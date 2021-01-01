« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56120 on: Today at 07:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:34:06 pm
Didn't Chelsea make multiple bids for Caicedo before they moved for Lavia?
Yes, but I guess 8 year contracts in excess of a quarter of a million pounds a week soothes the player's disappointment - particularly if they really were after both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56121 on: Today at 07:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:32:46 pm
 Multiple sources close to the Lavia transfer have expressed bemusement over the Anfield clubs tactics. It is understood that the 19-year-old was left feeling that he was Liverpools second choice after they bid for Caicedo, opening the door for Chelsea to make their move and convince Lavia to join their talented young squad

https://t.co/NlyZYXBXVx

Cant blame the lad.
Who gives a fuck.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56122 on: Today at 07:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:32:46 pm
 Multiple sources close to the Lavia transfer have expressed bemusement over the Anfield clubs tactics. It is understood that the 19-year-old was left feeling that he was Liverpools second choice after they bid for Caicedo, opening the door for Chelsea to make their move and convince Lavia to join their talented young squad

https://t.co/NlyZYXBXVx

Cant blame the lad.

This is pretty obvious unless we planning on buying both.

But Chelsea also bid for him previously then moved on and have now come back.

Money talks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56123 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:15:15 pm

Anyone know how Sangare looks on the possesssion adjusted tackles/interceptions? (assume not on this cos dutch league misses out on top 5 to portugal)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56124 on: Today at 07:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:36:35 pm
so he goes to a club where hell be (at least) 2nd choice to Caicedo :lmao

Hes as dumb as a bag of rocks.

Exactly. At best he's 2nd choice at Chelsea if not a lot further down the pecking order. Who cares anymore, we move on
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56125 on: Today at 07:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:36:35 pm
so he goes to a club where hell be (at least) 2nd choice to Caicedo :lmao

Hes as dumb as a bag of rocks.

Unless the words have come from his mouth don't believe the Chelsea media.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56126 on: Today at 07:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:32:46 pm
 Multiple sources close to the Lavia transfer have expressed bemusement over the Anfield clubs tactics. It is understood that the 19-year-old was left feeling that he was Liverpools second choice after they bid for Caicedo, opening the door for Chelsea to make their move and convince Lavia to join their talented young squad

https://t.co/NlyZYXBXVx

Cant blame the lad.
Probably nonsense to be honest. He thought he was second choice because we made an offer for another midfielder, so chose Chelsea after they signed a defensive midfielder for £111m and another young defensive midfielder for £30m?

The reality is that Chelsea would have offered him higher wages and an 8 year contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56127 on: Today at 07:39:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:38:00 pm
Anyone know how Sangare looks on the possesssion adjusted tackles/interceptions? (assume not on this cos dutch league misses out on top 5 to portugal)
This is also U24s, isn't he 25? (Though might have qualified, being 24 at the time...).

Would be interesting to see Bajcetic on it, despite not qualifying on minutes played.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56128 on: Today at 07:40:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:38:00 pm
Anyone know how Sangare looks on the possesssion adjusted tackles/interceptions? (assume not on this cos dutch league misses out on top 5 to portugal)
Sangare is awful under pressure passing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56129 on: Today at 07:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:36:49 pm
Who gives a fuck.

Exactly its all being done to make Chelsea look good.

Somebody with ANY football knowledge should be saying you have spent £900m in a year and you have no goalscorer of note.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56130 on: Today at 07:40:53 pm »
Im aboard the Doucoure train! Bit unsure about his passing but I reckon he will improve. Especially under Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56131 on: Today at 07:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:15:15 pm


Can someone specify what a "duell" is in this graph? Any sort of tackle? Would love some context to that. Also please consider the scale on the left because this is between 48 and 60%, it's not 0-100, that graphic makes it look like an insane difference.

Imo we especially need someone to intercept passes, because thats what Fabinho was insanely good at when he was at his best. So that would mean Martel. Don't think we'll get him, but i think he would be a good backup option if we get someone else in. Don't think he would be too expensive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56132 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:39:26 pm
Probably nonsense to be honest. He thought he was second choice because we made an offer for another midfielder, so chose Chelsea after they signed a defensive midfielder for £111m and another young defensive midfielder for £30m?

The reality is that Chelsea would have offered him higher wages and an 8 year contract.

Its hilarious
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56133 on: Today at 07:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:32:46 pm
 Multiple sources close to the Lavia transfer have expressed bemusement over the Anfield clubs tactics. It is understood that the 19-year-old was left feeling that he was Liverpools second choice after they bid for Caicedo, opening the door for Chelsea to make their move and convince Lavia to join their talented young squad

https://t.co/NlyZYXBXVx

Cant blame the lad.

So he felt like second choice after we moved for Caicedo, so instead will join the Club that actually signed Caicedo? Smart guy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56134 on: Today at 07:42:13 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:41:15 pm
Can someone specify what a "duell" is in this graph? Any sort of tackle? Would love some context to that. Also please consider the scale on the left because this is between 48 and 60%, it's not 0-100, that graphic makes it look like an insane difference.

Imo we especially need someone to intercept passes, because thats what Fabinho was insanely good at when he was at his best. So that would mean Martel. Don't think we'll get him, but i think he would be a good backup option if we get someone else in. Don't think he would be too expensive.
Duel is a 50/50 ball or an aerial duel. Basically Winning the loose ball back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56135 on: Today at 07:42:28 pm »
Are we waiting off on Andre in case he doesn't want to move until the Libadores are finished? He's just the most sensible option an he's played in a heavily attacking team as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56136 on: Today at 07:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:36:30 pm
Honestly for our next signing I want a right bastard, someone who loves smashing into tackles.

We're too soft in some respects. I'd even take someone who enjoys replicating the classic Didi Hamann fall over  to break up play sort of stuff
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56137 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:15:15 pm


Just strengthens my feeling that we should be going for either Florentino Luis or Doucoure now and agreeing a deal for Andre to join in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56138 on: Today at 07:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:34:17 pm
its good! Up there in the Buli as one of the best in aerials won per game.

He really does look like a decent option, doesn't he, especially at that price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56139 on: Today at 07:44:26 pm »
Both Caicedo and Lavia's agents need sacking after they get their moves done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56140 on: Today at 07:45:01 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 07:44:26 pm
Both Caicedo and Lavia's agents need sacking after they get their moves done.

Why ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56141 on: Today at 07:45:17 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 07:44:26 pm
Both Caicedo and Lavia's agents need sacking after they get their moves done.
Why?, shitbags they may be, but they've got their clients ludicrous contracts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56142 on: Today at 07:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:41:26 pm
Its hilarious
Almost forgot that they binned another defensive midfielder after a medical in Adams, so Lavia must have surely been their 4th choice? ;D

Lot's of positive PR coming from London-based people.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56143 on: Today at 07:46:48 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:40:16 pm
Sangare is awful under pressure passing.
Yeah just curious if his off the ball defensive work is good enough that it could be worked with. (like some posters said last night, we have Mac and Szobo and Jones Elliot and Thiago not Henderson alongside the 6 - and Trent behind/alongside - so the system can tolerate could tolerate an only decent passer.

Im thinking aspirationally in terms of freeing up resources for an elite young and fast centre back - which i think is a scarcer prospect in the market/more expensive than a player who gives us solidity at 6

Quote from: redmark on Today at 07:39:43 pm
This is also U24s, isn't he 25? (Though might have qualified, being 24 at the time...).
Ah yeah, forget he's a bit older
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56144 on: Today at 07:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:46:25 pm
Almost forgot that they binned another defensive midfielder after a medical in Adams, so Lavia must have surely been their 4th choice? ;D

Lot's of positive PR coming from London-based people.

Who is the other defensive midfielder they signed ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56145 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm »
So that we can get them in two years when the Chelsea plan falls to shite and they need to sell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56146 on: Today at 07:48:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:42:29 pm
We're too soft in some respects. I'd even take someone who enjoys replicating the classic Didi Hamann fall over  to break up play sort of stuff

I was actually thinking the other day if we got a proper no nonsense, loves a tackle fucker in like Hamann we already have Gerrard (Szoboszlai) and Alonso (Mac Allister)..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56147 on: Today at 07:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:32:46 pm
 Multiple sources close to the Lavia transfer have expressed bemusement over the Anfield clubs tactics. It is understood that the 19-year-old was left feeling that he was Liverpools second choice after they bid for Caicedo, opening the door for Chelsea to make their move and convince Lavia to join their talented young squad

https://t.co/NlyZYXBXVx

Cant blame the lad.

Refuse to believe this is true. Dude joins Chelsea to be guaranteed second choice just to spite Liverpool?

A more believable narrative is that Chelsea are plainly more willing to invest and develop their team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56148 on: Today at 07:49:19 pm »
Chelsea were always going to buy more than one player in midfield, we weren't. We apparently decided we preferred someone else a good way into negotiations and only came back to Lavia when we lost out. Not hard to see the difference.

Having said that, I'm not massively upset at losing out on him. He may well become a top player but I always fancied someone who's more of a ball winner and who can come in and do a job now. It's just a lack of faith that the current staff can identify the right target and get the deal done for an acceptable price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56149 on: Today at 07:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:32:46 pm
 Multiple sources close to the Lavia transfer have expressed bemusement over the Anfield clubs tactics. It is understood that the 19-year-old was left feeling that he was Liverpools second choice after they bid for Caicedo, opening the door for Chelsea to make their move and convince Lavia to join their talented young squad

https://t.co/NlyZYXBXVx

Cant blame the lad.

He's not the brightest of lads if that's the case.

He'll be the 3rd Number 6 Chelsea have signed this summer, after having bids for Ugarte and others rejected too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56150 on: Today at 07:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:34:06 pm
Didn't Chelsea make multiple bids for Caicedo before they moved for Lavia?

You can question if thats a genuine reason why Lavia went there but its a logical one. Chelseas pursuit of Caicedo was very public, but they could easily say to Lavia that theyre signing two defensive mids and hed be one of them. Whereas I imagine we were only in the market for one, so when Lavia woke up on Friday to news wed agreed a deal with Caicedo - then went back to him after it fell through - probably was a hard one to take.

Also, even if you put aside the extra wages and long contract, I think it matters that Chelsea have been high on him for a year. They bid £50m for him before he kicked a ball for Southampton, whereas after a year of PL football we didnt hit that until a fourth bid. Im easy going on it - its the risk the club took when it tried to nab Caicedo - but its no surprise if it put Lavia off us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56151 on: Today at 07:50:03 pm »
If your taking a punt guy with concerns about some passing stuff. Doing that at 15-20 would make way more then higher. Stach would fit that very well. Basically either your looking at old data or scouting stuff for his passing more then his data at Mainz.
Martel would be the same thing.
Basically either could do the defensive side and bank on bajcetic working out, low cost risk with high reward.
neither Kohn or Mainz whenever I seen them are team that looking to be dominate ball possession sides, more transitional, very direct so that why passing stats are bad.
Basically they a much cheaper Palhinha type, and bank on scouting they can do passing(which is fine at like 15-20 mil). Stach also put up .14xa per 90. Im pretty sure that Mainz played a lot of 3 at the back so he could go forward too.

Basically a lot of banking on Bajcetic being good enough passing wise(His numbers didnt show that last season(Also midfield was a mess and small sample size).
Also if Stach didnt work you the money saved for a main target too etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56152 on: Today at 07:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:32:46 pm
 Multiple sources close to the Lavia transfer have expressed bemusement over the Anfield clubs tactics. It is understood that the 19-year-old was left feeling that he was Liverpools second choice after they bid for Caicedo, opening the door for Chelsea to make their move and convince Lavia to join their talented young squad

https://t.co/NlyZYXBXVx

Cant blame the lad.

He is going to be shocked to see Caicedo start all the games (as they have no Europe) for Chelsea while he is sat on the bench
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56153 on: Today at 07:52:08 pm »
Quote from: reidy125 on Today at 07:01:34 pm
And a great introduction to the type of reply he will get when he makes an innocent remark.

Welcome to the forum Kop306!

Wait till Samie gets a hold of them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56154 on: Today at 07:52:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:46:48 pm
Yeah just curious if his off the ball defensive work is good enough that it could be worked with. (like some posters said last night, we have Mac and Szobo and Jones Elliot and Thiago not Henderson alongside the 6 - and Trent behind/alongside - so the system can tolerate could tolerate an only decent passer.

Im thinking aspirationally in terms of freeing up resources for an elite young and fast centre back - which i think is a scarcer prospect in the market/more expensive than a player who gives us solidity at 6
Ah yeah, forget he's a bit older
Yea I rather just avoid Sangare, need be able to do the stuff on pressure, if you see the skill set there but the system doesnt use(not the case at PSV) and your taking a punt at like 15-20 Mil that much more tolerable then 35 mil plus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56155 on: Today at 07:52:11 pm »
I actually think they might line up with Lavia, Caicedo and Fernandez a fair bit in midfield. Theyre still relatively light in numbers there, and Gallagher may yet go, so its not implausible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56156 on: Today at 07:52:27 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:40:53 pm
Im aboard the Doucoure train! Bit unsure about his passing but I reckon he will improve. Especially under Klopp.

Same, all in now! Interesting he got Palace fans player of the year too despite lots of hype about how good Eze, Guehi, Zaha, Olise etc are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56157 on: Today at 07:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:52:11 pm
I actually think they might line up with Lavia, Caicedo and Fernandez a fair bit in midfield. Theyre still relatively light in numbers there, and Gallagher may yet go, so its not implausible.

How can they be light ? They have signed loads of players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56158 on: Today at 07:53:23 pm »
As everyone knows we have £110m and will bid prices up for us, I'd trigger Inacio's release clause. Then do Andre for £20m for January and then hope everyone thinks we only have £50m ish left and try to get Dourcoure for £60m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #56159 on: Today at 07:53:41 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:52:09 pm
Yea I rather just avoid Sangare, need be able to do the stuff on pressure, if you see the skill set there but the system doesnt use(not the case at PSV) and your taking a punt at like 15-20 Mil that much more tolerable then 35 mil plus.
Yeah I'm just curious to see him compared to the others there. Only reason I have any view on him/want to learn more is that I think the club needs to buy a player via release clause at this stage - as we are low on time and very short in two starting eleven positions
