Don't think it's the last?Currently Alisson, Adrian, VVD, Matip, Konate, Robbo, Tsimikas, Thiago, Mac A, Szoboszlai, Mo, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez and Diaz. Endo would be the 16th. Still one more slot available, plus, as you say, U21's. It makes me think we might target an U21 player for a defender.
You never know, could be that he is going to leave now, that's why Endo is getting 1 of the 2 nonHG spots, when in all probability we should sign 3 foreign players. Or maybe Matip will be leaving.
I'd say Tsimikas is the most likely isn't he ?
Page created in 0.052 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.18]