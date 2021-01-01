Looking at it from the other side, the club are in a position where they can significantly improve our options by buying a number of players.



An issue we've had before under Klopp is that it's been quite difficult to improve our options without spending vast sums on world class players. Now in the absence of any senior specialised DM, we would be much improved by signing any of:



Doucoure

Andre

Palhinha

Luis

Palacious

Zubimendi

Fofana

Amrabat



I mean if we can't sign ANY of those then it's a disaster. If we don't think that there's value in the likes of Luis, Doucoure of Palhinha then there are cheaper options like Andre, Palacious and Amrabat.



I'm not really talking about the relative merits of player X against player Y. And ultimately anyone we get needs to be an improvement on Fabinho or this whole thing was a waste of time. But based on last year's Fabinho, the above options would all seem a step in the right direction. And we must surely be able to sign one (or ideally two...) of them in the next 2 weeks.