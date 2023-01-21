« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56440 on: Today at 01:38:17 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:35 am
Interesting stories coming up about Bellingham from the Dortmund camp via Sports Bild. Give it a read as to why he may not be such a "great" lad.  :D

https://twitter.com/bvbnewsblog/status/1691579606858387933
Storm in a tea cup is what the English say?
Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56441 on: Today at 01:43:10 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:38:17 am
Storm in a tea cup is what the English say?

More like pure guff.

Can, Sabitzer lol
Not fit to lace Bellinghans boots
Crouch Potato

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56442 on: Today at 02:01:50 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:50:08 am
58 for Lavia and 115 for Caciedo. Plus the contracts.


Bohely got absolutely RINSED and mostly by us! People calling US stupid need to give their heads a wobble. 35 and 80 probably fair value before the Saudis added to the problem he started.

We've torn him a new one. cry me a river over the players idk we never take on payday players.   

I would be pleased with this IF the FFP rules meant something significant, such as docking of points happened, but how much of a fuck does a team with Middle East backers give, if their only punishment will be a fine? When they have as much money as they want.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56443 on: Today at 02:03:06 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 01:43:10 am
More like pure guff.

Can, Sabitzer lol
Not fit to lace Bellinghans boots

Haha, you cant have honestly read that and thought they meant anything other than as teammates off the pitch.

Hardly a surprise to hear hes an arrogant self centered so and so, thats how he generally came off at Dortmund. I doubt real care, an attitude suited perfectly to them, for some teams it just works.
Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56444 on: Today at 02:28:35 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:31:15 am
I will say this again I bet you the 110, million is only available for caicedo

I think its clear the 110mill is available for a player who we think is worth it.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56445 on: Today at 02:34:46 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:28:35 am
I think its clear the 110mill is available for a player who we think is worth it.

Right. And we don't have 110m available for the players to be/expected to be bought in the next 2 weeks
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56446 on: Today at 02:39:12 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:31:15 am
I will say this again I bet you the 110, million is only available for caicedo

While they will still have valuation limits for various, there's no way that they could possibly be so stupid as to withhold funds to bring in vitally needed signings, the demonstrations would start as soon as the window closed and they have shown in the past that they are not keen on public protests against bad decisions they have made.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56447 on: Today at 03:07:13 am
Doucoure at this stage is an excellent option. Overpriced, yes, like every other midfielder apart from Mac Allister. But he's shown his quality as a destroyer at Palace and as a ball progresser at Lens. If we end up with him and Inacio it's been a really strong (if turbulent) window.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56448 on: Today at 03:48:57 am
We could get Thuram for 50m so about £38m  Gravenberch for about £35m and Inacio for £35m that would be helpful to the entire squad all for less that Caicedo and have a midfield full of young players of great ability , and great re sale value and a great defender .. .. but we shall see
4pool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56449 on: Today at 03:59:03 am
It's easy spending other peoples money and justifying the expense.  :P
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56450 on: Today at 04:17:46 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:59:03 am
It's easy spending other peoples money and justifying the expense.  :P

Ok lets not get any investment in the club and go with what we have, i am sure you will be happy when we end up 6-10th atleast we will have saved some money eh? we after the Net spend Trophy ?
We could always sell a few aswell i am sure we  will get some bids for Allison, Trent and Salah atleast we win net spend eh?  we could alwas let Adrian take gk spot, Gomez at RB and Doak in Salah spot eh?
Hows the weather today JOHN?
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56451 on: Today at 04:21:51 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:17:46 am
Ok lets not get any investment in the club and go with what we have, i am sure you will be happy when we end up 6-10th atleast we will have saved some money eh? we after the Net spend Trophy ?
We could always sell a few aswell i am sure we  will get some bids for Allison, Trent and Salah atleast we win net spend eh?  we could alwas let Adrian take gk spot, Gomez at RB and Doak in Salah spot eh?

FSG are trying to get investment into the club, theyve been trying for months now but doesnt seem to be any concrete interest 
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56452 on: Today at 04:23:25 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 04:21:51 am
FSG are trying to get investment into the club, theyve been trying for months now but doesnt seem to be any concrete interest 

I know m8 just fed up of people with lets go with what we have etc , Liverpool was create to win trophies, not to be net spend champions while finishing 8th especially since we got £54m from Hendo and Fab sales and saved over £50m on wages from all the sales/releases so we technically about £10m in profit just from that, then we get ppl saying its ok to spend other peoples money. ffs
harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56453 on: Today at 04:26:52 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:17:46 am
Ok lets not get any investment in the club and go with what we have, i am sure you will be happy when we end up 6-10th atleast we will have saved some money eh? we after the Net spend Trophy ?
We could always sell a few aswell i am sure we  will get some bids for Allison, Trent and Salah atleast we win net spend eh?  we could alwas let Adrian take gk spot, Gomez at RB and Doak in Salah spot eh?
Hows the weather today JOHN?

Literally just bid an English transfer record.

Bit boring.

The footballing department has fucked up this window, not the owners.
If they were chasing Caicedo, shouldve bid 140m for both midfielders when we did the Macalister transfer.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56454 on: Today at 04:30:13 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:26:52 am
Literally just bid an English transfer record.

Bit boring.

The footballing department has fucked up this window, not the owners.
If they were chasing Caicedo, shouldve bid 140m for both midfielders when we did the Macalister transfer.

Yes i know this but what i am saying is folk saying go with what we got, or its not our mone to spend etc, are we not in it to win things? I never metioned the Owners I am asking the people on the forum why they think what we have is ok, I am talking about Investment in players not the club, its was the comment by 4pool that triggered m response not the owners
88_RED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56455 on: Today at 04:35:54 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:59:40 am
I am still trying to figure out how FFP WORKS??????

It doesn't..
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56456 on: Today at 04:38:38 am
I have a really bad feeling we won't sign anyone else. Neither a DM or CB. Basically, because everyone we like has either been snapped up by somebody else, doesn't want to come to us, or is unavailable for one reason or another.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56457 on: Today at 04:46:22 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:38:38 am
I have a really bad feeling we won't sign anyone else. Neither a DM or CB. Basically, because everyone we like has either been snapped up by somebody else, doesn't want to come to us, or is unavailable for one reason or another.

Your possibly not wrong, but there is players out there, its whether the manager wants those players is a different matter, however , Inacio is available for CB with a cheap buyout, Grevenberch, Thuram, Kone, Sangare, Luis, Doucoure, and many others are available or were, its whether the are wanted, Klopp said he wants players if he does not get them, then i can see him walking next year, also the save the money for the winter and/or summer grp are just as bad, lets go with what we have then when we 20 - 30 points behind lets go buy its too late then ... yet another year wasted under Klopp, but never mind maybe 2027 will be our year..

We already have three players playing out of position  3/11 and people think we can go for the title, people are aware we have Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle,Man Utd, Chelsea (maybe) Villa , Brighton and maybe Spurs if they get a decent striker to compete with?

What annoys me is these are the first people to complain with a 1-1  against Chelsea or when we lose to a Brighton or Fulham etc etc (not you Lycan other posters)
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56458 on: Today at 04:58:05 am
The worry is if we don't sort out these issues this summer, we're going to have to deal with them next summer, plus we may have to start looking for replacements for other senior players too( Alisson, Salah, VVD, Robbo etc...)

The bottom line is we've fucked up with our planning again this summer. Now whether we can salvage something from it before the window closes, only time will tell. But I hope and pray we do.
GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56459 on: Today at 04:59:27 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:55:04 am
Not giving excuses. Just pointing out the facts.
We tried for Caicedo. Unfortunately that didn't pan out. So I am not faulting the club for trying.
For me, Lavia was always a target provided we had Fab or Hendo around.

So that's why we made multiple bids for him after H+F left?
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56460 on: Today at 05:01:45 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:58:05 am
The worry is if we don't sort out these issues this summer, we're going to have to deal with them next summer, plus we may have to start looking for replacements for other senior players too( Alisson, Salah, VVD, Robbo etc...)

The bottom line is we've fucked up with our planning again this summer. Now whether we can salvage something from it before the window closes, only time will tell. But I hope and pray we do.

Yep and people dont see it , not to mention Matip, Thiago,  with the possibility of other players wanting to leave due to the state of the club from previous two seasons with no new players
I think we will get new people in personally but those saying wait till next year, or not your money are kidding themselves we have enough for even top 5. We have been waiting 5 years for midfielders we get two and sell /let leave 5

IF we get no one then next summer we will need half the fekin team replaced but its ok no one worry as we know they can be trusted to sort it out.... oh wait jorg ...
« Last Edit: Today at 05:07:22 am by Lubeh »
GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56461 on: Today at 05:07:14 am
Most important recruitment move is a new recruitment team
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56462 on: Today at 05:08:31 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:07:14 am
Most important recruitment move is a new recruitment team

100% correct its like the all gone on holiday everyone we have been linked to us forum folk could have linked them no problems, infact get their scouting of here would be better imo, but lets win the Net Spend Trophy eh then atleast we can say " we are considerably worse/better than you because we spend nothing"  Chelsea have spent just short of £1billion in just over 1 season , we have made a profit of about £10m from sales/ releases.  Postponing everything to down the line will not work we need a LCB and DM minimum this year , Next year we will be hard pressed again with needing perhaps 4 + again we cant keep pushing it on to next year all the time,  before we know it we are ranked along side the Villa's, West Hams, Brentfords etc ie out of the top 6 teams the best of the midtable groups we know it happens it happened to us before for pretty much 30 Years with the odd League cup FA cup etc
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56463 on: Today at 05:15:30 am
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 04:35:54 am
It doesn't..
That's why I am still wondering. 
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56464 on: Today at 05:20:46 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:07:14 am
Most important recruitment move is a new recruitment team

Agree with this.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56465 on: Today at 05:23:59 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:48:57 am
We could get Thuram for 50m so about £38m  Gravenberch for about £35m and Inacio for £35m that would be helpful to the entire squad all for less that Caicedo and have a midfield full of young players of great ability , and great re sale value and a great defender .. .. but we shall see

I'm not sure Thuram is actually very good.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56466 on: Today at 05:29:28 am
Well the french press have been saying he is the best player in the league recently, but that is the French press lol

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/khephren-thuram-nice-liverpool-manchester-united/

nice video in there of him playing too.

If he is not very good then I htink you need to lower your epectations hehe
Its like saing you wanted to marry Charleeze Theron but had to settle for Gal Gadot
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56467 on: Today at 05:41:31 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 05:29:28 am
Well the french press have been saying he is the best player in the league recently, but that is the French press lol

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/khephren-thuram-nice-liverpool-manchester-united/

nice video in there of him playing too.

If he is not very good then I htink you need to lower your epectations hehe

I don't think he came out too well on the statistical analysis show the Anfield Wrap did on potential targets. Surprisingly perhaps, Tyler Adams looked like a great option on that, as did Florentino Luis (although there was no discussion of pace or athleticism, which might make Luis less favourable). Doucoure is the one for me, expensive but he's got a lot of upside.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56468 on: Today at 05:44:25 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:41:31 am
I don't think he came out too well on the statistical analysis show the Anfield Wrap did on potential targets. Surprisingly perhaps, Tyler Adams looked like a great option on that, as did Florentino Luis (although there was no discussion of pace or athleticism, which might make Luis less favourable). Doucoure is the one for me, expensive but he's got a lot of upside.

You have to remember he was playing as an 8 most of last year , however his natural position is a DM according to his coaches, but like Mac he can play multiple roles to a high standard

https://fbref.com/en/players/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram

Alot of people underate him I reall dont know why. He is a cracking player, Same as Gravenberch underated.

https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch

Gravenberch stats are much better than Fofana and everone on here seems to believe Fofana is the dogs nadgers.
harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56469 on: Today at 05:50:43 am
Honestly, if you told me we're losing Fab and Hendo, getting Dom, Maccalister and Gravenberch at the start of the window and keeping the powder dry on a CB, waiting for the right one I'd have said thats a good window
LFCTikiTaka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56470 on: Today at 05:52:12 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:50:43 am
Honestly, if you told me we're losing Fab and Hendo, getting Dom, Maccalister and Gravenberch at the start of the window and keeping the powder dry on a CB, waiting for the right one I'd have said thats a good window

You would've been happy losing our only DMs and replacing them with three 8s? There are plenty of options in the CB market. If for some inexplicable reason we don't sign a DM, we absolutely must bring in atleast a CB before the close of the window. We are a Konate injury away from chaos at the back.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56471 on: Today at 05:52:24 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:50:43 am
Honestly, if you told me we're losing Fab and Hendo, getting Dom, Maccalister and Gravenberch at the start of the window and keeping the powder dry on a CB, waiting for the right one I'd have said thats a good window

That midfield of them 3 statwise would be the best or close to the best in the league.

https://fbref.com/tiny/hWYBI

That has Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, with Caicdeo, Lavia and Fofana all on same sheet so u can see our two with each and thier stats (not sure how to do the circle/hexagon area map things might have to move Gravenberch to previous season as he hardly played last year at Bayern

https://fbref.com/tiny/IUdLW

the above is before he went to Bayern


https://fbref.com/tiny/IUdLW

The above is Thuram with Caicedo taken out.
LFCTikiTaka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56472 on: Today at 06:03:09 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 05:52:24 am
That midfield of them 3 statwise would be the best or close to the best in the league.

https://fbref.com/tiny/hWYBI

That has Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, with Caicdeo, Lavia and Fofana all on same sheet so u can see our two with each and thier stats (not sure how to do the circle/hexagon area map things might have to move Gravenberch to previous season as he hardly played last year at Bayern

https://fbref.com/tiny/IUdLW

the above is before he went to Bayern

Gravenberch is an 8, I don't think he'd see much value in moving from Bayern's bench to ours. If he was the solution in the 6 role, Bayern would simply play him as they are as desperate as we are for a DM.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #56473 on: Today at 06:05:50 am
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 06:03:09 am
Gravenberch is an 8, I don't think he'd see much value in moving from Bayern's bench to ours. If he was the solution in the 6 role, Bayern would simply play him as they are as desperate as we are for a DM.

Yes he is an eight, but like Mac Allister he has the attributes which would be good for a DM, whether he would want to play that idk personally I like both Thuram and Gravenberch i think both would work well in our midfield especially Thuram

(Tiki i added Thuram to that after posting if you missed it)
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #56474 on: Today at 06:15:53 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:07:13 am
Doucoure at this stage is an excellent option. Overpriced, yes, like every other midfielder apart from Mac Allister. But he's shown his quality as a destroyer at Palace and as a ball progresser at Lens. If we end up with him and Inacio it's been a really strong (if turbulent) window.

I dunno. We desperately need a 6 and if we got Doucure for insane money wed be a. Massively overpaying and b. Massively overpaying for a player we know we didnt want that much. At best hes our 4th choice (Caicedo, Tchoaumeni, Lavia) and there may be other players weve gone for as well that weve not heard about. That said buying a CB massively helps us, I know nothing about Inacio but he seems to be highly rated in here. Any scenario from here that ends up with a high quality CB is a decent scenario. But if we have to spunk Bellingham type money on a DM we dont even want that much not good.
