This is the kind of thinking that made us bid less than what we wanted for Lavia before we ran out of options and we unsuccesfully bid £10m more than what Southampton wanted.



When you have a gaping hole in the midfield, it is not the time to hang your mast on arbitrary notions of value which are suspectible to change anyway as shown with our desperate Lavia bid.



What is this bollocks about us being out of options? Its all about risk, and how you value it.There are tons of options out there, on variable levels of risk. The next Tchouameni may be out there, but there is a risk of trying to find him, and a possible need to develop him.But then, Lavia is far from the finished product either. It just so happens that he is a good prospect on a relegated team, which signals availability. But he too is a risk in so many ways.Our issue is not about finding someone who can play for us, but its more about time. I think they are working on potential deals now, I cant imagine them not doing that.