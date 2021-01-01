« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1687232 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 11:08:02 pm
He may turn out to be a handy player but what is with our squad planning.  What a mess. 
Well, I can see the logic in just as swiftly replacing the invaluable qualities of Hendo/Milner/Fabinho as they departed themselves(he's every bit as vocal as Hendo, is captain for both club and country, and just as energetic and experienced as both him and Milner, WHILE occupying Fabinho's position), so I'll give it to the club that they seem to still know what they're doing.
I mean there's even just one letter separating him from Hendo, if that isn't enough of a clue from the club!

And I'm sure we're STILL looking for a long-term DM. Work on deals can run concurrently.
I mean Orny's just tweeted we've made contact with Palace, so let's see...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:08:03 pm
Nothing wrong with his post and truth be told, its probably an opinion shared by many.
Sound.
Depends on your point of view. It doesnt surprise me that many on this thread share the opinion. But its interesting, yet again, how many instant experts we have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:09:44 pm
You know nothing about our squad planning, neither does anyone else on here.

I know.  Neither do they.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:15:50 pm
Thanks. I certainly don't revel in this feeling.

We all want the best for the club. But I'm just struggling here. I suspect if we went back to the old Poulsen threads we would see the same optimism at the start. 'He's a captain, he's an international ' etc.

We were one of the best sides in history. We got there by signing world class players coming into their peak. This Endo guy just isn't making us a 99 point team again.

Fingers crossed we've got something else up our sleeves.

Do we need to be a 99 point team?

Klopp has proved its always about the Team unit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:11:49 pm

Similarities to Fabinho

So - with the caveat that hes been playing in a weaker league - very similar in most areas of importance, but a substantially worse passer of the ball. If hes almost as good as last seasons Fabinho overall, itll be one of the last decades better panic buys / loans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:07:55 pm
Youll be pleased to know then that theres a new, 2023 version premiering on August 30th, think it will be on prime but Ive got a nice (free) alternative where this will be available and Im happy to share it!

PM sent!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:17:40 pm
Do we need to be a 99 point team?

Klopp has proved its always about the Team unit.

With the amount if cheating and financial doping, the standards are that high unfortunately
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 11:13:44 pm
-too short
-too slow
-too expensive
-too cheap
-too young
-too old
-too unknown
-too known
-he can do this, but he can't do that
-he can do that, but he can't do this
-the club waited too long
-the club bid too early

There literally isn't a single player these fans can be happy about, mainly because there is no such thing as perfection.

I have no idea what Endo will bring to the team, mainly because I haven't watched enough of him to know. Not keen on him being 30, but I see the benefits that come with experience. Would I have been happier with Ugarte or Gvardiol? Yes, but once they kick a ball, who's to say either would've been better? I dunno. I just want some ambition and not Paul Konchesky.

agree 100% with your post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Disintegration on Today at 11:19:12 pm
So - with the caveat that hes been playing in a weaker league - very similar in most areas of importance, but a substantially worse passer of the ball.
That and Fabinho was shit last year.l. Yes ;D

But hes good in the air and fights fires.  Might do the job as a stop gap.

Who knows eh?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:20:42 pm
With the amount if cheating and financial doping, the standards are that high unfortunately
it wasn't last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 11:13:44 pm
I said it earlier, and it still stands- there are a lot of Goldilocks fans in this thread. Throw out a name and you'll inevitably get a collection of this:

-too short
-too slow
-too expensive
-too cheap
-too young
-too old
-too unknown
-too known
-he can do this, but he can't do that
-he can do that, but he can't do this
-the club waited too long
-the club bid too early

There literally isn't a single player these fans can be happy about, mainly because there is no such thing as perfection.

I have no idea what Endo will bring to the team, mainly because I haven't watched enough of him to know. Not keen on him being 30, but I see the benefits that come with experience. Would I have been happier with Ugarte or Gvardiol? Yes, but once they kick a ball, who's to say either would've been better? I dunno. I just want some ambition and not Paul Konchesky.

did you know that Endo's middle name is "PFK"?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:55:14 pm
When has this ever worked though not seeing value in the market and filling a key position with a stop gap option? Fabinho VVD Alisson were all of incredibly top quality, people talk of Milner but he wasnt a key key member of our team that won all the trophies, we didnt go to the next level to we had a truly top class DM in that position, not a player to plug the gap in the short term.

So right now, which truly world class defensive midfielder do we get? Endo is good enough to fill the DM role in our side for the next couple of seasons and give us time to identify the long term player to fill that DM role. He is better than any option we have in the current squad so will be an improvement immediately.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Hope to god that we're still looking at options in addition to him. He could be a handy squad player, but we need a real option for our DM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:20:42 pm
With the amount if cheating and financial doping, the standards are that high unfortunately

But doesn't that mean less points needed if more teams are competing?

Like utd barely needed 80 points most seasons when it was more a level playing field 🤷
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:14:49 pm
Is it any smaller than City's though? Palmer, Lewis, will be getting lots of minutes this season, as we will with Doke and Stefan. United look even worse. Ten Hag is a real bald fraud. Saudi have a good squad with depth now. Izak and Wilson, lots of strength in midfield. JoLinton is a beast. But I'm with you, Asam, we looked really good in the first half hour and flashes in the 2nd half. And we'll just get better and better and...

Nope but City dont seem to get the injuries that we do each season, that hopefully changes now that weve got younger, more durable players

Doak & Stefan will both get the chance to impress and hoping we see Clark, McConnell & Scanlon throughout the season

Get a few more in the door and we will have a good year!

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Disintegration on Today at 11:19:12 pm
So - with the caveat that hes been playing in a weaker league - very similar in most areas of importance, but a substantially worse passer of the ball. If hes almost as good as last seasons Fabinho overall, itll be one of our better FSG-sanctioned panic buys / loans.
...with the caveat that he's played in a position this past season that is not for him but was still appreciated AND that he plays in a team that was almost fighting relegation, so they faced a lot more talented opposition and constant pressure for possession, of course..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:23:30 pm
Nope but City dont seem to get the injuries that we do each season, that hopefully changes now that weve got younger, more durable players

Doak & Stefan will both get the chance to impress and hoping we see Clark, McConnell & Scanlon throughout the season

Get a few more in the door and we will have a good year!

 
well their most important player, the guy who makes them tick is out until after Christmas so it's a decent start to be fair
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 11:16:44 pm
I know.  Neither do they.
arsehole.  talk sense if you can,  if not stfu.
