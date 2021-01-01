« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:01:17 pm
Fuck it, it's marvelous......nkamba
58 million pound release clause
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:01:31 pm
Souckek (West Ham)
Bissouma (Spurs)

Not these two either
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:02:39 pm
Hmm, is Joao Gomes a Mendes client? We do seem to like to do a deal with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:04:35 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:56:15 pm
I'll start.

Caicedo.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:56:11 pm
Ill start

Caicedo
Ill start

Caicedo


Am I doing it right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:04:58 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:19:09 pm
That 19YNWA poster who seemed to have some knowledge of the Lavia deal is saying we're not after Doucoure and that we're after another DM at a PL club who has a buyout clause.

I think he could be talking about Boubacar Kamara.

I remember Kamara being highly rated before moving to Aston Villa but I think he is injury prone so I highly doubt it. The buyout clause part make sense as it make things easier for us and quicker but who
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:05:44 pm
After the failed pursuits of Caicedo and Lavia we're not getting anybody else in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:07:14 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:05:44 pm
After the failed pursuits of Caicedo and Lavia we're not getting anybody else in.

Not only that, we are also selling Thiago ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:07:14 pm
We are getting one foriegner in and that will be it, don't think we've got space for another and there ain't that much English talent out there that is gettable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:07:28 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:50:40 pm
Ait-Nouri at Wolves would be a good option if we deem Robertson is on the way down.

Not if we're persisting with the current system
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:08:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:07:14 pm
Not only that, we are also selling Thiago ...

And Mo, and Alisson...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:09:35 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:05:44 pm
After the failed pursuits of Caicedo and Lavia we're not getting anybody else in.

Why don;t you participate in the RAWK Detective Investigation instead of crying always the sky is falling down?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:10:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:53:32 pm
We need to name evrey #1 Defensive Midfielder in teams in the Premier League and work it out the old fashioned way.

I'll play!

Think you can rule out teams who wouldn't include release clauses or who would surely stipulate they couldn't be activated by European clubs/competitors - City, Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, probably Newcastle. You can probably rule out newly promoted clubs whose players won't have that PL experience that we value so highly - Sheffield, Luton, Burnley. It's not going to be Brighton who've already been raided for their midfielders. West Ham have just sold their starting DM. He said it's not Palace and he intimated in another tweet it wasn't Palhinha either.

That leaves: Villa, Wolves
Less likely due to being a bit shit: Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, Forest

Villa: Luiz, Kamara
Wolves: Joao Pedro, Nunes (not a DM, but wouldn't put it past us...)

Bournemouth: ???
Brentford: Jensen?
Everton: Onana
Forest: ???

I'm guessing Luiz - widely rumoured we enquired for him this time last year, and has since signed a new contract (release clause added?).
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:06 pm by Haggis36 »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:12:21 pm
Hojberg? Is he a DM or just a prick?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:13:41 pm
Philip Billing.  7 goals from midfield last season.  And hes 64.  Its finally happening!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:13:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:09:35 pm
Why don;t you participate in the RAWK Detective Investigation instead of crying always the sky is falling down?

The guile of you saying something like that when half of your posts are spent crying in half time threads when we're not playing well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:14:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:07:14 pm
Not only that, we are also selling Thiago ...

MODS!! Can you please ban this poster for being negative?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:14:22 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:13:43 pm
The guile of you saying something like that when half of your posts are spent crying in half time threads when we're not playing well.

Not really. but participate in the game or fuck off!

Look at your custom title you dickhead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:14:38 pm
Kalvin Phillips...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:14:58 pm
Please not Kalvin Phillips!

On another subject..

This league wasnt prepared for the Cabbage Patch Kid -  Boily Biff the Bellwhiff, and I cant fucking stand that c*nt hole. Properly guffawing, ferociously and vecifirously into the face of 75% of the other clubs in this league and getting away with it while feasting on orphans. A classic 'it's my ball and you cant play' knobhead.

I hope he gets his club spoon fed to him.

On a spade.

Covered in shit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:15:25 pm
Pearce has just put out an article where apparently hes mentioned Kamara too.
Obviously I cant see it because its behind paywall.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:15:29 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 05:14:38 pm
Kalvin Phillips...

Jaws music starts.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:15:30 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:13:43 pm
The guile of you saying something like that when half of your posts are spent crying in half time threads when we're not playing well.

Samie is a sly fucker. Agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:15:31 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:13:43 pm
The guile of you saying something like that when half of your posts are spent crying in half time threads when we're not playing well.
;D
ARF
#PARP
#BOOM
#ItsADoozy
#StraightOutTheBallPark
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:15:31 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:47:47 pm
Well you're right, the idea of spending that much money is insane but we can only discuss from the outside as it isn't our money. I suppose I'm trying to say that we operated so well in the market for years that the idea of now having to pay significantly over the odds for players because we've dropped the ball is something we've often mocked other clubs for doing. When we spent massively on VVD and Alisson people laughed, but they've paid their fees and wages many times over. We got it right nearly all of the time and now we're the opposite of what we used to be.

In broad terms I'm saying yes, I think past a certain point a price for a player would be deemed too much from outside looking in, from looking at it as a fan. I don't think I want my club spending £75 million for a player who perhaps is worth half of that or there or there abouts. Yes, again, it isn't my money but all we can do is speculate and guess and try and somehow evaluate whether or not we are getting value for a player. The market is insane, we can't control that but ultimately we have to play the game somewhere or we'll be left behind.

It really is difficult to discuss signing players without discussing huge some of money. You can't do it.

I don't even know where we come up with market values anymore, to be honest! So I just go with what the club thinks we need/can afford.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:16:44 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:05:44 pm
After the failed pursuits of Caicedo and Lavia we're not getting anybody else in.

I've been a fairly big proponent of the proposition that we should not moan till the window closes, but I would be surprised and disappointed if that were to be true. Last season we did not get someone because we had 8 senior CMs - even if there travails of last season caught us off guard, it's hard to expect a good outcome from 6 out, 2 in.

I'm still of the view that we a get a DM
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:17:02 pm
James Milner - Brighton

One for the future
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:17:07 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:15:25 pm
Pearce has just put out an article where apparently hes mentioned Kamara too.
Obviously I cant see it because its behind paywall.

Quote
They recently made contact with Fluminense to register interest in Andre but the Brazilian club have made it clear they want to retain his services until the January window. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are willing to make the kind of offer needed to test that resolve.

Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch has long since been on the radar but Bayern Munichs stance all summer has been that hes not for sale. Crystal Palaces Cheick Doucoure and Aston Villas Boubacar Kamara are also among those admired.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:18:39 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:15:25 pm
Pearce has just put out an article where apparently hes mentioned Kamara too.
Obviously I cant see it because its behind paywall.

Pearce is just interested in clicks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:19:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:18:39 pm
Pearce is just interested in clicks.

wow - for those with bad eyesight the cl in clicks makes your sentence read .... differently!!

 :o
