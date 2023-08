Didn't Chelsea make multiple bids for Caicedo before they moved for Lavia?



You can question if that’s a genuine reason why Lavia went there but it’s a logical one. Chelsea’s pursuit of Caicedo was very public, but they could easily say to Lavia that they’re signing two defensive mids and he’d be one of them. Whereas I imagine we were only in the market for one, so when Lavia woke up on Friday to news we’d agreed a deal with Caicedo - then went back to him after it fell through - probably was a hard one to take.Also, even if you put aside the extra wages and long contract, I think it matters that Chelsea have been high on him for a year. They bid £50m for him before he kicked a ball for Southampton, whereas after a year of PL football we didn’t hit that until a fourth bid. I’m easy going on it - it’s the risk the club took when it tried to nab Caicedo - but it’s no surprise if it put Lavia off us.