LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56920 on: Today at 01:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:40:47 pm
People are so obsessed with being the antithesis of entitled twitter users that they'll willingly defend any amount of fuck ups to avoid being seen as one of the "whiners". I swear we could go into a season fielding a team of teenagers and some would find a way to defend it.

Nail on head
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56921 on: Today at 01:53:16 pm »
Uh oh, the whiners are coalescing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56922 on: Today at 01:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:45:00 pm
Sorry mate, appreciate youre ranting but this is way off the mark.

For the majority its nothing to do with winning transfer windows or spending hundreds of millions.

We currently have less midfield options than we started the window with, when Klopp mentioned additions were needed.

We now have no DM a week into the new season. Thats not something that should be happening and unless we want to leave Klopp hung out to dry again and expect more miracles it needs to be sorted right away.

Agreed, I had more confidence 2 weeks ago that we will have a nucleus and base for positions for our squad.

I still have to be positive and believe that we get the right players in to give it a go this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56923 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm »
It just all seems so haphazard and ad hoc.

A few years ago it was like BOOM ALL OUR FUCKING TARGETS SORTED. Or did it just feel that way to me at the time?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56924 on: Today at 01:56:10 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:53:16 pm
Uh oh, the whiners are coalescing.
It's like Ghostbusters 2 were the negativity all congeals into a big pile of sludge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56925 on: Today at 01:56:32 pm »
I want to also add a bit of positivity, after experiencing the array of negative emotions towards our transfer activity over the past weeks.

First of all, besides the DM role we should remember that the DNA of the side that won literally everything is still there. Sure we've lost Mane and Bobby, but Diaz and Gakpo are extremely capable and still have their best years ahead of them. Darwin, Jota and Doak coming off the bench gives us depth we've never had up front. In defence, Virgil's never had someone at Konates current level next to him, while Trent is still in his prime. McAllister and Szobo have the potential to be upgrades on Gini and Hendo in their peak, after Klopps had time to work on them. Alisson keeps getting better.

On the signings we've missed - yes it hurts, but how many missed signings have we lamented over the years that we were sure were the missing pieces, whose careers have since petered out. Fekir and Lamar come to mind, but we could spend all day compiling a list. Transfers are an absolute dice roll - not saying you shouldn't identify and try to sign the best talent possible, but club legends can be found in unlikely places too.

Injuries are another thing - you spend all your kitty on a Caicedo, which is great if it works out, but if he gets injured you're back to where you're started. For me the main thing for us now is depth - we need enough guys in the squad who can play their role in midfield and let our attack do it's thing. And that's the thing under Klopp - we never needed superstars in midfield, just guys who could win the ball back, keep it simple, keep the ball, get it to our attackers with the opposition defence on the back foot. £110m+ is more than enough to sign those types of players.

Most important for us fans is that we get behind the team. All this negativity over transfers is the type of shit that spills out into the pitch, and that's what I worry about.

Sign one or two steady hands, a bit of young talent for Klopp to nurture and I think we're gonna have a lot of fun this season .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56926 on: Today at 01:57:10 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:53:16 pm
Uh oh, the whiners are coalescing.

Probably the same way the knob heads do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56927 on: Today at 01:58:42 pm »
People love to have a moan about others moaning. Theres a middle ground which I think the vast majority are in. Thats those who were optimistic after signing Mac Allister and wrapping up Szoboszlai quickly, but are concerned how weve been acting over the last month. Its not being obsessed with transfers to want a number 6, to allow Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo (all players recently signed to be key members of the system) to play in their actual positions, and to replace a key member of the squad who left a month ago.

Its also not unreasonable to question our recruitment. Obviously the DoF who oversaw us build our successful squad left, along with a few other key members involved in recruitment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56928 on: Today at 01:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:56:10 pm
It's like Ghostbusters 2 were the negativity all congeals into a big pile of sludge.

Can Viggo The Carpathian play in defensive midfield? Does he have an ancient release clause*?




*He was trapped in a painting, so I think he DOES!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56929 on: Today at 01:59:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:48:26 pm
Stach - isn't he like 6'3"

Bring on Stach & Sangare,the Two Towers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56930 on: Today at 01:59:25 pm »
You all stink, SHUT THE FUCK UP!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56931 on: Today at 01:59:34 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:48:31 pm
;D
I'm turned. It's just the passing, but there just isn't the perfect player, I suppose- unless your name is Lionel Messi.

Again, hate to labour the point but he's showing that he can be a very capable passer, he's just been shackled under Hodgson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56932 on: Today at 01:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:40:47 pm
People are so obsessed with being the antithesis of entitled twitter users that they'll willingly defend any amount of fuck ups to avoid being seen as one of the "whiners". I swear we could go into a season fielding a team of teenagers and some would find a way to defend it.

There's a middle ground here though isn't there?

No-one could look at the current squad and say that's it's perfect. Almost everyone would say there was a need for reinforcements. Whether that's DM, LB, CB, RB or elsewhere will differs between individuals but I think it would be a bit mad for anyone to say we don't need new players and by virtue of that the club to invest finances in new players.

I think the counter comes from people looking for blame and negativity in everything the club does. People talking of embarrassment of last week (Lavia and Caicedo), that the club is a mess in terms of recruitment, that 'shiny new stands' are not important. I think there's push back on some of these things because the truth is likely somewhere in the middle ground rather than wholly positive or wholly negative. The negative aspect, in some instances, feels like a repetition of what I imagine the likes of Sky Sports and TalkSport may be parroting over the last week.

My personal push back is on people who are saying with some level of certainty what the club have and haven't done this summer and that the strategy is flawed. We know very little about what Liverpool's strategy is with regards to transfers currently, we have very little idea how that strategy is being executed, we have very little idea about the timelines and nuances of deals that have been successful (or no)t or deals that could potentially be on-going. We have very little knowledge on who is deciding this strategy, who are the key players in Liverpool valuing a players worth, who we go for, who we don't. We have very little idea on who is key in executing this strategy to ensure we get the players we want.

We do know the end result of transfers that have happened or where we have lost out. We know snippets from the press, Some people are taking those snippets, the fact we've missed out on 2 players and conceived historical mis steps in the transfer market to come up with over-arching and very definitive statements about the clubs approach to transfers this summer. I think that is potentially premature but also simplifies a situation we have very little knowledge about.

My advice is that we all realise there is a middle ground. We all want the best for Liverpool. That almost certainly means a few transfers between now and the close of the window. It'll mean spending money but not as much as other teams. Let's also all take a step back and realise we don't have the full picture and probably never will. Therefore jumping to definitive assertions and conclusions is probably going to get some push back from others.

This thread should be about exchanging ideas and thoughts about potential targets and how they'd fit in our system. I'd bet >90% of us have not watched 10 games each of Doucoure, Andre, Fofana, Sangare etc.. so making judgements is difficult. I bet there's a fair few of us who have watched 1 or 2 of those players extensively and it would be great to hear about that more in-depth knowledge that some of the posters may have on those players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56933 on: Today at 01:59:47 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:59:01 pm
Can Viggo The Carpathian play in defensive midfield? Does he have an ancient release clause*?




*He was trapped in a painting, so I think he DOES!
We already have Janos in our squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56934 on: Today at 02:00:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:36:26 pm
Sangare, possibly Luis, probably Kone (not really a pure DM though), presumably Fofana (see Kone),  Stach (a definite punt with some risks).
Well, I'd touched on two of those in the bit you snipped :).

Expectation was that Luis wasn't as cheap as the Forest rumours are suggesting. Statistically he looks great. Those who've seen him suggest he lacks a bit of pace. I tried watching a video, but it's mostly slow lofted diagonal passes and the odd (rather stationary) tackle. Not much running on display and certainly more lightweight than Doucoure (or Stach).

I think it still comes back to price. At £50m-£60m, Doucoure is the stop gap with the potential to be a bit more. At £70m+ I'd agree, you'd want a more complete player - but that could be Andre, for a fraction of the price in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56935 on: Today at 02:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:59:25 pm
You all stink, SHUT THE FUCK UP!

Crossed the line there sam lol next you will say like a blow off
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56936 on: Today at 02:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 01:19:50 pm
After the public embarrassment of Lavia and Caicedo the owners need to act fast. FSG supporters are dwindling by the day. Shiny new stands and commercial partnerships don't cut the mustard. Unrest as the season starts is not good at all.

The only thing embarrassing is this post. FSG have stumped up the money we needed while making 2 good signings already. No one could have predicted Chelsea this year.

Go give your head a wobble and ideally, keep your terrible opinions to yourself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56937 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:58:42 pm
People love to have a moan about others moaning. Theres a middle ground which I think the vast majority are in. Thats those who were optimistic after signing Mac Allister and wrapping up Szoboszlai quickly, but are concerned how weve been acting over the last month. Its not being obsessed with transfers to want a number 6, to allow Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo (all players recently signed to be key members of the system) to play in their actual positions, and to replace a key member of the squad who left a month ago.

Its also not unreasonable to question our recruitment. Obviously the DoF who oversaw us build our successful squad left, along with a few other key members involved in recruitment.

I really want us to get Paul Mitchell, the Hair-care/young French talent guy. Hopefully, we are waiting for him when Big "Ibiza" Jorg leaves.

Also, thin we will smash our transfers now: Inacio, Doucoure and Andre - boom.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56938 on: Today at 02:02:51 pm »
Quote from: JHova2427 on Today at 01:56:02 pm
It just all seems so haphazard and ad hoc.

A few years ago it was like BOOM ALL OUR FUCKING TARGETS SORTED. Or did it just feel that way to me at the time?
I mean I suppose, we're still doing that(our success rate is still good[Gakpo and it looks as if Mac and Szoboslai are excellent additions] and we do still surprise[Mac Allister "fee"]), but I think our focus have shifted drifted perhaps from recruitment, because of our recent success.
It's not as sharp as before, compounded by two factors- delays in rebuilding and the departure of our Sporting Director.

I don't think we specifically need Edwards himself, just a competent SD and I think once we have that in place, we can finally get back to prioritizing recruitment properly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56939 on: Today at 02:04:00 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56940 on: Today at 02:06:14 pm »
How do all you weirdos in here keep up with all this shit?
I have only skimmed the last page and my head felt like it was going to combust.   ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56941 on: Today at 02:07:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:48 pm
The good thing is that we have plenty of time to get this and several other deals done.

2 weeks on Friday we have.

Considering how we pissed about with the Lavia situation thats not plenty of time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56942 on: Today at 02:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:06:14 pm
How do all you weirdos in here keep up with all this shit?
I have only skimmed the last page and my head felt like it was going to combust.   ;D

We're addicts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56943 on: Today at 02:07:54 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:00:02 pm

I think it still comes back to price. At £50m-£60m, Doucoure is the stop gap with the potential to be a bit more. At £70m+ I'd agree, you'd want a more complete player - but that could be Andre, for a fraction of the price in January.


£50m.is a lot for a stop-gap though even in this market. At £50m he's probably our sixth most expensive signing. I don't necessarily have an issue bringing him in, it just seems so unimaginative when there are likely players with similar qualities available for less

Quote from: JHova2427 on Today at 01:56:02 pm
It just all seems so haphazard and ad hoc.

A few years ago it was like BOOM ALL OUR FUCKING TARGETS SORTED. Or did it just feel that way to me at the time?

I think it just seems that way. There's always issues - shifting targets, clubs unable to reach deals, injuries etc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56944 on: Today at 02:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:59:25 pm
You all stink, SHUT THE FUCK UP!

Shouldn't that be = "TAKE A SHOWER WITH SOAP"??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56945 on: Today at 02:08:37 pm »
Quote
There's a middle ground here though isn't there?

No-one could look at the current squad and say that's it's perfect. Almost everyone would say there was a need for reinforcements. Whether that's DM, LB, CB, RB or elsewhere will differs between individuals but I think it would be a bit mad for anyone to say we don't need new players and by virtue of that the club to invest finances in new players.

It is not even a middle ground. Probably 98% of posters think we need a couple more players  because we do, not even a thought towards winning a transfer window. The other 2% are the extremes of the hyperbole of the moaners and the superfans who moan at the moaners, whilst ignoring the fact that we actually need players to compete
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56946 on: Today at 02:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:56:10 pm
It's like Ghostbusters 2 were the negativity all congeals into a big pile of sludge.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56947 on: Today at 02:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:59:34 pm
Again, hate to labour the point but he's showing that he can be a very capable passer, he's just been shackled under Hodgson.
Yeah I saw the stats when he was at Lens. It's encouraging. When you compare that and Lavia's at Southampton, they're almost similar in output- in every category.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56948 on: Today at 02:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:56:10 pm
It's like Ghostbusters 2 were the negativity all congeals into a big pile of sludge.
season ends with us joining together to fight Haaland the carpathian
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56949 on: Today at 02:12:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:02:38 pm
I really want us to get Paul Mitchell, the Hair-care/young French talent guy. Hopefully, we are waiting for him when Big "Ibiza" Jorg leaves.

Also, thin we will smash our transfers now: Inacio, Doucoure and Andre - boom.
I do wonder if we have an agreement in principle with him, hence the mad decision we made with Jorg. Isnt Mitchell the one whos only able to move in September or something?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56950 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:59:25 pm
You all stink, SHUT THE FUCK UP!
BIATCH!!!
