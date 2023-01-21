« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1645829 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56440 on: Today at 01:38:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:35 am
Interesting stories coming up about Bellingham from the Dortmund camp via Sports Bild. Give it a read as to why he may not be such a "great" lad.  :D

https://twitter.com/bvbnewsblog/status/1691579606858387933
Storm in a tea cup is what the English say?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56441 on: Today at 01:43:10 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:38:17 am
Storm in a tea cup is what the English say?

More like pure guff.

Can, Sabitzer lol
Not fit to lace Bellinghans boots
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56442 on: Today at 02:01:50 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:50:08 am
58 for Lavia and 115 for Caciedo. Plus the contracts.


Bohely got absolutely RINSED and mostly by us! People calling US stupid need to give their heads a wobble. 35 and 80 probably fair value before the Saudis added to the problem he started.

We've torn him a new one. cry me a river over the players idk we never take on payday players.   

I would be pleased with this IF the FFP rules meant something significant, such as docking of points happened, but how much of a fuck does a team with Middle East backers give, if their only punishment will be a fine? When they have as much money as they want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56443 on: Today at 02:03:06 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 01:43:10 am
More like pure guff.

Can, Sabitzer lol
Not fit to lace Bellinghans boots

Haha, you cant have honestly read that and thought they meant anything other than as teammates off the pitch.

Hardly a surprise to hear hes an arrogant self centered so and so, thats how he generally came off at Dortmund. I doubt real care, an attitude suited perfectly to them, for some teams it just works.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56444 on: Today at 02:28:35 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:31:15 am
I will say this again I bet you the 110, million is only available for caicedo

I think its clear the 110mill is available for a player who we think is worth it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56445 on: Today at 02:34:46 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:28:35 am
I think its clear the 110mill is available for a player who we think is worth it.

Right. And we don't have 110m available for the players to be/expected to be bought in the next 2 weeks
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56446 on: Today at 02:39:12 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:31:15 am
I will say this again I bet you the 110, million is only available for caicedo

While they will still have valuation limits for various, there's no way that they could possibly be so stupid as to withhold funds to bring in vitally needed signings, the demonstrations would start as soon as the window closed and they have shown in the past that they are not keen on public protests against bad decisions they have made.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56447 on: Today at 03:07:13 am »
Doucoure at this stage is an excellent option. Overpriced, yes, like every other midfielder apart from Mac Allister. But he's shown his quality as a destroyer at Palace and as a ball progresser at Lens. If we end up with him and Inacio it's been a really strong (if turbulent) window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56448 on: Today at 03:48:57 am »
We could get Thuram for 50m so about £38m  Gravenberch for about £35m and Inacio for £35m that would be helpful to the entire squad all for less that Caicedo and have a midfield full of young players of great ability , and great re sale value and a great defender .. .. but we shall see
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56449 on: Today at 03:59:03 am »
It's easy spending other peoples money and justifying the expense.  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56450 on: Today at 04:17:46 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:59:03 am
It's easy spending other peoples money and justifying the expense.  :P

Ok lets not get any investment in the club and go with what we have, i am sure you will be happy when we end up 6-10th atleast we will have saved some money eh? we after the Net spend Trophy ?
We could always sell a few aswell i am sure we  will get some bids for Allison, Trent and Salah atleast we win net spend eh?  we could alwas let Adrian take gk spot, Gomez at RB and Doak in Salah spot eh?
Hows the weather today JOHN?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56451 on: Today at 04:21:51 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:17:46 am
Ok lets not get any investment in the club and go with what we have, i am sure you will be happy when we end up 6-10th atleast we will have saved some money eh? we after the Net spend Trophy ?
We could always sell a few aswell i am sure we  will get some bids for Allison, Trent and Salah atleast we win net spend eh?  we could alwas let Adrian take gk spot, Gomez at RB and Doak in Salah spot eh?

FSG are trying to get investment into the club, theyve been trying for months now but doesnt seem to be any concrete interest 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56452 on: Today at 04:23:25 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 04:21:51 am
FSG are trying to get investment into the club, theyve been trying for months now but doesnt seem to be any concrete interest 

I know m8 just fed up of people with lets go with what we have etc , Liverpool was create to win trophies, not to be net spend champions while finishing 8th especially since we got £54m from Hendo and Fab sales and saved over £50m on wages from all the sales/releases so we technically about £10m in profit just from that, then we get ppl saying its ok to spend other peoples money. ffs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56453 on: Today at 04:26:52 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:17:46 am
Ok lets not get any investment in the club and go with what we have, i am sure you will be happy when we end up 6-10th atleast we will have saved some money eh? we after the Net spend Trophy ?
We could always sell a few aswell i am sure we  will get some bids for Allison, Trent and Salah atleast we win net spend eh?  we could alwas let Adrian take gk spot, Gomez at RB and Doak in Salah spot eh?
Hows the weather today JOHN?

Literally just bid an English transfer record.

Bit boring.

The footballing department has fucked up this window, not the owners.
If they were chasing Caicedo, shouldve bid 140m for both midfielders when we did the Macalister transfer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56454 on: Today at 04:30:13 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:26:52 am
Literally just bid an English transfer record.

Bit boring.

The footballing department has fucked up this window, not the owners.
If they were chasing Caicedo, shouldve bid 140m for both midfielders when we did the Macalister transfer.

Yes i know this but what i am saying is folk saying go with what we got, or its not our mone to spend etc, are we not in it to win things? I never metioned the Owners I am asking the people on the forum why they think what we have is ok, I am talking about Investment in players not the club, its was the comment by 4pool that triggered m response not the owners
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56455 on: Today at 04:35:54 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:59:40 am
I am still trying to figure out how FFP WORKS??????

It doesn't..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56456 on: Today at 04:38:38 am »
I have a really bad feeling we won't sign anyone else. Neither a DM or CB. Basically, because everyone we like has either been snapped up by somebody else, doesn't want to come to us, or is unavailable for one reason or another.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56457 on: Today at 04:46:22 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:38:38 am
I have a really bad feeling we won't sign anyone else. Neither a DM or CB. Basically, because everyone we like has either been snapped up by somebody else, doesn't want to come to us, or is unavailable for one reason or another.

Your possibly not wrong, but there is players out there, its whether the manager wants those players is a different matter, however , Inacio is available for CB with a cheap buyout, Grevenberch, Thuram, Kone, Sangare, Luis, Doucoure, and many others are available or were, its whether the are wanted, Klopp said he wants players if he does not get them, then i can see him walking next year, also the save the money for the winter and/or summer grp are just as bad, lets go with what we have then when we 20 - 30 points behind lets go buy its too late then ... yet another year wasted under Klopp, but never mind maybe 2027 will be our year..

We already have three players playing out of position  3/11 and people think we can go for the title, people are aware we have Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle,Man Utd, Chelsea (maybe) Villa , Brighton and maybe Spurs if they get a decent striker to compete with?

What annoys me is these are the first people to complain with a 1-1  against Chelsea or when we lose to a Brighton or Fulham etc etc (not you Lycan other posters)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56458 on: Today at 04:58:05 am »
The worry is if we don't sort out these issues this summer, we're going to have to deal with them next summer, plus we may have to start looking for replacements for other senior players too( Alisson, Salah, VVD, Robbo etc...)

The bottom line is we've fucked up with our planning again this summer. Now whether we can salvage something from it before the window closes, only time will tell. But I hope and pray we do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56459 on: Today at 04:59:27 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:55:04 am
Not giving excuses. Just pointing out the facts.
We tried for Caicedo. Unfortunately that didn't pan out. So I am not faulting the club for trying.
For me, Lavia was always a target provided we had Fab or Hendo around.

So that's why we made multiple bids for him after H+F left?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56460 on: Today at 05:01:45 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:58:05 am
The worry is if we don't sort out these issues this summer, we're going to have to deal with them next summer, plus we may have to start looking for replacements for other senior players too( Alisson, Salah, VVD, Robbo etc...)

The bottom line is we've fucked up with our planning again this summer. Now whether we can salvage something from it before the window closes, only time will tell. But I hope and pray we do.

Yep and people dont see it , not to mention Matip, Thiago,  with the possibility of other players wanting to leave due to the state of the club from previous two seasons with no new players
