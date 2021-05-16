« previous next »
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58520 on: Today at 02:53:38 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:21:36 am
Don't think it's the last?
Currently Alisson, Adrian, VVD, Matip, Konate, Robbo, Tsimikas, Thiago, Mac A, Szoboszlai, Mo, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez and Diaz. Endo would be the 16th. Still one more slot available, plus, as you say, U21's. It makes me think we might target an U21 player for a defender.
Also could get a CB type and Move Matip. with Quansah as the 5th CB type too.
we will see what happens
deadsetred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58521 on: Today at 02:54:25 am
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:42:32 am
You never know, could be that he is going to leave now, that's why Endo is getting 1 of the 2 nonHG spots, when in all probability we should sign 3 foreign players. Or maybe Matip will be leaving.

I'd say Tsimikas is the most likely isn't he ?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58522 on: Today at 02:56:28 am
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 02:54:25 am
I'd say Tsimikas is the most likely isn't he ?
I doubt it. It not ideal if the backup lb isnt left footed.
asif_00013

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58523 on: Today at 03:07:02 am
Maybe thiago is leaving?
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58524 on: Today at 03:18:10 am
i have a feeling we may get Thuram or Gravenberch it would make sense £15m Endo - £35m Thuram/Gravenberch = £50m

with rest of the money £20m Andre in winter leaves about £40m for a defender like Inacio who i think was about £35m
gravey101

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58525 on: Today at 03:49:44 am
Good move by the club. Insurance if no other transfers are able to be completed. Will compete for a place regardless and may well surprise.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58526 on: Today at 04:04:25 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:18:10 am
i have a feeling we may get Thuram or Gravenberch it would make sense £15m Endo - £35m Thuram/Gravenberch = £50m

with rest of the money £20m Andre in winter leaves about £40m for a defender like Inacio who i think was about £35m
Why would we sign three midfielders? Seriously doubt we'll be going for a player like Andre anymore. It always felt like we would do one gamble signing and one sure thing. Endo is the gamble and the next player will be more of a sure thing
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58527 on: Today at 04:12:00 am
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 02:46:17 am
Why would we go from attempting to spunk £110m on Caicedo, to spending £15m on Endo and 'that being it'?
If we were clearly skint, I could understand the bedwetting. But we clearly aren't.

There will be at least one more midfielder coming in, someone in the £50-£60 range, and probably another defender too.
This kind of positivity I can get onboard with.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58528 on: Today at 04:18:47 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm
I'm sorry, I'm a bilingual Canadian, so when I see 'PFK', I translate it to 'Poulet Frit Kentucky'.  :lmao

No, seriously, what does it mean?

That forced change of the initials is so weird by the fake french in canada when you consider that KFC in France is KFC.  ;D

deadsetred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58529 on: Today at 04:20:28 am
I also don't think we should assume there is necessarily 115m to spend just because of the Caicedo - there may be less, there may be more.

Seems more likely that it would depend on the players available and meeting the needs of the squad. to be honest i'm more in favour of bringing one more midfielder in, maybe a defender, and holding onto some cash for when a game changer type player becomes available.

Remember, we only need a squad capable of outperforming the Newcastles, United etc. for this season.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58530 on: Today at 04:29:33 am
Well if we go for Doucoure he is going to be in the region of around £60m , I just think we will maybe get another midfielder to replace Ox/Keita/Carvalho plus the reasson for Andre is that we are losing Thiago next  summer so makes sense to get him in early as Andre will be Thiago's replacement

Doucoure/Graven/Thuram  - Fab
Mac                                     - Hendo
Endo                                   - Milner
Szobo                                 - Ox/Keita/Carvalho
Andre                                 - Thiago
Jones                                  - Stays
Elliot                                   - Stays

For this season and next then we can concentrate on replacements for VVD (Inacio/Geuhi), possibly Robbo (no clue) and Maybe Salah (Barcola/Doku), maybe even Allison (Maignon) though Ali will only be 31 so a few years left hopefully for a gk though at the moment I would say we need a whole new defence bar Konate and Trent, we will keep VVD but will have to manage his game time, though if the manager thinks Quansah and Scanlon will make it we may see alot more of them soon.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58531 on: Today at 04:32:15 am
Quote from: asif_00013 on Today at 03:07:02 am
Maybe thiago is leaving?

He isnt .
Klopp said as much himself about 5 days ago.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58532 on: Today at 04:46:45 am
Think this is a Schmatdke type signing. Great stats in the Bundesliga, but I always thought he was too old for us. Happy to be surprised.

But I expect there will be backlash from fans about another Japanese player in the team like Minamino got.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58533 on: Today at 04:48:15 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:29:33 am
Well if we go for Doucoure he is going to be in the region of around £60m , I just think we will maybe get another midfielder to replace Ox/Keita/Carvalho plus the reasson for Andre is that we are losing Thiago next  summer so makes sense to get him in early as Andre will be Thiago's replacement

Doucoure/Graven/Thuram  - Fab
Mac                                     - Hendo
Endo                                   - Milner
Szobo                                 - Ox/Keita/Carvalho
Andre                                 - Thiago
Jones                                  - Stays
Elliot                                   - Stays

For this season and next then we can concentrate on replacements for VVD (Inacio/Geuhi), possibly Robbo (no clue) and Maybe Salah (Barcola/Doku), maybe even Allison (Maignon) though Ali will only be 31 so a few years left hopefully for a gk though at the moment I would say we need a whole new defence bar Konate and Trent, we will keep VVD but will have to manage his game time

My concern with Doucoure is that he's going to be significantly more than that. As I've said a few times, I really like him, but I do struggle to see why Palace would let him go for anything less than 80m (and maybe even significantly more). They've just lost a couple of key players, the season has started already and he's tied down to a long contract. One of my best mates is a Palace fan and he is bemused at the suggestion we might get him for anything close to 60m.

I wonder if that's why the Gravenberch rumours have picked up a little again, as well as some Amrabat chat. I think Gravenberch, without being an immediately perfect fit for what we need, is someone we'd later regret seeing at Man Utd, if we didn't make a move for him while he's available. Stach is an interesting one too.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58534 on: Today at 04:56:49 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:48:15 am
My concern with Doucoure is that he's going to be significantly more than that. As I've said a few times, I really like him, but I do struggle to see why Palace would let him go for anything less than 80m (and maybe even significantly more). They've just lost a couple of key players, the season has started already and he's tied down to a long contract. One of my best mates is a Palace fan and he is bemused at the suggestion we might get him for anything close to 60m.

I wonder if that's why the Gravenberch rumours have picked up a little again, as well as some Amrabat chat. I think Gravenberch, without being an immediately perfect fit for what we need, is someone we'd later regret seeing at Man Utd, if we didn't make a move for him while he's available. Stach is an interesting one too.

The rumour is he has a buyout in and around the £60m mark, whether true or not idk , if it is true then its a fair price in this market, if not then I think will be Gravenberch/Thuram or maybe even Kone and yeah I would hate to see Gravenberch or Thuram at United as I think they are gems waiting to be polished
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58535 on: Today at 04:58:00 am
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 01:30:18 am
Bringing in Endo, and then getting Andre for January perhaps?

That would not be acceptable IMO. I know a lot people want us to just compete for top 4 but maybe Klopp wants to do more than that?

Ive warmed to the idea of having Endo on board from everything Ive read and whenever your own fans are utterly gutted a player is leaving then you know hes a good player. By all accounts he seems to be a warrior and battler but I dont see him as solving all our problems at DM. I see him more as a depth signing who can come in late on in game and help shore up the midfield. Kind of like when we needed someone at Chelsea to come on and manage the ball much better than we were.

So to sign no other DM this window will still leave us short in a problem position. I cant believe some people (not you specifically) are fine with just Endo this window and nobody else for DM.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58536 on: Today at 05:01:25 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:58:00 am
That would not be acceptable IMO. I know a lot people want us to just compete for top 4 but maybe Klopp wants to do more than that?

Ive warmed to the idea of having Endo on board from everything Ive read and whenever your own fans are utterly gutted a player is leaving then you know hes a good player. By all accounts he seems to be a warrior and battler but I dont see him as solving all our problems at DM. I see him more as a depth signing who can come in late on in game and help shore up the midfield. Kind of like when we needed someone at Chelsea to come on and manage the ball much better than we were.

So to sign no other DM this window will still leave us short in a problem position. I cant believe some people (not you specifically) are fine with just Endo this window and nobody else for DM.

All indications are we are signing another whether its before the Bournmouth game IDK but links popping up with Amrabat (hope not), Doucoure, Gravenberch, Thuram and Kone  all showing up recently being honest I would not mind any of them bar Amrabat. I would also not be suprised to see Endo play a part in that Bournmouth game either.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58537 on: Today at 05:17:07 am
Its not really even a bargain at the prices. 18 million euros for a player wholl be 31 by the time the season finishes and wont be able to get a penny for from a good team. We have made an absolute fucking mess of this transfer window and I wont hear different. All these good players weve passed by this summer to end up with this guy? Im sorry but if youve never played for a better team than Stuttgart and approaching the end of your career youre not a good player.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58538 on: Today at 05:17:23 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:48:15 am
My concern with Doucoure is that he's going to be significantly more than that. As I've said a few times, I really like him, but I do struggle to see why Palace would let him go for anything less than 80m (and maybe even significantly more). They've just lost a couple of key players, the season has started already and he's tied down to a long contract. One of my best mates is a Palace fan and he is bemused at the suggestion we might get him for anything close to 60m.

I wonder if that's why the Gravenberch rumours have picked up a little again, as well as some Amrabat chat. I think Gravenberch, without being an immediately perfect fit for what we need, is someone we'd later regret seeing at Man Utd, if we didn't make a move for him while he's available. Stach is an interesting one too.
The thing with Gravenberch is Liverpool does not normally deal that agency
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #58539 on: Today at 05:29:15 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:17:07 am
Its not really even a bargain at the prices. 18 million euros for a player wholl be 31 by the time the season finishes and wont be able to get a penny for from a good team. We have made an absolute fucking mess of this transfer window and I wont hear different. All these good players weve passed by this summer to end up with this guy? Im sorry but if youve never played for a better team than Stuttgart and approaching the end of your career youre not a good player.

So far.

If we end buying at least two more now. One midfielders maybe Doucoure and a cb, then Endo might fit a very good purpose. Our Milner type player that cemented our x position in the league.

Its not looking overly good right now, and its looking bad if this was it, I choose to believe its not, for now.
