« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1408 1409 1410 1411 1412 [1413]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1648834 times)

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56480 on: Today at 06:50:25 am »
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 06:47:16 am
Would it be fair to think that before the fabinho and hendeeson ere lured away that we were pretty much done with our business?

 lavia seems to have only become a thing once Henderson was confirmed, but prior to that he wasn't even a thing. Other midfield links were kone and Thuram.

To cap things off, had we been linked with anyone apart from Colvil in defence? I'd take silence in the past as a sign of a great recruitment, but this window i would not give that any credence. This interim sporting director looks like. He's doing feck all or just a very poor operator.

Two weeks left in the window which if we had things lined up, you'd at least expect to see some smoke so to speak.

Whatever we do now, just feels like a compromise.

Well if Chelsea can get 3 done in five days I am sure we can manage one in fifteen, no excuses we can hit release clauses of loads of players, should just get Thuram and Kone and Inacio  all under £40m and all will have high resale value
« Last Edit: Today at 06:52:59 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,680
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56481 on: Today at 07:01:40 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 06:50:25 am
Well if Chelsea can get 3 done in five days I am sure we can manage one in fifteen, no excuses we can hit release clauses of loads of players, should just get Thuram and Kone and Inacio  all under £40m and all will have high resale value

Theyve been working on Caicedo and Lavia for months, they made a bid for Lavia in Jan and agreed terms with Caicedo in May..

So no theyve not done three deals in five days.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56482 on: Today at 07:13:07 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:48:57 am
We could get Thuram for 50m so about £38m  Gravenberch for about £35m and Inacio for £35m that would be helpful to the entire squad all for less that Caicedo and have a midfield full of young players of great ability , and great re sale value and a great defender .. .. but we shall see

We are absolutely not spending £88m on two players who are not dedicated DM's. It's just not gonna happen. It doesn't matter if you think they may have the skillset to play that role. Both players are forward thinking players. We need someone who thinks defense first. He has to be defensive minded.

I have no problems bringing Thuram or Gravenberch in but it must be along with a natural DM. They shouldn't be shoehorned into a position and learning on the job. It's one of the hardest positions on the pitch.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:23:01 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56483 on: Today at 07:13:18 am »
Is there going to be any movement on a DM this week? Ive all but given up on the centre back. Colwill aside, there has pretty much been no credible links.
Logged

Online skidz73

  • Kind Kenny... what a gent...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,034
  • Don't Drink and Post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56484 on: Today at 07:15:57 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 06:50:25 am
Well if Chelsea can get 3 done in five days I am sure we can manage one in fifteen, no excuses we can hit release clauses of loads of players, should just get Thuram and Kone and Inacio  all under £40m and all will have high resale value

The point surely is that the upfront work should have been done well before now. You'd want the players in for as much of pre season as possible. To get players in at this stage smacks of being too inflexible in approach and clearly not having your targets lined up well before now. Whatever we do now, were getting fleeced or getting in someone who we didn't really want / think was worth the money.



 
Logged
By the way, I should tell you that I havent had a chance to shower while making my way up here, my balls are extra vinegary.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56485 on: Today at 07:16:14 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:13:07 am
We are absolutely not spending £88m on two players who are not dedicated DM's. It's just not gonna happen. It doesn't matter if you think they may have the skillset to do play that role. Both players are forward thinking players. We need someone who thinks defense first. He has to be defensive minded.

I have no problems bringing Thuram or Gravenberch in but it must be along with a natural DM. They shouldn't be shoehorned into a position and learning on the job. It's one of the hardest positions on the pitch.

As an aside, the defensive side of the team should be a collective and the structure and formation needs to facilitate that. Until that changes no DM alone will fix our issues.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56486 on: Today at 07:20:02 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 06:05:50 am
Yes he is an eight, but like Mac Allister he has the attributes which would be good for a DM, whether he would want to play that idk personally I like both Thuram and Gravenberch i think both would work well in our midfield especially Thuram

(Tiki i added Thuram to that after posting if you missed it)

You seem to want players shoehorned into a position. I don't understand this. You highlighted Mac Allister, and whilst he had a good game against Chelsea you could see he isn't a DM.

There are natural DM's out there that can play the role properly. And our scouts are paid a lot of money to identify one.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56487 on: Today at 07:24:23 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:16:14 am
As an aside, the defensive side of the team should be a collective and the structure and formation needs to facilitate that. Until that changes no DM alone will fix our issues.

I agree a DM alone isn't going to solve all our issues, but they will go a long way towards ironing out the problems
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56488 on: Today at 07:30:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:35 am
Interesting stories coming up about Bellingham from the Dortmund camp via Sports Bild. Give it a read as to why he may not be such a "great" lad.  :D

https://twitter.com/bvbnewsblog/status/1691579606858387933

Be carefull, Al will be all over you, if you spread stories like this about St.Jude ...
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56489 on: Today at 07:31:12 am »
Still cannot believe we are probably not getting a defender. It is beyond insane.

Guess we will "keep our powder dry" till next year for these supposed great players that will batter down the doors to join us.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56490 on: Today at 07:31:33 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:24:23 am
I agree a DM alone isn't going to solve all our issues, but they will go a long way towards ironing out the problems
It solve the midfield of having the player to make sure the midfield functions correctly, granted it still going take a little time for the players to be up to speed together with all the pressing etc.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56491 on: Today at 07:32:45 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:38:09 am
Has it really come to a situation where our supporters wont bat an eyelid at paying £80 million for players like Doucoure or Palhinha? Names who, lets face it, were probably not even known to most of our support base? Its madness now. Do we, as a responsibly run club, have a responsibility now to try and not continue this insanity? Or have we just admitted, with our £111 million bid for MC, that we are willing to contribute to it?

We've always had the money, and we are not afraid to spend it on players who are worth of it ...
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56492 on: Today at 07:33:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:35 am
Interesting stories coming up about Bellingham from the Dortmund camp via Sports Bild. Give it a read as to why he may not be such a "great" lad.  :D

https://twitter.com/bvbnewsblog/status/1691579606858387933

They sound like a bunch of losers and if the shoe fits
Logged

Online skidz73

  • Kind Kenny... what a gent...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,034
  • Don't Drink and Post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56493 on: Today at 07:39:04 am »
Some long winded article about players who might the bill that we probably won't sign.

https://theathletic.com/4778114/2023/08/16/exploring-liverpools-no-6-transfer-options-as-time-begins-to-run-out/

Disable JavaScript in your browser for the athletic to bypass the paywall.
Logged
By the way, I should tell you that I havent had a chance to shower while making my way up here, my balls are extra vinegary.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56494 on: Today at 07:51:13 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:33:20 am
They sound like a bunch of losers and if the shoe fits

That article says more about his teammates than Bellingham. If they all had his attitude then maybe they would have got the league over the line.
Logged

Online LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56495 on: Today at 07:53:00 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:39:03 am
That's a system issue not a player one.

Well we've clearly committed to the system so at some point we need to commit to signing the right players to play in it.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56496 on: Today at 07:53:13 am »
It's mad to think that tomorrow will mark two weeks left in the transfer window and we seem no closer to landing a DM.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,034
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56497 on: Today at 07:53:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 07:30:18 am
Be carefull, Al will be all over you, if you spread stories like this about St.Jude ...

If you really do have Al on ignore like you said, why do you keep trying to bait him like this?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,685
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56498 on: Today at 07:58:22 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:53:13 am
It's mad to think that tomorrow will mark two weeks left in the transfer window and we seem no closer to landing a DM.
Or even started looking at CB yet.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56499 on: Today at 07:58:25 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:53:28 am
If you really do have Al on ignore like you said, why do you keep trying to bait him like this?

:lmao
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56500 on: Today at 07:58:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:51:13 am
That article says more about his teammates than Bellingham. If they all had his attitude then maybe they would have got the league over the line.

Yeah, if a bunch of senior pros need molly coddling by a teenager then they just to re-evaluate.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56501 on: Today at 07:59:40 am »
I think the DM has to be about as 'plug and play' as you can get. Someone used to the Premier League will help that. So that makes your choice Doucoure and Palhinha your choices and out of the two Doucoure is a better option as he is younger. There are two weeks left in the window and Palace would have to sanction a deal and find a replacement all in two weeks. You are going to get rinsed. Or you could gamble on either Andre or Sangare but both players play outside the top 5 leagues so it would be a gamble.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56502 on: Today at 08:00:48 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:53:13 am
It's mad to think that tomorrow will mark two weeks left in the transfer window and we seem no closer to landing a DM.
Or a CB.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56503 on: Today at 08:05:36 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:00:48 am
Or a CB.

Seem is important here of course. Obviously we screwed up massively with Caicedo and Lavia but it seemed we were doing nothing at all, aside from the obligatory one bid a week, for the DM position for weeks. But we were actually trying (in an ultimately cask handed and incompetent way admittedly) to get the best DM not called Rodri in the PL to come to us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1408 1409 1410 1411 1412 [1413]   Go Up
« previous next »
 