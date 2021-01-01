« previous next »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:49:02 pm
Anfield Wrap running a pretty disrespectful poll about the signing

What's it say?
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:14:41 am
So no one's suggested we're after Doucoure?

A centre half.

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:07:22 am
Klavan-esque stopgap and likely our business done for this window.

Hope he smashes it.
Klavan was exactly the player I was thinking of, and sadly, I also think that's our business done this window. The optimist in me says maybe this is a sign we expect Thiago to stay fit and Bajcetic to step up this year, the pessimist reminds me how the last few stopgap signings worked out, looks at the Caicedo saga and tells me we need a lot more. I guess we'll have a better idea of what's what by the end of the year, so let's see how it goes.
Definitely not the signing we all wanted but I'm very happy to have another Japanese player in the team!  ;D
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:26:35 am
Rate this window from 1 to 10

OUT
- Henderson
- Fabinho
- Firmino
- Keita
- Oxlade
- Milner

IN
- Alexis McAllister
- Szoboszlai
- Decoure
- Endo

Still not sold on Doucoure in a Klopp team, but overal that's around an 8/10 for me.

Assuming we get one more in Jan (e.g. an Andre), you've essentially revamped your midfield for 200m net. Given the age and profile of those players and some youngsters coming through, it should hold us in good stead for at least three years. So split across three years, you're talking 65m odd a year for that midfield..not bad at all. Throw on top of that how well stocked we are in attack, and it really lets us focus on bolstering the defence for the next few windows.

None of that should take away from the fact that we've relied on release clauses, have been caught with out pants down over and over, and need serious organisational changes and a new DoF though.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:13:12 am
Listing Doucoure as a signing is presumptuous not less because there are only two weeks left in the window. If we are indeed in for him, Palace may feel they won't have enough time to buy a replacement.
It's not beyond the realms of possibility that we sign him, clubs like Palace will have replacements already lined up the moment a club starts looking at one of their gems.
Endo with Doucoure would be a solid end to the window. Adding a CB would be a great end. I still think Endo will have a very hard adjustment period with us if we're expecting him to be more than depth at DM. I like what I have learned about him so far. We can never go wrong with good depth. We need a sure starter at DM, though. Hope it's Doucoure.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:16:46 am
A centre half.



I'm confused. You said this:

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:07:22 am
Klavan-esque stopgap and likely our business done for this window.

Hope he smashes it.


and this:

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:11:50 am
I really hope so but there's been nothing to suggest we're after someone.

Endo can play CB...

Went back and realized you were talking about a defender in the last quote, but the idea that our business is done is nothing more than a guess.
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:19:20 am
Definitely not the signing we all wanted but I'm very happy to have another Japanese player in the team!  ;D

so is Konate. The discussion about Attack on Titan will be epic.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:11:50 am
Endo can play CB...

To be fair, the last time he played CB for Stuttgart was against Union Berlin in 2021 when they were down to ten men. He hasn't started a match at CB since 2020. He did play a lot of RB and CB prior to coming to Europe. He also played as a LB for Japan in a recent friendly against Peru. So he does have the ability to do it, but I'm assuming because he's 5'10, it's likely he won't feature much as CB in the PL unless it's an emergency.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:07:22 am
Klavan-esque stopgap and likely our business done for this window.

Hope he smashes it.

If it is our business done this window, then the owners have to answer serious questions.

Even if we have a successful season with this current squad, it would be a horrendous decision taking this risk. Its like telling someone who won in the casino, that he made the right decision to go gambling in the first place

It would also completely give away that the owners (and Klopp?) dont have any ambition. I dont need us to be like Chelsea buying ever player that is available, but we cannot keep waiting forever until the right option becomes available, on a sensible fee AND chooses us over all the other clubs. Sometimes you just have to buy players and see if it works out.

Especially with the emergence of the Saudis, it will be easier than ever to sell players that have not worked out for a topclub.
Bringing in Endo, and then getting Andre for January perhaps?
I love this signing and i cant wait.

This is definitely the kind of piece the Klopp can work with. he's never needed all superstars. He has always needed all heart. weve got quite a few of these little pieces lying around. Doak omg im sure he stays plays Europa and gets some subs . Elliot's going to explode this year. Stefens going to excel. Jones will very be good. He'll mash up the time and the subs like the master of the universe he is to great effect.

NOW

Lets see what else comes in the door. We can clearly do something if we want with this kind of a value obtained.


Edit: After costing Chelsea some dozens of millions on a 173m spend we immediately move straight back to the top of the value for money window,  ;D Nice.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kdlVntoDUrc&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kdlVntoDUrc&amp;ab</a>

Mobile.
Aggressive.
Tenacious.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:23:55 am
To be fair, the last time he played CB for Stuttgart was against Union Berlin in 2021 when they were down to ten men. He hasn't started a match at CB since 2020. He did play a lot of RB and CB prior to coming to Europe. He also played as a LB for Japan in a recent friendly against Peru. So he does have the ability to do it, but I'm assuming because he's 5'10, it's likely he won't feature much as CB in the PL unless it's an emergency.

I think he is filling the Milner gap, and were still on the hunt for a DM
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:22:28 am
I'm confused. You said this:

and this:

Went back and realized you were talking about a defender in the last quote, but the idea that our business is done is nothing more than a guess.

Again, question for Kopenhagen, not you CB - if you're saying that you think we won't sign anyone else because there's nothing to suggest we will, what was out there to suggest we were going to sign Endo? It's mad how often we sign people out of nowhere, yet people in here always complain that a lack of links mean we're not signing anyone. Last year the messaging was very clear, we were done, this year the messaging from Klopp himself is that we have more business to do.
I love this signing. He reminds me of Mascherano. These are the value plays I want us to be making in the market
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:37:19 am
I think he is filling the Milner gap, and were still on the hunt for a DM

He's likely going to be the Jack of All Trades Milner matchday squad mainstay. The type of versatile, experienced player that Klopp can plug in to a load of positions as needed.
sensible stop gap signing i think

we are compiling a team of captains

and seems like stuttgard fans are rather unhappy which shows he is a quality player
This came up in a Twitter post regarding our interest in Gravenberch.


Anybody know much about Anton Stach from Mainz?

Some quotes about him from a Bundesliga piece

Quote
"As a player and as a person, he's simply incredibly valuable," explained Mislintat, who - after Endo's impressive loan spell from Belgian side Sint-Truiden - snapped him up for a bargain fee. "He's one of these anchors, a focal point in our system. Whether he plays as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, it's good that he's there and performs."

[...]

"It's important for me that our captain can take everyone with him, that he embodies the values we stand for and is an example to follow," explained the American tactician. "I have chosen Wataru Endo because he's also someone who leaves room for other players to take responsibility."
https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/news/wataru-endo-vfb-stuttgart-s-unsung-hero-midfield-japan-matarazzo-17313
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:26:35 am
Rate this window from 1 to 10

A solid 7 - even if Doucouré doesn't happen.

Finally moving on Keita & Ox is an overwhelming positive.  Not only would they never feature, but by having them at the club, we couldn't bring in other midfielders because they were both difficult to move on and unwilling to move.

Szoboszlai and MacAllister both look like they belong at this level and can play multiple positions in the same way you'd see Bernardo Silva at City do, really adds to the flexibility of a squad.

Wataru Endo seems to be a very energetic and athletic player & LFC needs legs in midfield.
What the fuck are we playing at?

We sold 30 year old Fabinho to buy 30 year Endo, make it make sense FFS
My issue is that based on his profile hes a Japanese fellaini and you wouldnt play him over Thiago or Jones. I get that they both have health question marks but if thats our last non-hg spot sans u21 then Im just not a fan at all.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:05:21 am
What the fuck are we playing at?

We sold 30 year old Fabinho to buy 30 year Endo, make it make sense FFS

One can run and one can't. We got 40 for one and paid 15 for the other.

This helps us bridge the gap and also still go after a younger star.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:07:49 am
My issue is that based on his profile hes a Japanese fellaini and you wouldnt play him over Thiago or Jones. I get that they both have health question marks but if thats our last non-hg spot sans u21 then Im just not a fan at all.
Don't think it's the last?
Currently Alisson, Adrian, VVD, Matip, Konate, Robbo, Tsimikas, Thiago, Mac A, Szoboszlai, Mo, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez and Diaz. Endo would be the 16th. Still one more slot available, plus, as you say, U21's. It makes me think we might target an U21 player for a defender.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:55:33 am
This came up in a Twitter post regarding our interest in Gravenberch.


Anybody know much about Anton Stach from Mainz?

There was a bunch of talk about him yesterday - he looks really decent and would be cheap. 24-year-old from Mainz, 6-4, good in the air and rapid enough on the ground. Strikes me as typically German in the fundamentals. I don't know dick about him outside the compilations, but if those are a fair reflection of his level I'd be disappointed if we weren't at least looking at him as a serious alternative to Doucore.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a2JOMRry1Rg&amp;t=99s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a2JOMRry1Rg&amp;t=99s</a>





Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm
Endo could end up being our Palhinha. A low profile signing of a more experienced player on a modest wage who makes a big impact.
He is probably going to be our Christian Poulsen
