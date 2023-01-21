Someone posted a link recently comparing Luis with Sangare, Kone, Fofana and one who went to Chelsea (who i don't want to name), think it was Lubeh.



Luis is quite decent in defensive actions, possession and passing, aerial duels compared to all those others. However, not so great in ball recoveries.



When I do a comparison between Luis, Doucoure and Palhinha, Luis is again ahead in passing and possession stats and Palhinha is not so great in passing or moving the ball forward between the defensive end into open space.



However, Palhinha seems to be a monster in defensive actions. Hes way ahead for touches in the defensive 3rd, and middle 3rd, aerial duels, blocks, tackle+interceptions, and ball recoveries. Like he blows the other 2 completely out of the water.



Doucoure is kind of in the middle of the other 2 for pretty much every category. Like, neither great nor poor in anything. He may have good stats in isolation but compared to those other 2 he doesnt stand out in anything really. Again, I havent really done an eye test on him.



At the end of the day, whoever comes in now (if anyone at all) is going to not be perfect and have some limitations in some categories. But we dont need him to be perfect in everything, we just them to do a job in defensive midfield, keep hold of the ball, and keep moving the ball forward.

