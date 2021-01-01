We need to name evrey #1 Defensive Midfielder in teams in the Premier League and work it out the old fashioned way.



I'll play!Think you can rule out teams who wouldn't include release clauses or who would surely stipulate they couldn't be activated by European clubs/competitors - City, Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, probably Newcastle. You can probably rule out newly promoted clubs whose players won't have that PL experience that we value so highly - Sheffield, Luton, Burnley. It's not going to be Brighton who've already been raided for their midfielders. West Ham have just sold their starting DM. He said it's not Palace and he intimated in another tweet it wasn't Palhinha either.That leaves: Villa, WolvesLess likely due to being a bit shit: Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, ForestVilla: Luiz, KamaraWolves: Joao Pedro, Nunes (not a DM, but wouldn't put it past us...)Bournemouth:Brentford: Jensen?Everton: OnanaForest:I'm guessing Luiz - widely rumoured we enquired for him this time last year, and has since signed a new contract (release clause added?).