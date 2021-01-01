« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Crosby Nick

  Reply #57000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:36:19 pm
Never seen him so Im not saying he isnt good enough, but does anyone know that Inacio is definitely what we need? At this point it feels like a transfer were trying to talk ourselves into happening. If we dont show any interest is it likely he lives elsewhere in England or could he just stay in Portugal for another season or two and never quite live up to the promise?
Jean Girard

Reply #57001
Today at 03:37:28 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:30:58 pm

Speaking of CBs, weve never been linked, but Ive long thought Omobamidele at Norwich is a big prospect. Slick on the ball, strong, passes it decisively, would be homegrown. Hes right footed and not the best in the air, but paired with a more aerially dominant option he has a lot of the qualities Gomez showed at his peak, before even more injuries wore him down. Oddly, Norwich have kept him on the bench so far this season - perhaps because theyre looking to sell - playing Shane Duffy instead, but hes definitely got a high ceiling. Milan the only team properly linked. Hes not what we need now but if hes available at the mooted £15m, is homegrown and high potential, hes someone Id like us to look at and maybe loan out straight away.

Not long back from a bad back injury - made his breakthrough and then missed over a season of football. He really needs games.  Gomez is a good comparison of how he plays too. Someone will defo pick him up soon.
Legs

Reply #57002
Today at 03:38:05 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:11:39 pm
If I were the Director of Football for Liverpool at this moment, I would immediately sign Inacio.

With a budget of at least £110m and the requirement for multiple players, including a central defender, I would prioritize signing the CB who appears to be the best fit for the team. After securing the ideal CB, I would then assess the remaining budget and decide which among the less optimal defensive midfielder options I would pursue.

Problem is our director only has a few weeks left and Klopp might not want this player ?

All im hoping is he/we are working behind the scenes to bring a few in.
rafathegaffa83

Reply #57003
Today at 03:39:17 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:33:21 pm
Would that not make the vultures circle all the quicker?

You'd think so, but perhaps he'd rather have another full year of starts for Sporting rather than sitting on the bench somewhere else now that he's on the radar of the Portuguese national team. If that's the case, I'm surprised someone hasn't just bought him and loaned him back to Sporting for a year if that what he wants. If he didn't have that release clause, you would imagine he'd go for far more on the open market
Kopenhagen

Reply #57004
Today at 03:42:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:36:19 pm
Never seen him so Im not saying he isnt good enough, but does anyone know that Inacio is definitely what we need? At this point it feels like a transfer were trying to talk ourselves into happening. If we dont show any interest is it likely he lives elsewhere in England or could he just stay in Portugal for another season or two and never quite live up to the promise?

He looks the part from highlights and written scouting reports. He'd likely work well in our current system, yet he plays in a back three, and if we switch to a back four at some point, could he adapt? Also, going by how we judge players, he doesn't have a lot of senior appearances to his name (but a comparable amount to Caicedo, if you're including the latter's appearances at senior internationals).

He's probably one candidate among a number that we're  :roger "monitoring"  :roger. Inacio seems to be mentioned a lot due to his apparent release clause and our penchant for targeting players with these. Again, might be a value question, too - who knows if we rate him at the rumoured amount (45m).
Jookie

Reply #57005
Today at 03:45:04 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:11:39 pm

With a budget of at least £110m

No offence that's not exactly how it works.

Your budget is based on the nature of the payment instalments and how they are staggered up to 2-3 years. We have no idea how the Caicedo deal was structured or how other potential deals would be structured. We may in essence have less than 110M to 'spend this summer' or more.

We have significant money to buy players and that's probably as much detail as I'd read into it. I'd personally love to see us sign a DM and CB with the available funds but both positions seem dependent on a small group of players being available, willing to join and having a selling club willing to do business at a price we deem as appropriate. That's always the case but those 2 positions seem to have very few obvious options available for  all clubs. I think it's been a common theme. Hence the very high fees being paid for No.6s
shook

Reply #57006
Today at 03:46:41 pm
Doucoure when at Lens, shows a little bit more of his skill set, though still mostly DM highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hj6FuK-7N5c
