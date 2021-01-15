« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1445 1446 1447 1448 1449 [1450] 1451   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1681388 times)

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,831
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57960 on: Today at 09:44:50 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:44:11 pm
The fee is crazy but that what happens when we are desperate
Hopefully Endo does well for us
But we are a mess behind the scenes
Feels like Man utd atm


Eh
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,234
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57961 on: Today at 09:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:38:15 pm
Shouldve just listened to Klopp and gave Milner a new contract.
he's 8 years younger than Milner
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57962 on: Today at 09:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:43:22 pm
Minamino will be on the phone telling him to get to Etsu, thats where Taki used to be all the time ;D
Etsu is class to be fair. I think the fullest Ive ever been in a restaurant was there. Not been in years, craving it now.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,865
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57963 on: Today at 09:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:43:41 pm
Yep he might be a smart signing.

NOT ONE SINGLE ITK mentioned him which shows they know nowt !

This precludes the possibility big Jurg got faced and speed dialed Stuttgart 2 hours ago
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57964 on: Today at 09:45:18 pm »
This was probably in the works alongside the bigger deals in truth
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,514
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57965 on: Today at 09:45:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:44:11 pm
The fee is crazy but that what happens when we are desperate
Hopefully Endo does well for us
But we are a mess behind the scenes
Feels like Man utd atm


In what respect does it feel like United ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57966 on: Today at 09:45:39 pm »
The fee is enlisting this reaction??

😂😂

It's £16m for a very experienced DM, who looks like will bring the work-rate & leadership qualities that will compliment the attacking game of Trent, Szobo, AMA, Jones, & Elliot in CM.   

Players with one season are going for above £60M, paying £15m for a player that has seen and done it in a similar league is ok.

Not to mention that we need someone in already, & also, he speaks German (I assume) so will make Klopp's job easy to get him on track tactically.

Welcome Endo, I say. Hope he's on the bench at the weekend.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:29 pm by RedSetGo »
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,878
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57967 on: Today at 09:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:41:49 pm
Seems a lot to pay for a 30 year old fella nobodys heard of with just 1 year on his deal.
Nobody's heard of in the UK, there other places to play football. Never injured plays DM, RB and CB also captain of Stuttgart and Japan.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,401
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57968 on: Today at 09:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:14:13 pm
That video makes him look like the ultimate midfielder, I'm sold  ;D ;D
The latest comment:

Quote
I'm from Stuttgart, he's a incredibly hard worker, has a lot of energy, wins the ball soooo often, is very aggressive in those duels, wins a crazy amount of aerial duels for his height and can chip in a goal sometimes.

His dribbling is okay, and his passing is pretty decent too, although last season he was more sloppy with his passing than the 2 season before and gave it away cheaply sometimes. But because we didn't really have someone else, he was tasked with playmaking, which he's simply not. He's not someone who can control the tempo from deep with his passing like X.Alonso for example.

With playmakers like MacAllister and Trent around him, he can be back to his best. Had his best season with a 8 in O.Mangala next to him. Congrats Liverpool and all the best #LegEndo3, hopefully we get a fair price.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:48:33 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57969 on: Today at 09:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:43:22 pm
Minamino will be on the phone telling him to get to Etsu, thats where Taki used to be all the time ;D

Etsu is great! Would definitely recommend to anyone who hasnt been.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57970 on: Today at 09:45:55 pm »
Why do people care about the fee? So so weird. If he helps us win 18/20 matches vs the bottom 10 sides he will be well worth it.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57971 on: Today at 09:46:06 pm »
At the very least this is proof that none of us have a fucking clue what we're working on behind the scenes. Not a single person had us linked and suddenly it's almost done. This is why people say stop complaining about things you don't actually know about.

As for the player himself. A bit of much needed experience, maybe a stop gap for now because we don't love the options out there at this stage, maybe a bonus squad addition alongside someone else, maybe the player we're hoping to build out team around. Let's see 🤷🏻‍♂️
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,062
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57972 on: Today at 09:46:08 pm »
Good squad option I guess, but that fee does feel a little high.  If we don't see another DM or a top centre back prospect coming in as well then this has been a weird bit of business.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online CarraG238

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57973 on: Today at 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:44:33 pm
Do you really believe he was identified by our brilliant data analytics department

Actually ... yeah. There's some statistical data that backs up a fit. This isn't like signing Benteke or Carroll when it doesn't seem like a fit.
Logged
It was the first game of the qualifying for us and well we can take a lot from it ,like I was talking to one of the guys from TNS about my internet connection at home and he said the reason I sometimes can't get on is because I am running the wrong browser with Windows 95 and he suggested I update to Windows XP - 23 Carra Gold

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,878
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57974 on: Today at 09:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:45:18 pm
This was probably in the works alongside the bigger deals in truth
Agree
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,959
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57975 on: Today at 09:46:33 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:37:51 pm
Why are people bitching about a fee of £16m or so for an experienced pro? £16m is basically nothing these days.

Also how much of it involves add-ons
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,262
  • Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57976 on: Today at 09:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:45:15 pm
Etsu is class to be fair. I think the fullest Ive ever been in a restaurant was there. Not been in years, craving it now.

Went all the time myself when I lived on the docks, ridiculously good food, and craving it myself!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,018
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57977 on: Today at 09:46:40 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:44:44 pm
If its just him, it can be seen as a panic buy. If its him and someone else its good business. Squad depth.

This.
Logged

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57978 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm »
I like that he's Hendo in France.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57979 on: Today at 09:47:06 pm »
Well, that's as rogue as it gets. Only time will tell, let's hope this isn't a Kabak or Caulker type signing but someone who can actually come straight in to make a difference.

You'd like to think bringing in someone experienced like this frees us up to bring in a couple of the younger prospects we've been linked with as well. There has to be another couple of deals on top of this, surely?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,049
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57980 on: Today at 09:47:19 pm »
Presumably he can start straight away. If hes not great he cant still start in Europa/Carabao and some league games. Presumably we aim for a younger signing too who might take longer to bed in.

Not Caicedo but after that ship sailed what were people expecting?

We need more bodies!
Not that one!

He might be ok. Do a season or two and thats all we need. I like Japanese players on the whole. Cheer up. :D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,121
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57981 on: Today at 09:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Eqtriz on Today at 09:37:04 pm
Thank you for the warm welcome even though I have been registered here for a few years.

Just wanted to add that Klopp will absolutely love Endo because he's always on fire and really chases every challenge. Loud on the field (reminds me of Henderson).

You can also often find him in the penalty area because he scores the one or other goal with his head (even though he's not a giant).

We'll see how it looks in another league but my fingers are crossed.

I hope he makes an impact :)



Nice one mate, thanks for the info :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57982 on: Today at 09:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:41:49 pm
Seems a lot to pay for a 30 year old fella nobodys heard of with just 1 year on his deal.

Everyone has heard of him, just nobody mentioned him till today as we wasn't linked with him before.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57983 on: Today at 09:47:51 pm »
To be fair to our recruitment team, most of our deals have been done quietly.
  • Details about Mac Allister's transfer mainly came from the media in Argentina
  • Dom was completed in a few days without much leading up to it
  • Lavia was public, presumably because Southampton wanted a bidding war
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,018
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57984 on: Today at 09:48:09 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:47:06 pm
Well, that's as rogue as it gets. Only time will tell, let's hope this isn't a Kabak or Caulker type signing but someone who can actually come straight in to make a difference.

You'd like to think bringing in someone experienced like this frees us up to bring in a couple of the younger prospects we've been linked with as well. There has to be another couple of deals on top of this, surely?

Think that's harsh on Kabak, he was a lot more useful than Caulker ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,965
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57985 on: Today at 09:48:10 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:37:51 pm
Why are people bitching about a fee of £16m or so for an experienced pro? £16m is basically nothing these days.
Because transfers arent about football, theyre a cock swinging contest
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
  • hippie at heart
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57986 on: Today at 09:48:15 pm »
15 mil for a 30 year old on last year of his contract isnt great business. But then we are desperate after we royally fucked up our midfield recruitment over the last two transfer windows so we need to overpay.

Looks like this will be wrapped up quickly which will bring much needed body in midfield.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,133
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57987 on: Today at 09:48:20 pm »
Actually dumbfounded by this. No idea what the hell is going on at the club now.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57988 on: Today at 09:48:28 pm »
£16m is absolutely fuck all in the current market.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,878
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57989 on: Today at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:46:08 pm
Good squad option I guess, but that fee does feel a little high.  If we don't see another DM or a top centre back prospect coming in as well then this has been a weird bit of business.
or he's exactly what we need, actually way better than taking a chance on Lavia alone this season.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57990 on: Today at 09:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:43:41 pm

NOT ONE SINGLE ITK mentioned him which shows they know nowt !
This shouldnt be news to anyone
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57991 on: Today at 09:49:03 pm »
Have a good feeling about this..think hes exactly what we need.lets get a CB in as well and I think we have enough for the season.  He will rotate with Thiago and Bajcetic.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57992 on: Today at 09:49:06 pm »
Have any Japanese been a big success in the Prem?

Kagawa flopped. Minamino failed to make himself indispensable. Yoshida? Okazaki?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57993 on: Today at 09:49:17 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:47:50 pm
Everyone has heard of him, just nobody mentioned him till today as we wasn't linked with him before.
I'd seen his name on Stuttgart team sheets on my Flashscores app, so I knew his name, as a player?, I know fuck all.
Logged

Online Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57994 on: Today at 09:49:29 pm »
This is a decent signing.  If we think he's good enough then that's good enough for me.

It only becomes a problem if we are done now...with about 95m remaining in the kitty I really hope that isn't the case.

Him and Doucoure would be a little underwhelming but I care more about the state of the squad in the season ahead than I do about the glamour signings.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,168
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57995 on: Today at 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:42:46 pm
Fun fact: Klopp has never won a league title without a Japanese player in his squad.

Let's fucking go. Love it. We're going to win the league.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57996 on: Today at 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:45:40 pm
Nobody's heard of in the UK, there other places to play football. Never injured plays DM, RB and CB also captain of Stuttgart and Japan.

Thats his song sorted  big in 🇯🇵 Japan
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,018
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57997 on: Today at 09:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:48:20 pm
Actually dumbfounded by this. No idea what the hell is going on at the club now.

Maybe savvy statistical driven signings? Identifying useful options to add depth and experience to our squad?

Nah, probably just Jorg dialling random numbers from his phone and seeing who picks up.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,550
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57998 on: Today at 09:50:15 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:47:06 pm
Well, that's as rogue as it gets. Only time will tell, let's hope this isn't a Kabak or Caulker type signing but someone who can actually come straight in to make a difference.

You'd like to think bringing in someone experienced like this frees us up to bring in a couple of the younger prospects we've been linked with as well. There has to be another couple of deals on top of this, surely?

Yeah hopefully its Baleba or Fofana + we get a top LCB
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57999 on: Today at 09:50:20 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 09:48:55 pm
Cant believe i actually believed we would sign someone better than fabinho when we let him go. More fool me FSG up to there old tricks again.
"UptheReds" indeed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1445 1446 1447 1448 1449 [1450] 1451   Go Up
« previous next »
 