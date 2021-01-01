Its not Football Manager.



It's not but there are a number of players with release clauses we could sign pretty quickly. Andre, Adams, Sangare, Ignacio, etc. And you'd presume they'd all be keen on a move. I'm not bothered about the sales, we have plenty of money to spend and a lot of games in Europe.In the past I've been content enough to wait for "the right player". It was the right thing to do with VVD for example, and the logic made sense with Naby.But we're not waiting for anyone now. The big ticket players are not heading to Anfield next summer and we've been burned with Tchouameni and Bellingham.Saving £18m on Andre by waiting until January makes a certain amount of sense but knowing our luck he'll break his leg, and who knows where we'll be in January.I have no issue with the club working carefully over the next 7-10 days to negotiate a deal for the likes of Luis or Palhinha, but if they prove too expensive there is absolutely no excuse not to bring in Andre and Ignacio to significantly improve our squad and boost our chances.of top 4 and the EL.