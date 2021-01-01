I was listening to the Gutter on The Anfield Wrap yesterday and the gist of Neils argument is that we have enough game changers in other positions and dont necessarily need one in defensive midfield, we could perhaps do with a less striking player in that position to let the others shine.
I take the point and it all makes sense but it led me to thinking, how many sides have won the league in this country without a game changer at that position?
I guess you could argue that brilliant United side in 2007-2009 who had Carrick there, but generally the league winners have usually been underpinned by a brilliant DM, Vieira, Keane, Makalele, Essein, Fabinho, Fernandhinio, even our unsuccessful but close attempt in 2009 was with Mascherano.
Theyll obviously be some, but not many?