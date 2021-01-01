Objectively speaking, they went for Lavia while the Caicedo desl was on and we completely stopped negotiating while we were waitibg for a Caicedo decision, thats just an insanely bad look



It's pretty straight forward really! You're in a pub and you see a half decent bird, Go over and have a chat and it's going well and she's keen on coming back to yours but just before you're about to leave you see a worldie at the bar giving you the eye so obviously you stride over liked the bronzed Adonis and start chatting, again it's going well but then her really really rich partner turns up, throws his keys to his Ferrari on the bar and orders champagne! You then turn around and see if the original bird is still there but now she's noshing off some other lad so off you go home alone for a pot noodle and a wank.Basically we took our shot but missed! shit happens we move on.