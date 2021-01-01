« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1425 1426 1427 1428 1429 [1430]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1671120 times)

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57160 on: Today at 06:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 05:49:57 pm
Ask Dave Hendrick

Haven't heard that clown's name in a while.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57161 on: Today at 06:40:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:37:40 pm
Plettenberg saying Bayern don't want Sangare

Hm, all right.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57162 on: Today at 06:41:31 pm »
We dont really need another 8, a DM and CB is all.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,395
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57163 on: Today at 06:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Today at 05:55:51 pm
What happened with that Amrabat fella? Weren't we looking at him a while back?
Mancs been Lavia-ing him for the past 2 months, fuggetaboutit.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57164 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:33:04 pm
Wonder how much we could get Bissouma for?

He started their first game under new management and was their best player. I'd imagine he's in their plans going forward. Plus it's Levy.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,582
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57165 on: Today at 06:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:39:51 pm
Haven't heard that clown's name in a while.

He's some fucking tool that gobshite.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57166 on: Today at 06:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:41:31 pm
We dont really need another 8, a DM and CB is all.

Maybe we're moving back into the mindset that a specialist isn't needed? (ie., a longstanding opinion pre-Fabinho.)
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,245
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57167 on: Today at 06:47:34 pm »
Was that Dave Hendrick the one who used to offer everyone a straightener on twitter? Or am I thinking of someone else
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #57168 on: Today at 06:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 06:47:34 pm
Was that Dave Hendrick the one who used to offer everyone out on twitter? Or am I thinking of someone else

Yes, that's the one. He's a fat fucking gobshite.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 1425 1426 1427 1428 1429 [1430]   Go Up
« previous next »
 