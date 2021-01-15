The fee is enlisting this reaction??
It's £16m for a very experienced DM, who looks like will bring the work-rate & leadership qualities that will compliment the attacking game of Trent, Szobo, AMA, Jones, & Elliot in CM.
Players with one season are going for above £60M, paying £15m for a player that has seen and done it in a similar league is ok.
Not to mention that we need someone in already, & also, he speaks German (I assume) so will make Klopp's job easy to get him on track tactically.
Welcome Endo, I say. Hope he's on the bench at the weekend.