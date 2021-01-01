« previous next »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56240 on: Today at 08:49:47 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:42:07 pm
He doesnt seem to live up the hype and wasnt impressive when he got the chance
Thanks. I remember him making his debut for Leipzig at 16, lots of hype because he was their youngest ever debutant, I wondered why it wasnt happening for him. Always looked a bit small to be the box-to-box type he looked like in the German National Teams youth set up.

Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:43:22 pm
My mate is an absolute football encyclopaedia hes like rain man he reckons he will be the best centre half in the world, I have no idea I know nothing much about him, but after a quick look hes apparently the absolute dogs bollux and they reckon £50ml mil would get him.
I mean its a lot to drop on a teenager but we were reportedly ready to do it on Lavia - albeit Lavia wouldnt have experienced the same cultural and language barriers Scalvini would. He doesnt seemingly fit a need for us at present as a right-footed, right-sided CB but he absolutely looks a massive talent.
Offline QC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56241 on: Today at 08:50:34 pm »
So what are the Luis drawbacks exactly?
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56242 on: Today at 08:50:46 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 08:46:59 pm
Can we just have open call auditions/try outs at this point?

Liked that picture where everyones representation balls were stacked neatly in order,just pick the next closest to the upper right corner.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56243 on: Today at 08:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:44:54 pm
Apparently very good with both feet.
Seem like a left footed player wanted. If more to play at Left Back really need somebody who can pass first time with left foot. He makes more sense for Virgil/Konate mix over LB/LCB mix.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56244 on: Today at 08:51:39 pm »
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56245 on: Today at 08:51:40 pm »
We could probably get Luis and Andre for roughly the price of Caicedo if we negotiate sensibly. Would be an excellent summer if we did.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56246 on: Today at 08:51:49 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:40:30 pm
Objectively speaking, they went for Lavia while the Caicedo desl was on and we completely stopped negotiating while we were waitibg for a Caicedo decision, thats just an insanely bad look

It's pretty straight forward really! You're in a pub and you see a half decent bird, Go over and have a chat and it's going well and she's keen on coming back to yours but just before you're about to leave you see a worldie at the bar giving you the eye so obviously you stride over liked the bronzed Adonis and start chatting, again it's going well but then her really really rich partner turns up, throws his keys to his Ferrari on the bar and orders champagne! You then turn around and see if the original bird is still there but now she's noshing off some other lad so off you go home alone for a pot noodle and a wank.

Basically we took our shot but missed! shit happens we move on.
Online William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56247 on: Today at 08:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:11:17 pm
Is there a reason why Doucoures 70 mil and Caicedos 115 plus add ons and future sale %? 

Looking at that graph hes up there and when watching him he seems more impressive than Caicedo on the ball

The reason is that Caicedo is constantly played 5 yard roll passes in suicide positions by the brighton centre halves, it really is incredible watching the way he plays in that team, hes an absolutely huge reason why brighton are the best team in the league playing out from the back. Put Caicedo in any other prem team and his stats would go up massively.

Doucore may be good in a palace team but dont pretend for a second he gets played out in pressure situations like Caicedo does.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56248 on: Today at 08:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:26:57 pm
Lavia was sad that we flirted with another player, so rather than come be our first choice DM, he'd rather rot on the Chelsea bench behind said player.

Sounds like an idiot.

 :lmao
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56249 on: Today at 08:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:49:47 pm
Thanks. I remember him making his debut for Leipzig at 16, lots of hype because he was their youngest ever debutant, I wondered why it wasnt happening for him. Always looked a bit small to be the box-to-box type he looked like in the German National Teams youth set up.
I mean its a lot to drop on a teenager but we were reportedly ready to do it on Lavia - albeit Lavia wouldnt have experienced the same cultural and language barriers Scalvini would. He doesnt seemingly fit a need for us at present as a right-footed, right-sided CB but he absolutely looks a massive talent.

He plays in serie A and has 4 full caps for Italy, this is a level above players like lavia, 40mil he seems a great prospect every report says he is likely to be one of the worlds best centre halves.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56250 on: Today at 08:54:36 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:50:34 pm
So what are the Luis drawbacks exactly?
He looks a touch slow and isnt particularly good on the ball. Given who hed be paired with, thats not the end of the world. He has very little ability to progress the play either carrying or passing and the couple of occasions Ive watched him hes been a bit unnoticeable?

I think the main issue is that hes at a club who are brilliant at getting big value for their player, with a very high release clause which means wed have to submit to negotiations, with Benfica knowing what they know about our recent activity. He just doesnt quite tick enough boxes for us to be certain of him being worth the £50m+ Benfica would likely want for him.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56251 on: Today at 08:55:35 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:50:34 pm
So what are the Luis drawbacks exactly?

A few have said he isnt the most athletic, lacks a bit of pace.
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56252 on: Today at 08:55:45 pm »
Commentators proper bigging up Sangare just now 'class apart'
Logged

Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56253 on: Today at 08:56:12 pm »
It's also possible that 110 m was made available only for Caicedo.

It's not necessarily available for what's left.
Logged

Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56254 on: Today at 08:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 08:55:45 pm
Commentators proper bigging up Sangare just now 'class apart'
some drunk guy said he looks slow
Offline McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56255 on: Today at 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:50:34 pm
So what are the Luis drawbacks exactly?

Some good analysis here
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56256 on: Today at 08:57:25 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:51:40 pm
We could probably get Luis and Andre for roughly the price of Caicedo if we negotiate sensibly. Would be an excellent summer if we did.

Damn that suddenly sounded really good.
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56257 on: Today at 08:58:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:56:42 pm
some drunk guy said he looks slow
Yeah but he watched for a whole 5 minutes to come to that conclusion though 😂
Online RF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56258 on: Today at 08:59:16 pm »
Hmm, nothing happening here.
Online stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56259 on: Today at 08:59:31 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:40:30 pm
Objectively speaking, they went for Lavia while the Caicedo desl was on and we completely stopped negotiating while we were waitibg for a Caicedo decision, thats just an insanely bad look

Who said that we stopped negotiating? Stuff like that belongs on Twatter.
Offline JP-65

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56260 on: Today at 09:01:41 pm »
LOL, Palace accusing Chelsea of tapping up Olise...what a shower
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56261 on: Today at 09:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:51:49 pm
It's pretty straight forward really! You're in a pub and you see a half decent bird, Go over and have a chat and it's going well and she's keen on coming back to yours but just before you're about to leave you see a worldie at the bar giving you the eye so obviously you stride over liked the bronzed Adonis and start chatting, again it's going well but then her really really rich partner turns up, throws his keys to his Ferrari on the bar and orders champagne! You then turn around and see if the original bird is still there but now she's noshing off some other lad so off you go home alone for a pot noodle and a wank.

Basically we took our shot but missed! shit happens we move on.
In this analogy the first girl is actually noshing off the Ferrari-owning partner of the first girl.

Hes got it good.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56262 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm »
Palace after the Plastics now.  ;D

Quote
Crystal Palace have considered formally reporting Chelsea for making an illegal approach to Michael Olise.

There are concerns at Palace that Chelseas move for Olise has contravened transfer rules and etiquette.

[@SamiMokbel81_DM]
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56263 on: Today at 09:09:34 pm »
Should go for Doucoure. He is the right age and proven premier league player. Palace player of the season also. Ticks a lot of the boxes.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56264 on: Today at 09:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:53:45 pm
He plays in serie A and has 4 full caps for Italy, this is a level above players like lavia, 40mil he seems a great prospect every report says he is likely to be one of the worlds best centre halves.


Italian lad? Would he leave his mum at such an age?

 ;D
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56265 on: Today at 09:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:07:54 pm
In this analogy the first girl is actually noshing off the Ferrari-owning partner of the first girl.

Hes got it good.


Actually, isn't a more accurate analogy that the Ferrari-owner gives the bar girl a wad of money to sleep with him, then another wad to the first girl to join for a threesome?
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56266 on: Today at 09:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:08:30 pm
Palace after the Plastics now.  ;D

Shock. Hopefully something comes of it.

Dont all clubs tap up players technically tho?
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56267 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:09:34 pm
Should go for Doucoure. He is the right age and proven premier league player. Palace player of the season also. Ticks a lot of the boxes.

It's surprising given he is the next best option AFTER Caicedo (it wasn't Lavia).
Online decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56268 on: Today at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:32:46 pm
 Multiple sources close to the Lavia transfer have expressed bemusement over the Anfield clubs tactics. It is understood that the 19-year-old was left feeling that he was Liverpools second choice after they bid for Caicedo, opening the door for Chelsea to make their move and convince Lavia to join their talented young squad

https://t.co/NlyZYXBXVx

Cant blame the lad.

Oh I'm stunned that Jacob Steinberg is putting a PR hit on Liverpool again, whilst talking about Chelsea and their "talented young squad".

Absolutely in Boehly's pocket that fella.
Online mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56269 on: Today at 09:14:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:13:56 pm
It's surprising given he is the next best option AFTER Caicedo (it wasn't Lavia).

At least from the premier league 100% and weren't we loosely linked to him at the start of the window ?
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56270 on: Today at 09:18:41 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:14:49 pm
At least from the premier league 100% and weren't we loosely linked to him at the start of the window ?

right - from the PL.

seems like he'd be way better than Hojberg or Stach
Online naka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56271 on: Today at 09:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:08:30 pm
Palace after the Plastics now.  ;D
Fk me
They have done it for 18 months
