Never seen him so Im not saying he isnt good enough, but does anyone know that Inacio is definitely what we need? At this point it feels like a transfer were trying to talk ourselves into happening. If we dont show any interest is it likely he lives elsewhere in England or could he just stay in Portugal for another season or two and never quite live up to the promise?
He looks the part from highlights and written scouting reports. He'd likely work well in our current system, yet he plays in a back three, and if we switch to a back four at some point, could he adapt? Also, going by how we judge players, he doesn't have a lot of senior appearances to his name (but a comparable amount to Caicedo, if you're including the latter's appearances at senior internationals).
He's probably one candidate among a number that we're
"monitoring"
. Inacio seems to be mentioned a lot due to his apparent release clause and our penchant for targeting players with these. Again, might be a value question, too - who knows if we rate him at the rumoured amount (45m).