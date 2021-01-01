

To be clear I don't think any of the names under discussion are 'game changers' or as good as some of the midfielders already at the club - but we need young, technically good, athletic and gettable



I personally don't think any DM is a game changer for us as we adapt to the new system.It's likely that a combination of personnel changes (Maybe DM, pushing AM to No.8, LCB at LB) combined with tactical tweaks are going to be additive to making the system work better. I thought on Sunday that a bigger part of the problem was positioning off the ball and an ineffective press by the front 5 players. More so than what Alexis MacAllister did in the No.6 role or what Robertson did at LB.I worry that some people think that adding a DM solves all our issues. I donlt think it comes close to making this system effective at the level we aspire to. Time, adaptation, tactical tweaks and some new players are probably all going to be equal parts of the solution.