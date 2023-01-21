I have a really bad feeling we won't sign anyone else. Neither a DM or CB. Basically, because everyone we like has either been snapped up by somebody else, doesn't want to come to us, or is unavailable for one reason or another.



Your possibly not wrong, but there is players out there, its whether the manager wants those players is a different matter, however , Inacio is available for CB with a cheap buyout, Grevenberch, Thuram, Kone, Sangare, Luis, Doucoure, and many others are available or were, its whether the are wanted, Klopp said he wants players if he does not get them, then i can see him walking next year, also the save the money for the winter and/or summer grp are just as bad, lets go with what we have then when we 20 - 30 points behind lets go buy its too late then ... yet another year wasted under Klopp, but never mind maybe 2027 will be our year..We already have three players playing out of position 3/11 and people think we can go for the title, people are aware we have Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle,Man Utd, Chelsea (maybe) Villa , Brighton and maybe Spurs if they get a decent striker to compete with?What annoys me is these are the first people to complain with a 1-1 against Chelsea or when we lose to a Brighton or Fulham etc etc (not you Lycan other posters)