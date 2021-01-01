So what are the Luis drawbacks exactly?
He looks a touch slow and isnt particularly good on the ball. Given who hed be paired with, thats not the end of the world. He has very little ability to progress the play either carrying or passing and the couple of occasions Ive watched him hes been a bit
unnoticeable?
I think the main issue is that hes at a club who are brilliant at getting big value for their player, with a very high release clause which means wed have to submit to negotiations, with Benfica knowing what they know about our recent activity. He just doesnt quite tick enough boxes for us to be certain of him being worth the £50m+ Benfica would likely want for him.