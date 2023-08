Rate this window from 1 to 10



OUT

- Henderson

- Fabinho

- Firmino

- Keita

- Oxlade

- Milner



IN

- Alexis McAllister

- Szoboszlai

- Decoure

- Endo



Bellingham and Caicedo (we now know this on the latter) were imho never going to join Liverpool. Lavia wouldíve been a £60m punt on a 19 year old Ö Iím pleased we were gazumped. This time last year Abu Dhabi walked away from a silly bidding war over overrated Cucurella, £40m their top bid I think, as Boehly stepped in to pay the second most amount for a FB at the time in the history of the sport Ö.. Cucurella bombed, he was terrible.Hendo and Fabinho, Iím relieved they went. Many of us felt the pain as average PL midfielders strolled past them for fun last season.A quality RB or LCB would make it a 10.