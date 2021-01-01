« previous next »
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56600 on: Today at 09:31:08 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 09:28:01 am
This is the kind of thinking that made us bid less than what we wanted for Lavia before we ran out of options and we unsuccesfully bid £10m more than what Southampton wanted.

When you have a gaping hole in the midfield, it is not the time to hang your mast on arbitrary notions of value which are suspectible to change anyway as shown with our desperate Lavia bid.

Its never the time to be mugged off for players who may or not be good enough when you have a finite budget
Youre talking about 80 million pounds .. EIGHTY for Doucoure and Paulinha with a guarantee theyre not elite and no guarantee theyll even be good in our system
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56601 on: Today at 09:31:19 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:30:06 am
Maybe Kalvin Phillips is an option he is HG and can obviously do a good job.

He defo comes with less risk than say Sangare.

Its not like he plays much at City !!
If nothing else he would be company for Thiago in the treatment room.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56602 on: Today at 09:31:29 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:29:39 am
Thiago being fit wouldn't really do anything to address the issue of us needing an actual fecking DM for our midfield to function properly.
Thiago can play DM he is very good defensively.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:29:48 am
Lots of hope in this post.

Thiago staying fit and expecting players to miraculously appear in a winter window and make any sort of impact is fantasy.


Yeah as i said it is too risky to do nothing
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56603 on: Today at 09:31:55 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:29:21 am
I would rather do this than break the bank over mediocre, PL proven options such as Doucoure or Palhinha.
The fees are inflated but neither are mediocre. Both are better than Lavia and would suit us just as much as Caicedo.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56604 on: Today at 09:33:06 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:30:06 am
Maybe Kalvin Phillips is an option he is HG and can obviously do a good job.

He defo comes with less risk than say Sangare.

Its not like he plays much at City !!

I think it's great that you have an account on RAWK, Kalvin, but you're just not what we need right now.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56605 on: Today at 09:33:55 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 09:28:01 am
This is the kind of thinking that made us bid less than what we wanted for Lavia before we ran out of options and we unsuccesfully bid £10m more than what Southampton wanted.

When you have a gaping hole in the midfield, it is not the time to hang your mast on arbitrary notions of value which are suspectible to change anyway as shown with our desperate Lavia bid.

What is this bollocks about us being out of options? Its all about risk, and how you value it.

There are tons of options out there, on variable levels of risk. The next Tchouameni may be out there, but there is a risk of trying to find him, and a possible need to develop him.

But then, Lavia is far from the finished product either. It just so happens that he is a good prospect on a relegated team, which signals availability. But he too is a risk in so many ways.

Our issue is not about finding someone who can play for us, but its more about time. I think they are working on potential deals now, I cant imagine them not doing that.
Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56606 on: Today at 09:34:42 am
There's a lad at Nantes who has been made captain there, he is a defensive midfielder, aged 27 and knows English football too - Pedro Chirivella ;D
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56607 on: Today at 09:37:19 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:34:42 am
There's a lad at Nantes who has been made captain there, he is a defensive midfielder, aged 27 and knows English football too - Pedro Chirivella ;D

I wonder if he is still considered to be HG.
