likely that it would depend on the players available and meeting the needs of the squad. to be honest i'm more in favour of bringing one more midfielder in, maybe a defender, and holding onto some cash for when a game changer type player becomes available.
Remember, we only need a squad capable of outperforming the Newcastles, United etc. for this season.