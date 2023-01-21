« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1640751 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56320 on: Today at 10:31:50 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 09:43:01 pm
Lavias move to the plastics confirmed at £58m.  53 + 5 in add-ons
We were never paying that, plus whatever lunatic contract they've given him. With Caceido or not.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56321 on: Today at 10:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 05:25:33 pm
Trust the club and stop worrying about some random rumors.

Nobody knew we were even in the conversation for Caicedo until over night we had a fee agreed with Brighton.

Same for Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Diaz as the latest transfers.

So I'm guessing we'll have some news in the coming days and hopefully a new, maybe two new players.

Stop with this sensible talk. This is the transfer thread. If you are not here to bitch and moan, you are not welcomed ...
Online DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56322 on: Today at 10:33:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:27:43 pm
Extremely overpriced ...

We should probably wait 2 or 3 seasons before making such assertion.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56323 on: Today at 10:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:08:19 pm

The Lavia purchase was nothing but to spite us, because that fucking baby Boehly had a tantrum after we'd tried to hijack the Caicedo deal (and made them pay more).

He had to reaffirm his cock size, because he's a sad, immature spunkstain.





When Chelsea bid £50m for Lavia last season who was that to spite?
Online Kashinoda

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56324 on: Today at 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:33:40 pm
We should probably wait 2 or 3 seasons before making such assertion.

I'm sure he'll develop a ton on the bench.
Online stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56325 on: Today at 10:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:13:31 pm
I'm 25 pages or so behind on this thread. (So maybe we have signed someone !!). I keep seeing this kind of post. Nothing personal Phineus ok but I don't get what you are saying or, more to the point , what you expect. Do you think FSG, the transfer committee, Jurgan, whoever is running this side of the business will put any information out in the public ? Are you daft ? That's not how they roll (ever). No information means nothing. Do you think they are "doing nothing" ? Seriously. Nunez ? Diaz ? Gakpo ? Macca ? Szobo ? The deals got done quietly and efficiently. That's what I like personally. I don't want to know anything until the lean.

The furore around Bellingham, Caicedo and Lavia has resulted in nothing but voluminous hot air (albeit fun for about 6 hours). The odd poster here has written about just how complex transfers are and it has been interesting and educating. The rest is gash and nonsense for the most part, We know nothing, we never did and probably never will.

The Grizz Khan's for example, so called ITK's, (again nothing personal, seems like a decent lad) of this world are just like 3 minute pop songs or chewing gum. A quick hit and a bit of fun. But his opinion is worthless, zero, meaningless. He knows nothing. He has no right to know anything either. It's business and it's behind closed doors. As The Beatles sang " Let it be".

Or demand immediate full disclosure of all transfer negotiations as your right .... whatever.

Unfortunately we have quite a few posters who think that the ITK journalists get briefed about what is going on and if there is no news then it means that the club is sitting on its arse doing nothing. Yes maybe at times some info is leaked but its of no benefit to the buying club to leak anything; even the fact that they are in negotiations.

Weve had a bit of a farce over Caicedo and Lavia recently and you have to ask who would be running to social media to leak what was going on. Talk of us being embarrassed etc is just Twatter bullshit aimed at the club by people who want to create headlines. The only embarrassing thing is when you spend huge amounts of money to finish 12th in the league.

VVD asked us to trust the process and not get sucked in the noise of social media. Weve done ok so far in the transfer window and its pretty certain that we are looking for a DM.

When things do get announced it will be done properly with no hint of Willie-waving unlike weve seen over Caicedo and Lavia.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56326 on: Today at 10:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:33:47 pm
When Chelsea bid £50m for Lavia last season who was that to spite?

Who cares? When they knew they had Caicedo THIS summer - why also go after Lavia - when they also bought another DM earlier this summer.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56327 on: Today at 10:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:31:50 pm
We were never paying that, plus whatever lunatic contract they've given him. With Caceido or not.

£58 mill and a 8 year contract. Yeah, no wonder hes gone there  ;D  Mad.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56328 on: Today at 10:38:02 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:58:12 pm
Bayern after Sangare so thats another one off the list

Very interesting, if true.

Bayern already have Kimmich, Goretzka, Gravenberch and Laimer, and play with two in midfield ...
Online TALBERT

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56329 on: Today at 10:39:32 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 09:43:01 pm
Lavias move to the plastics confirmed at £58m.  53 + 5 in add-ons




Mad isn't it...

Lavia £53 Million + £5 Million      - 1 Season and 29 games in the premier league

Caicedo £100 Million + £15 Million - basically 1 season and 45 games in the premier league


Caicedo's add-ons will happen

add-ons are mostly based on appearances and Brighton expects to receive the entire fee "within a short period of time"

I wonder if Lavia's will be the same?

Then you've got:

Olise - £35 Million only because of release clause - 2 seasons - 63 games in the premier league.

£208 Million on three players is fucking madness

Yes they can't compete with Saudi money but they seem to be buying anything that moves.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56330 on: Today at 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:33:40 pm
We should probably wait 2 or 3 seasons before making such assertion.

Well, I don't think he will develop much by sitting on their bench. Another wasted talent, unless he goes somewhere on loan next summer ...
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56331 on: Today at 10:43:03 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 10:39:32 pm

Mad isn't it...

Lavia £53 Million + £5 Million      - 1 Season and 29 games in the premier league

Caicedo £100 Million + £15 Million - basically 1 season and 45 games in the premier league


Caicedo's add-ons will happen

add-ons are mostly based on appearances and Brighton expects to receive the entire fee "within a short period of time"

I wonder if Lavia's will be the same?

Then you've got:

Olise - £35 Million only because of release clause - 2 seasons - 63 games in the premier league.

£208 Million on three players is fucking madness

Yes they can't compete with Saudi money but they seem to be buying anything that moves.

They are actually spending Saudi money ...
Online Dougle

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56332 on: Today at 10:44:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:43:03 pm
They are actually spending Saudi money ...

 ;)
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56333 on: Today at 10:46:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:35:51 pm
Who cares? When they knew they had Caicedo THIS summer - why also go after Lavia - when they also bought another DM earlier this summer.

They have offloaded Mount, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus Cheek, Zakaria and Ampadou and are looking to sell Gallagher. They needed more than Caicedo. The other signing was Ugochukwu who is going out on loan.
Online Dougle

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56334 on: Today at 10:47:16 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:35:37 pm


When things do get announced it will be done properly with no hint of Willie-waving unlike weve seen over Caicedo and Lavia.

Yep.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56335 on: Today at 10:47:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:43:03 pm
They are actually spending Saudi money ...

Again show one scrap of evidence for this.
Online David Struhme

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56336 on: Today at 10:48:46 pm »
How have Chelsea got Lavia for 2m less than we agreed with Soton?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56337 on: Today at 10:50:41 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 10:48:46 pm
How have Chelsea got Lavia for 2m less than we agreed with Soton?
Because we never agreed that fee with them.

Zero reputable sources say we ever bid above the initial mid 40s we appear to have stalled at.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:47:41 pm
Again show one scrap of evidence for this.
I do wonder what would be the Saudi plan? Destabilise the league? They seem to actively want their names and faces attached to everything else they ruin - golf, boxing, F1, Newcastle etc.
Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56338 on: Today at 10:51:27 pm »
Chelseas midfield is literally LFC Lavia/Fernandez/Caicedo.  :-X Couldnt make it up!
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56339 on: Today at 10:53:24 pm »
Rio based journo.

Quote
Liverpool will try again for André, Fluminense will only allow him to leave for the release clause. [ @cauatinocoTLe]
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56340 on: Today at 10:54:35 pm »
Someone posted a link recently comparing Luis with Sangare, Kone, Fofana and one who went to Chelsea (who i don't want to name), think it was Lubeh.

Luis is quite decent in defensive actions, possession and passing, aerial duels compared to all those others. However, not so great in ball recoveries.

When I do a comparison between Luis, Doucoure and Palhinha, Luis is again ahead in passing and possession stats and Palhinha is not so great in passing or moving the ball forward between the defensive end into open space.

However, Palhinha seems to be a monster in defensive actions. Hes way ahead for touches in the defensive 3rd, and middle 3rd, aerial duels, blocks, tackle+interceptions, and ball recoveries. Like he blows the other 2 completely out of the water.

Doucoure is kind of in the middle of the other 2 for pretty much every category. Like, neither great nor poor in anything. He may have good stats in isolation but compared to those other 2 he doesnt stand out in anything really. Again, I havent really done an eye test on him.

At the end of the day, whoever comes in now (if anyone at all) is going to not be perfect and have some limitations in some categories. But we dont need him to be perfect in everything, we just them to do a job in defensive midfield, keep hold of the ball, and keep moving the ball forward.
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56341 on: Today at 10:54:40 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 10:48:46 pm
How have Chelsea got Lavia for 2m less than we agreed with Soton?

We have denied agreeing the £60m - who knows, but i dont think we went that far
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56342 on: Today at 10:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:53:24 pm
Rio based journo.
Fine, means we can get him sooner. When we were last reported to have enquired, about 2 months ago, it was 20m - 25m will do the trick, but not until were out of the Liberatadores.

Now hes been called up by his former coach to the National team and theyre rapidly progressing through the Liberatadores, perhaps they realise hes unlikely to stay until January so are more likely to enforce the clause.

I still think its good business at 40m.
Online ademuzzy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56343 on: Today at 10:56:41 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 10:48:46 pm
How have Chelsea got Lavia for 2m less than we agreed with Soton?


Probably because he wanted to go there and Southampton hate us for rinsing them for years. :lmao
