« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1459 1460 1461 1462 1463 [1464]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1694882 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58520 on: Today at 02:53:38 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:21:36 am
Don't think it's the last?
Currently Alisson, Adrian, VVD, Matip, Konate, Robbo, Tsimikas, Thiago, Mac A, Szoboszlai, Mo, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez and Diaz. Endo would be the 16th. Still one more slot available, plus, as you say, U21's. It makes me think we might target an U21 player for a defender.
Also could get a CB type and Move Matip. with Quansah as the 5th CB type too.
we will see what happens
Logged

Offline deadsetred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58521 on: Today at 02:54:25 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:42:32 am
You never know, could be that he is going to leave now, that's why Endo is getting 1 of the 2 nonHG spots, when in all probability we should sign 3 foreign players. Or maybe Matip will be leaving.

I'd say Tsimikas is the most likely isn't he ?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58522 on: Today at 02:56:28 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 02:54:25 am
I'd say Tsimikas is the most likely isn't he ?
I doubt it. It not ideal if the backup lb isnt left footed.
Logged

Online asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58523 on: Today at 03:07:02 am »
Maybe thiago is leaving?
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58524 on: Today at 03:18:10 am »
i have a feeling we may get Thuram or Gravenberch it would make sense £15m Endo - £35m Thuram/Gravenberch = £50m

with rest of the money £20m Andre in winter leaves about £40m for a defender like Inacio who i think was about £35m
Logged

Online gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #58525 on: Today at 03:49:44 am »
Good move by the club. Insurance if no other transfers are able to be completed. Will compete for a place regardless and may well surprise.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1459 1460 1461 1462 1463 [1464]   Go Up
« previous next »
 