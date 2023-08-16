I think the DM has to be about as 'plug and play' as you can get. Someone used to the Premier League will help that. So that makes your choice Doucoure and Palhinha your choices and out of the two Doucoure is a better option as he is younger. There are two weeks left in the window and Palace would have to sanction a deal and find a replacement all in two weeks. You are going to get rinsed. Or you could gamble on either Andre or Sangare but both players play outside the top 5 leagues so it would be a gamble.