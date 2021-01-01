People are so obsessed with being the antithesis of entitled twitter users that they'll willingly defend any amount of fuck ups to avoid being seen as one of the "whiners". I swear we could go into a season fielding a team of teenagers and some would find a way to defend it.



There's a middle ground here though isn't there?No-one could look at the current squad and say that's it's perfect. Almost everyone would say there was a need for reinforcements. Whether that's DM, LB, CB, RB or elsewhere will differs between individuals but I think it would be a bit mad for anyone to say we don't need new players and by virtue of that the club to invest finances in new players.I think the counter comes from people looking for blame and negativity in everything the club does. People talking of embarrassment of last week (Lavia and Caicedo), that the club is a mess in terms of recruitment, that 'shiny new stands' are not important. I think there's push back on some of these things because the truth is likely somewhere in the middle ground rather than wholly positive or wholly negative. The negative aspect, in some instances, feels like a repetition of what I imagine the likes of Sky Sports and TalkSport may be parroting over the last week.My personal push back is on people who are saying with some level of certainty what the club have and haven't done this summer and that the strategy is flawed. We know very little about what Liverpool's strategy is with regards to transfers currently, we have very little idea how that strategy is being executed, we have very little idea about the timelines and nuances of deals that have been successful (or no)t or deals that could potentially be on-going. We have very little knowledge on who is deciding this strategy, who are the key players in Liverpool valuing a players worth, who we go for, who we don't. We have very little idea on who is key in executing this strategy to ensure we get the players we want.We do know the end result of transfers that have happened or where we have lost out. We know snippets from the press, Some people are taking those snippets, the fact we've missed out on 2 players and conceived historical mis steps in the transfer market to come up with over-arching and very definitive statements about the clubs approach to transfers this summer. I think that is potentially premature but also simplifies a situation we have very little knowledge about.My advice is that we all realise there is a middle ground. We all want the best for Liverpool. That almost certainly means a few transfers between now and the close of the window. It'll mean spending money but not as much as other teams. Let's also all take a step back and realise we don't have the full picture and probably never will. Therefore jumping to definitive assertions and conclusions is probably going to get some push back from others.This thread should be about exchanging ideas and thoughts about potential targets and how they'd fit in our system. I'd bet >90% of us have not watched 10 games each of Doucoure, Andre, Fofana, Sangare etc.. so making judgements is difficult. I bet there's a fair few of us who have watched 1 or 2 of those players extensively and it would be great to hear about that more in-depth knowledge that some of the posters may have on those players.