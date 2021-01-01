« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55960 on: Today at 06:02:42 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:01:48 pm
Big Dog, I know you're well in with the Reeds and you don't want to jeopardise that relationship, but we really need a good news transfer story right now, can you let us know whether a deal for young Harrison is close?, as we need midfield reinforcements......and I think an £8m deal is something FSG would immediately sign off on.
You wont get anything from him.  Hes been notoriously tight lipped on the issue
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55961 on: Today at 06:02:43 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:19:12 pm
Me and the Lord are more than fine mate

Bless you son
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55962 on: Today at 06:02:58 pm
Hope I never find myself on the frontline with some of the posters on here... nothing but constant moaning and general despondence.

So what if we lost out on a couple of players who ultimately chose money over a chance to play for our great team and manager?  Remember we have also signed two fantastic players who will help us and be part of our team for years.  The window is NOT shut yet and we may well sign some additional reinforcements before it does. 

But even if we don't, we still have a fantastic squad and I for one am looking forward to watching us play this season.  The game at the weekend might not have been the best result but I still enjoyed watching a game of football and supporting my team.

If you're feeling depressed or embarrassed by how LFC have faired in the transfer window, have a word with yourself - things are really not all that bad chums!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55963 on: Today at 06:03:03 pm
Thuram + Kone + Inacio + RCB

Sell Matip, Tsimikas

it's pretty simple to fix this situation now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55964 on: Today at 06:03:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:02:42 pm
You wont get anything from him.  Hes been notoriously tight lipped on the issue
That's simply because he's an honourable fella, he knows how to keep a secret.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55965 on: Today at 06:03:35 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:59:23 pm
An interesting premise (if you can't afford a top class DM, stop trying), but then I think drifts to a flawed conclusion (Trent at 6).

You can possibly change the set up and play 4-2-1-3 but that would still require more bodies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55966 on: Today at 06:03:41 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:23:25 pm
Lot of rumours and speculation in here. One thing we can all agree on is that Jamie Carragher is a massive ball end.

And we don't need a reputable source to confirm that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55967 on: Today at 06:04:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:51:35 pm
Samie has snapped. We are through the looking glass here now people.
You messin? He snaps every couple of hours. Motherfucker this Motherfucker that

Its like hes John J Rambo with Tourettes.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55968 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:44:03 pm
Yeah, I'd much prefer to believe Neil Jones, Ian Doyle, or Burger Head. :lmao

It's a perfectly reasonable source. He's a WHU supporter, not Jason Cundy ffs.

How about Joyce then, he said we have denied any bid. Which considering Soton accepted a cheaper bid, would probably ring true
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55969 on: Today at 06:06:47 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:03:03 pm
Thuram + Kone + Inacio + RCB

Sell Matip, Tsimikas

it's pretty simple to fix this situation now
your computer tells you that, eh?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55970 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:52:18 pm
I for one like the idea that no one knows who we are targeting. I am still sure we will get someone, I would rather not hear about it in social media until it's officially done.

Exactly my thoughts. Big Jorg is playing 4d chess, making our rivals blow their load and then swooping in like a coke sniffing condor to buy the players we really want, and at mighty tasty prices too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55971 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:59:23 pm
An interesting premise (if you can't afford a top class DM, stop trying), but then I think drifts to a flawed conclusion (Trent at 6).

I think the premise is entirely valid, what the conclusion should/could be is for better football minds than his.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55972 on: Today at 06:07:56 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:03:03 pm
Thuram + Kone + Inacio + RCB

Sell Matip, Tsimikas

it's pretty simple to fix this situation now

Its not Football Manager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55973 on: Today at 06:09:07 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:03:35 pm
You can possibly change the set up and play 4-2-1-3 but that would still require more bodies.
Yeah, there are several things you could do, but the article ends up on the most obvious one which wouldn't actually work very well, because Trent isn't suited to being (or wants to be) a disciplined defensive midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55974 on: Today at 06:10:16 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:07:56 pm
Its not Football Manager.
I keep on reading this, but what if we are all living in one giant experimental game of Football Manager?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55975 on: Today at 06:10:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:07:56 pm
Its not Football Manager.

With the intense usage of metrics and data to drive decision making these days, scouting and recruiting is becoming a bit like Footy Manager. The eye test just ain't good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55976 on: Today at 06:10:23 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 06:09:07 pm
Yeah, there are several things you could do, but the article ends up on the most obvious one which wouldn't actually work very well, because Trent isn't suited to being (or wants to be) a disciplined defensive midfielder.


Agreed.

I still think hes best suited to playing RB the way he does if we sign a decent DM.

Dani Alves never needed to play in central midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55977 on: Today at 06:11:39 pm
I like Sangare from PSV. His YT reel has me drooling ... looks way better than Lavia.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55978 on: Today at 06:12:11 pm
Quote from: trail182 on Today at 06:02:58 pm
Hope I never find myself on the frontline with some of the posters on here... nothing but constant moaning and general despondence.

So what if we lost out on a couple of players who ultimately chose money over a chance to play for our great team and manager?  Remember we have also signed two fantastic players who will help us and be part of our team for years.  The window is NOT shut yet and we may well sign some additional reinforcements before it does. 

But even if we don't, we still have a fantastic squad and I for one am looking forward to watching us play this season.  The game at the weekend might not have been the best result but I still enjoyed watching a game of football and supporting my team.

If you're feeling depressed or embarrassed by how LFC have faired in the transfer window, have a word with yourself - things are really not all that bad chums!

Yes! :applausegif:
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55979 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:10:23 pm
Agreed.

I still think hes best suited to playing RB the way he does if we sign a decent DM.

Dani Alves never needed to play in central midfield.
I was sceptical about the role - but (importantly) he seemed to enjoy it at the end of the season and it offers some benefits. Agree it doesn't remove the need for something/someone else in midfield, though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55980 on: Today at 06:14:11 pm
Quote from: trail182 on Today at 06:02:58 pm
Hope I never find myself on the frontline with some of the posters on here... nothing but constant moaning and general despondence.

So what if we lost out on a couple of players who ultimately chose money over a chance to play for our great team and manager?  Remember we have also signed two fantastic players who will help us and be part of our team for years.  The window is NOT shut yet and we may well sign some additional reinforcements before it does. 

But even if we don't, we still have a fantastic squad and I for one am looking forward to watching us play this season.  The game at the weekend might not have been the best result but I still enjoyed watching a game of football and supporting my team.

If you're feeling depressed or embarrassed by how LFC have faired in the transfer window, have a word with yourself - things are really not all that bad chums!

I havent used the Ignore option yet, but its tempting.

Ill reserve any anger for FSG to 2nd September.  Until then, hopeful.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55981 on: Today at 06:15:02 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:59:23 pm
An interesting premise (if you can't afford a top class DM, stop trying), but then I think drifts to a flawed conclusion (Trent at 6).

Certainly an interesting take, but I agree that the conclusion is probably flawed. I still think, if we simply stop trying for now to get a top class DM (at least until January and potentially for another season), then we need to be more imaginative than we were for the bulk of last season in trying alternative structures and game plans. Trent moving into midfield last season changed things up a bit, but wasnt altogether convincing as a long-term plan. Without a decent DM I still fear that other teams will continue to cut through us at will. Do we need a top class DM, or would a decent PL level one do the job sufficiently well to allow us to stick to the existing game plan? I would still prefer to get a specialist DM in during this window even if it might appear an underwhelming signing and not a marquee Liverpool signing. That said, best to avoid another Arthur Melo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55982 on: Today at 06:15:42 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:03:03 pm
Thuram + Kone + Inacio + RCB

Sell Matip, Tsimikas

it's pretty simple to fix this situation now
Just not a good idea. Ideally I think we need 3 in (2x CM, 1x CB), but I'm wondering if we'll get 1.

Kone is great but I wasn't away how bad his injury record was. I think the issue with him, Thuram, Inacio is that we have looked at them but decided that they're not good enough. Thuram in particular seems like one we've looked at for a long time, then realised that he's not the level of player we need and went for Szoboszlai instead. Inacio feels like one we would have done by now if we wanted him (no one else has touched him either).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55983 on: Today at 06:16:10 pm
All I am hoping is weve got multiple irons in the fire and its not just a DM and then done. CB is absolutely imperative, this glacial pace we work out needs to fuck off and sign some lads. Clock is ticking. 2 more as a bare minimum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55984 on: Today at 06:18:52 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:07:56 pm
Its not Football Manager.

It's not but there are a number of players with release clauses we could sign pretty quickly. Andre, Adams, Sangare, Ignacio, etc. And you'd presume they'd all be keen on a move. I'm not bothered about the sales, we have plenty of money to spend and a lot of games in Europe.

In the past I've been content enough to wait for "the right player". It was the right thing to do with VVD for example, and the logic made sense with Naby.

But we're not waiting for anyone now. The big ticket players are not heading to Anfield next summer and we've been burned with Tchouameni and Bellingham.

Saving £18m on Andre by waiting until January makes a certain amount of sense but knowing our luck he'll break his leg, and who knows where we'll be in January.

I have no issue with the club working carefully over the next 7-10 days to negotiate a deal for the likes of Luis or Palhinha, but if they prove too expensive there is absolutely no excuse not to bring in Andre and Ignacio to significantly improve our squad and boost our chances.of top 4 and the EL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55985 on: Today at 06:20:33 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 05:53:36 pm
Despite what everyone has said here about Thuram not being a CDM, i want him at our club badly. Everything i've seen from him has been great so far and it seems like he would really like to come to us. Don't care which CB we get as i have never seen Inacio play.

Thuram is just one for me, if he goes somewhere else (United) and plays great, i will be fuming.

Didn't you watch him last weekend hardly outstanding
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55986 on: Today at 06:20:34 pm
Quote from: trail182 on Today at 06:02:58 pm
Hope I never find myself on the frontline with some of the posters on here... nothing but constant moaning and general despondence.

So what if we lost out on a couple of players who ultimately chose money over a chance to play for our great team and manager?  Remember we have also signed two fantastic players who will help us and be part of our team for years.  The window is NOT shut yet and we may well sign some additional reinforcements before it does. 

But even if we don't, we still have a fantastic squad and I for one am looking forward to watching us play this season.  The game at the weekend might not have been the best result but I still enjoyed watching a game of football and supporting my team.

If you're feeling depressed or embarrassed by how LFC have faired in the transfer window, have a word with yourself - things are really not all that bad chums!

Absolutely! Well said. Glad to see normality in here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55987 on: Today at 06:21:25 pm
Looks like we did go back in for Lavia and had a bid accepted. Tap in has tweeted a quote from Jason Wilcox confirming this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55988 on: Today at 06:21:34 pm
Dark Twitter is suggesting we are in for Anton Stach of Mainz for about 15m

Never heard of him, might be rubbish, but it could be a Klava style signing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55989 on: Today at 06:21:38 pm
Interesting from Tap In

Southampton director Jason Wilcox on Romeo Lavia: We had an offer which we accepted from Liverpool but then Chelsea came to the table 🔵 #CFC

We're currently in negotiations with Chelsea, I'm confident that something will get done in the next week or so, via
@markgwyatt
.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55990 on: Today at 06:22:41 pm
I keep getting stuff popping up on my phone saying Liverpool have approached Wolves for Nunes. Is this clickbait shite or is there something happening? I can't bring myself to trawl the 700 pages since I checked in earlier today.
