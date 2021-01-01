« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Keith Lard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56680 on: Today at 10:59:46 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:40:16 pm
Sangare is awful under pressure passing.

His YT reel had me drooling. But that doesnt sound good. What makes you say this bud - have you watched him in games?

Side note - One of the things I like about Andre is his passing is super cool when being pressed
dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56681 on: Today at 11:00:29 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:53:27 am
Too lazy to read through all the new pages this morning, any actual new rumours today?

DailyMail has regurgitated 6DCM - Joao Paulinha, Cheick Doucoure, Khephren Thuram, Gravenbeerch, Andre, plus 1 other
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56682 on: Today at 11:03:51 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:00:29 am
DailyMail has regurgitated 6DCM - Joao Paulinha, Cheick Doucoure, Khephren Thuram, Gravenbeerch, Andre, plus 1 other

Kalvin Philips wasn't it? The other one
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56683 on: Today at 11:04:57 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:51:13 am
You on about same Doucare ???

One at Palace isnt 30
Oh crap, I was convinced he was 30! ;D
May have been that I mistook him for another Doucoure who was 30 a while back and that age just stuck with me.

I see his real age is 23, and so in that case, I agree he would be a great target.
Adam_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56684 on: Today at 11:05:21 am
Have a feeling we are targeting someone off the radar. The way I see it is we don't need a perfect 6 in order to compete, we just need one with the profile for what we need in that position. Physical, great at breaking up play, and half-decent at retaining the ball. We have so many other great footballers in the team to do the ball progressing.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56685 on: Today at 11:05:39 am
Looking at it from the other side, the club are in a position where they can significantly improve our options by buying a number of players.

An issue we've had before under Klopp is that it's been quite difficult to improve our options without spending vast sums on world class players. Now in the absence of any senior specialised DM, we would be much improved by signing any of:

Doucoure
Andre
Palhinha
Luis
Palacious
Zubimendi
Fofana
Amrabat

I mean if we can't sign ANY of those then it's a disaster. If we don't think that there's value in the likes of Luis, Doucoure of Palhinha then there are cheaper options like Andre, Palacious and Amrabat.

I'm not really talking about the relative merits of player X against player Y. And ultimately anyone we get needs to be an improvement on Fabinho or this whole thing was a waste of time. But based on last year's Fabinho, the above options would all seem a step in the right direction. And we must surely be able to sign one (or ideally two...) of them in the next 2 weeks.
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56686 on: Today at 11:08:30 am
Delaney says we are after Doucoure.

https://t.co/aQegNBFyTE
shook

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56687 on: Today at 11:09:57 am
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 11:05:21 am
Have a feeling we are targeting someone off the radar. The way I see it is we don't need a perfect 6 in order to compete, we just need one with the profile for what we need in that position. Physical, great at breaking up play, and half-decent at retaining the ball. We have so many other great footballers in the team to do the ball progressing.

Given what the Brighton CEO said, we are likely currently involved in negotiations, the silence is good. It might take a bit longer than usual because as the Fabinho/Henderson deals were unplanned, it means a bit more work might be involved as far as convincing a player etc, (Compare to Arsenal working on Rice for a year, Chelsea on Caicedo for 8 months)
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56688 on: Today at 11:10:14 am
Henderson and Fabinho both left more than three weeks ago now and we knew both would be leaving at least a couple of weeks before. It's amazing that not one more midfielder has been signed when we probably need two. Was hoping after the debacle over the weekend we'd be prompted to move quicker but I can't see anyone coming in and being available for say the Newcastle game and even that's a week and a half away.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56689 on: Today at 11:10:34 am
Delaney is great on the sportswashing stuff but never thought much of him as source for this stuff so we'll have to see, the Doucoure coming in at under 50m bit makes me think it's total garbage straight away though.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56690 on: Today at 11:11:36 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:08:30 am
Delaney says we are after Doucoure.

https://t.co/aQegNBFyTE

Coming in at under £50 million would be pretty great if true
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56691 on: Today at 11:12:08 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:10:34 am
Delaney is great on the sportswashing stuff but never thought much of him as source for this stuff so we'll have to see, the Doucoure coming in at under 50m bit makes me think it's total garbage straight away though.

Agreed.

Silence is a positive though.
Rob Dylan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56692 on: Today at 11:12:18 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:08:30 am
Delaney says we are after Doucoure.

https://t.co/aQegNBFyTE

Finally, an actual rumour!

So ignoring the price tag for Doucoure, is the general consensus that he's good enough?
Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56693 on: Today at 11:12:18 am
Biffo bidding 95m in 3, 2, 1
Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56694 on: Today at 11:12:24 am
Add another 30m to that price Miguel.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56695 on: Today at 11:12:33 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:08:30 am
Delaney says we are after Doucoure.

https://t.co/aQegNBFyTE

I'd be very surprised if the price was under £50m. Palace pretty much can't afford to lose more  players at this rate
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56696 on: Today at 11:12:34 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:10:34 am
Delaney is great on the sportswashing stuff but never thought much of him as source for this stuff so we'll have to see, the Doucoure coming in at under 50m bit makes me think it's total garbage straight away though.

Could be a clause? Olise had one that they tried to keep hidden, wouldn't be surprising if Doucoure did too.

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:52:31 am
Palacios at Leverkusen. Or Zubimendi.

I'd love to get either of them. Both in theory unavailable but I'd hope we were trying to twist arms.

Palacios profiles nicely but one look at his injury record will explain why there's surely no way we'd consider him.
