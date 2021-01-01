Klavan-esque stopgap and likely our business done for this window.



Hope he smashes it.



If it is our business done this window, then the owners have to answer serious questions.Even if we have a successful season with this current squad, it would be a horrendous decision taking this risk. Its like telling someone who won in the casino, that he made the right decision to go gambling in the first placeIt would also completely give away that the owners (and Klopp?) dont have any ambition. I dont need us to be like Chelsea buying ever player that is available, but we cannot keep waiting forever until the right option becomes available, on a sensible fee AND chooses us over all the other clubs. Sometimes you just have to buy players and see if it works out.Especially with the emergence of the Saudis, it will be easier than ever to sell players that have not worked out for a topclub.