LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56800 on: Today at 12:19:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:12:35 pm

To be clear I don't think any of the names under discussion are 'game changers' or as good as some of the midfielders already at the club - but we need young, technically good, athletic and gettable

I personally don't think any DM is a game changer for us as we adapt to the new system.

It's likely that a combination of personnel changes (Maybe DM, pushing AM to No.8, LCB at LB) combined with tactical tweaks are going to be additive to making the system work better. I thought on Sunday that a bigger part of the problem was positioning off the ball and an ineffective press by the front 5 players. More so than what Alexis MacAllister did in the No.6 role or what Robertson did at LB.

I worry that some people think that adding a DM solves all our issues. I donlt think it comes close to making this system effective at the level we aspire to. Time, adaptation, tactical tweaks and some new players are probably all going to be equal parts of the solution.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56801 on: Today at 12:20:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:17:22 pm

I'd have understood more if you named Caqueret to be honest


Yeah very happy with either ... and they're going to be more like 40 million
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56802 on: Today at 12:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:16:29 pm
Yep I agree Baleba, Andre and scalvini around £80-£90mil for the 3 and apparently scalvini is a different level to Inacio.
He's not a leftie though which is what we apparently want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56803 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:20:21 pm
Yeah very happy with either ... and they're going to be more like 40 million

Money wise, absolutely. I'd love either of them to join us, some question marks over whether the required discipline is there to stand guard infront of the midfield but if we can have someone to put out fires it will allow for us to go back to not conceding many chances which is what brought our success
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56804 on: Today at 12:24:22 pm »
On Doucoure at Palace and Lens
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E6QKz7BlYQ

His passing numbers are better at Lens but people keep citing it like he was moving it like De Jong .. you're still dealing with a decent player not remotely an 80 million quid player - even just doing the dm stuff he's good rather than elite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56805 on: Today at 12:24:45 pm »
I've decided I want Thuram regardless of him not being a 6
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56806 on: Today at 12:25:08 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:11:56 pm
He doesn't really carry the ball at all, but his passing isn't poor - it's bang average. At Palace. As others have said, it was better than that in France, where he was given different instructions.

I've never really noticed him unlike someone like Eze,then again rarely watch Palace and decent defensive players doing their job well don't usually stand out that much to my untrained eye unless they're a force of nature like Masch and VVD were.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56807 on: Today at 12:28:04 pm »
Inacio and Doucoure then Andre in January.  :scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56808 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:12:35 pm
Ah found it ... this is from a year ago but its a good overview
https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/youssouf-fofana-he-wont-go-under-your-radar-this-time/

I posted a few weeks ago asking why no one had picked him up - like is there a problem I don't know about..?!

To be clear I don't think any of the names under discussion are 'game changers' or as good as some of the midfielders already at the club - but we need young, technically good, athletic and gettable

Fofana isnt great on the ball and tends to pass it backwards rather than be progressive, thats the main issue is hes too conservative on the ball but i dont see that as too
much of a problem, he will slow things down but he can cover ground and win tackles as good if not better than Doucoure
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56809 on: Today at 12:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:20:50 pm
He's not a leftie though which is what we apparently want.

Apparently very good with both feet, and plays as a dm, full Italian international at 19 they reckon hes the next bastoni, 6foot 4inches tall napoli want him to replace Kim reported fee £40mil, they absolutely rave about him and lets be honest Italians know how to defend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56810 on: Today at 12:29:55 pm »
Thinking about Gomez as a 6, pretty sure we would have explored or considered this, if it was viable am sure we would not have been in the market for such a player. I don't personally rate Gomez or Matip as solid defenders these days, neither have been in good form.

Looking at the weekend game, our system is and has been based heavily around a good solid 6, we need to splash some cash and soon, it's quite a task but think we need a good one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56811 on: Today at 12:31:14 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:59:43 am
Andres stats are better on and off the ball but he is not playing in a top 5 league so (IMHO) is more of a gamble.

Playing for Brazil and the later stages of the Copa libertadores isn't a bad standard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56812 on: Today at 12:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:28:47 pm
Fofana isnt great on the ball and tends to pass it backwards rather than be progressive,

Huh?? We're not talking about the same player
https://fbref.com/en/players/822d51d7/Youssouf-Fofana

87th percentile for progressive passes and carries in volume terms and 14% of his passes are progressive (Thiago's at 11% for reference) - if anything he gambles with his forward passing a bit too much but that can be coached
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56813 on: Today at 12:32:57 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:24:22 pm
On Doucoure at Palace and Lens
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E6QKz7BlYQ

His passing numbers are better at Lens but people keep citing it like he was moving it like De Jong .. you're still dealing with a decent player not remotely an 80 million quid player - even just doing the dm stuff he's good rather than elite

He's not an 70 or 80m player, I think it's just a fear of ending with no one, a desire for a good DM and a realisation we have the money having people calling for us to spend that high a fee on him... plus the fact the market looks more fucked than ever before
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56814 on: Today at 12:34:44 pm »
We should absolutely be signing Andre IMO

Exactly the kind of deal we see other sides pull off
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56815 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:34:44 pm
We should absolutely be signing Andre IMO

Exactly the kind of deal we see other sides pull off

Have there been any concrete links to him ?  I know he was mentioned on here a few days ago and discussed but I don`t recall there being anything from a reliable source ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56816 on: Today at 12:36:17 pm »
Doucore and Fofana have both looked awkward on the ball when Ive seen them, its not even just their passing, its more how many touches they need before they set themselves, they both look pretty similar to Henderson on the ball rather than a Thiago or even Gini who seem seamless with the ball at their feet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56817 on: Today at 12:38:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:24:22 pm
On Doucoure at Palace and Lens
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E6QKz7BlYQ

His passing numbers are better at Lens but people keep citing it like he was moving it like De Jong .. you're still dealing with a decent player not remotely an 80 million quid player - even just doing the dm stuff he's good rather than elite

All I see is negativity by you when it comes to linked players. So here's a question. Outside of Tchouameni, which DM would you be happy if we signed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56818 on: Today at 12:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:36:17 pm
Doucore and Fofana have both looked awkward on the ball when Ive seen them, its not even just their passing, its more how many touches they need before they set themselves, they both look pretty similar to Henderson on the ball rather than a Thiago or even Gini who seem seamless with the ball at their feet.
That is a good point that wont show up in data. We could have both slowing down the play which wouldnt show up.
We all saw how slow Fabinho was mocing the ball last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56819 on: Today at 12:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:12:18 am
Finally, an actual rumour!

So ignoring the price tag for Doucoure, is the general consensus that he's good enough to be our first choice DM?
Hopefully.
Sometimes our 2nd choices/options (in this case 3rd) turn out great, like in the case of Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56820 on: Today at 12:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Have there been any concrete links to him ?  I know he was mentioned on here a few days ago and discussed but I don`t recall there being anything from a reliable source ?
there were no concrete links to Dom until a couple of days before we signed him, don't know why people get bothered about links from journalists who are in the main chancers and regurgitating stuff they've seen online (including RAWK)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56821 on: Today at 12:41:49 pm »
I was listening to the Gutter on The Anfield Wrap yesterday and the gist of Neils argument is that we have enough game changers in other positions and dont necessarily need one in defensive midfield, we could perhaps do with a less striking player in that position to let the others shine.

I take the point and it all makes sense but it led me to thinking, how many sides have won the league in this country without a game changer at that position?

I guess you could argue that brilliant United side in 2007-2009 who had Carrick there, but generally the league winners have usually been underpinned by a brilliant DM, Vieira, Keane, Makalele, Essein, Fabinho, Fernandhinio, even our unsuccessful but close attempt in 2009 was with Mascherano.

Theyll obviously be some, but not many?
