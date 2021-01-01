« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1622059 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55720 on: Today at 02:49:45 pm »
Options look pretty limited, don't they?

Nothing particularly inspiring beyond Andre, and I can't see Valuations FC spending an extra ~20m to get him three months early. Wouldn't fit with the model at all. But maybe Jorg has one binge left in him before being shot into the Spanish sun.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55721 on: Today at 02:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:49:45 pm
Options look pretty limited, don't they?

Nothing particularly inspiring beyond Andre, and I can't see Valuations FC spending an extra ~20m to get him three months early. Wouldn't fit with the model at all. But maybe Jorg has one binge left in him before being shot into the Spanish sun.
The issue being, he wont be valued at 25m for long. Hes been called up to the National team and is still in the Liberatadores and an outside chance of the league title. I think he ends up going for, or close to, his release clause. He was valued at that price when the rumours first started. Since then, his manager has become the National team manager and called him up, and will likely start him in the upcoming September games. That will immediately push his value up.

Personally, I think Kyle Walker-Peters is a good player and Id take him as a squad option to properly commit to Trent in the box midfield in certain games.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55722 on: Today at 02:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:53:01 pm
The issue being, he wont be valued at 25m for long. Hes been called up to the National team and is still in the Liberatadores and an outside chance of the league title. I think he ends up going for, or close to, his release clause.

Personally, I think Kyle Walker-Peters is a good player and Id take him as a squad option to properly commit to Trent in the box midfield in certain games.

I honestly would prefer a tub of Gino Ginelli to Kyle Walker Peters
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55723 on: Today at 02:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:53:01 pm
The issue being, he wont be valued at 25m for long. Hes been called up to the National team and is still in the Liberatadores and an outside chance of the league title. I think he ends up going for, or close to, his release clause.

Personally, I think Kyle Walker-Peters is a good player and Id take him as a squad option to properly commit to Trent in the box midfield in certain games.

Good points.

I hope we just pull the trigger on it. Jorg and the Club have shown that they can only negotiate release clauses these days so why not just do it?

Don't know much about Walker-Peters, but I'd be onboard for signing a RB to commit Trent to midfield, rather than bring in another uninspiring stopgap for the second season running.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

« Reply #55724 on: Today at 02:58:12 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:50:43 pm
Interesting this line. The news still caught all of us like freight train to be honest.
We did our weekly monday bid for Lavia last Monday so probably moved on to Caicedo then with it coming out Thursday night.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55725 on: Today at 02:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:53:01 pm
The issue being, he wont be valued at 25m for long. Hes been called up to the National team and is still in the Liberatadores and an outside chance of the league title. I think he ends up going for, or close to, his release clause. He was valued at that price when the rumours first started. Since then, his manager has become the National team manager and called him up, and will likely start him in the upcoming September games. That will immediately push his value up.

Personally, I think Kyle Walker-Peters is a good player and Id take him as a squad option to properly commit to Trent in the box midfield in certain games.
If Andre is actually any good, we need to pony up the dough. No point seeking value vs having no one to play. 

His 18 yellows and one red in 2023 might be a tiny concern though ;D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55726 on: Today at 02:58:30 pm »
I do have this uneasy feeling that well end up with no one and wait for Andre in January. Will a club who places so much emphasis on value spend so much on any of the very underwhelming options being floated?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55727 on: Today at 02:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:14:56 pm
Were way to obsssed about getting money back as a fan base sell on value and all that nonsense, most of the players weve bought who turn out to be successes are kept so long their value automatically decreases because by the time were ready to sell them on theyre well into their 30s anyways.

We should just care about performances at this point, Palhinha gives us 3-4 years at his current  level then that would be great and probably contribute to us winning a few trophies.
I am up for that compared to some of the dross being mentioned..
« Reply #55728 on: Today at 03:01:29 pm »
Fenerbace signed Fred for 15m from Man Utd. If it wasnt for the fact he played for our biggest rivals, someone like that as dm would tide us over for a season. I thought he was a solid for them and a bargain at 15m. Only 30 yrs old and put in some underrated good performances for Man Utd
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

« Reply #55729 on: Today at 03:02:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:58:19 pm
If Andre is actually any good, we need to pony up the dough. No point seeking value vs having no one to play. 

His 18 yellows and one red in 2023 might be a tiny concern though ;D

In a good way! We need a beast.
« Reply #55730 on: Today at 03:02:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:58:19 pm
His 18 yellows and one red in 2023 might be a tiny concern though ;D

;D

I notice his discipline issues keep being overlooked.
« Reply #55731 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:01:29 pm
Fenerbace signed Fred for 15m from Man Utd. If it wasnt for the fact he played for our biggest rivals, someone like that as dm would tide us over for a season. I thought he was a solid for them and a bargain at 15m. Only 30 yrs old and put in some underrated good performances for Man Utd

If only the Super League got off the ground, we could have three-team trades like the NBA. Maybe we'd be in for McTomminay.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

« Reply #55732 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:58:30 pm
I do have this uneasy feeling that well end up with no one and wait for Andre in January. Will a club who places so much emphasis on value spend so much on any of the very underwhelming options being floated?

I have this feeling too. Theres no way we will spend huge amounts on a player if we dont truly value him at the price.

But wed be leaving ourselves incredibly short, again.
« Reply #55733 on: Today at 03:03:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:02:15 pm
In a good way! We need a beast.

Getting Andre signed up for the winter window would calm the fan base down. At least wed know we have a good dm in the bag in a few months time, and give us a team to watch in the copa libertadores
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

« Reply #55734 on: Today at 03:04:47 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 02:32:02 pm
Hes better than kone and wieffer anyway, but hed cost hundreds and thousands

Sauce?
The sort of people that seek power, are exactly the sort that should be kept away from it.

« Reply #55735 on: Today at 03:04:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:58:19 pm
If Andre is actually any good, we need to pony up the dough. No point seeking value vs having no one to play. 

His 18 yellows and one red in 2023 might be a tiny concern though ;D
Yeah, Tim Vickery was interviewed about Andre (audio is available on YouTube) the other day and amidst the glowing praise and disbelief that no one has come in for him yet, the main negative was his predilection for fouling people. Tactically, unnecessarily. and in Brazil they let a lot slide, so hed have to get more disciplined and quickly, otherwise it could be a repeat of early Vieira at Arsenal.

I welcome someone who knows when to pull out a tactical foul, but some of his challenges are definitely
unnecessary. Based on how many elements to his role hes asked to execute at Fluminense and the tactical complexity of some of it, Im calm that he could remove some of the riskier elements of his challenges. It might take some time though.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:03:19 pm
If only the Super League got off the ground, we could have three-team trades like the NBA. Maybe we'd be in for McTomminay.

Id take him too as a stop gap if it werent for his Man Utd ties. Hes a decent player - would be a storming long term signing for a club like Wolves
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

« Reply #55737 on: Today at 03:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:14:56 pm
Were way to obsssed about getting money back as a fan base sell on value and all that nonsense, most of the players weve bought who turn out to be successes are kept so long their value automatically decreases because by the time were ready to sell them on theyre well into their 30s anyways.

We should just care about performances at this point, Palhinha gives us 3-4 years at his current  level then that would be great and probably contribute to us winning a few trophies.

Because Klopp is building for his departure and cares more about the club long term.
« Reply #55738 on: Today at 03:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:08:54 pm

No we don't. Or we may as well have just kept Fabinho there (who'd become a plodding 'solid' 6)

The glaring weak point we have - and have had since the start of last season - is teams breaking/countering and walking through our midfield. Even with our two new 8's, Chelsea increasingly did it on Sunday. Managers will be focusing on it as a weakness to exploit.

Some is down to a front 3 who are nowhere near as competent at coordinated pressing as peak Firmino/Mane/Salah.

A lot is down to a lack of a rapid terrier at 6 with great footballing intelligence to spot potential breaks in advance, then position themselves to best block it - or have the pace to cover ground quickly (and the stamina to do it all match) if that's not possible.

There's a reason we made a club-record bid for Caicedo. The club recognise what a player like him would bring to this team.

That's the skillset model we need to get as close as possible to. Not some 'solid' DM.

I think it's related to
- Pressing from the front not as coordinated or effective.  Maybe because we kept making changes to the front positions between Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Nunez in the past few months, these players are not pressing as a group from the front. Often one goes pressing on his own and easily bypassed, leaving huge gap behind him
- Our midfielders don't quite sense danger. Lots of time they are slow to the second balls or they are ball watching letting opponents run pass them and getting onto through balls
- None of the midfielders fancy a proper tackle, like what Mascherano or Stevie G used to do in the middle. Many times you see our midfielders putting in weak tackles and lost out on the balls

If we don't have at least one proper DM in before the window closes, we would probably be out of the title race between the first and second international breaks.
« Reply #55739 on: Today at 03:09:40 pm »
Any noise regarding this Fofana fella?
« Reply #55740 on: Today at 03:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:01:29 pm
Fenerbace signed Fred for 15m from Man Utd. If it wasnt for the fact he played for our biggest rivals, someone like that as dm would tide us over for a season. I thought he was a solid for them and a bargain at 15m. Only 30 yrs old and put in some underrated good performances for Man Utd


I thought I was on GOT for a moment then
aarf, aarf, aarf.

« Reply #55741 on: Today at 03:13:00 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 03:09:40 pm
Any noise regarding this Fofana fella?
Which one?, there are about 20.
« Reply #55742 on: Today at 03:15:39 pm »
I can't believe there is so little noise with so many blaggers out there. No bangers, no nothing. The fuck, man.

It's always better when we do business this way, but we in here are starved for information. Give us some juice.
« Reply #55743 on: Today at 03:17:18 pm »
I'm in on the Palhinha train. Call it short-termism, but our goal for this season has to be to secure Champions League for next season. He's PL-proven and very good defensively and a bit of a shithouse. Bringing in unproven players is always a risk, and I'm not sure we can afford to take that risk right now.

Then lock up Andre 3000 to come on over in January.

 :lickin
« Reply #55744 on: Today at 03:18:32 pm »
The Hojbjerg link is an interesting one. Unexpected. I suppose he makes sense as a squad depth piece if we are looking to control matches with 60-70% of possession. It would be hard to get the ball off of us in a box midfield of Hojbjerg, Trent, Mac/Jones, Szobo/Elliot. Extremely press resistant. Only issue is our 8s seem oriented to playing very fast up the field, whether in transition or playing out from the back. Not sure how he fits into a midfield that plays upfield as fast as we do right now.
« Reply #55745 on: Today at 03:19:15 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 03:05:30 pm
Because Klopp is building for his departure and cares more about the club long term.

The best way to ensure long term stability is with short mid term success, winning leagues, champions leagues, etc does more for long term building than simply signing a bunch of young players like the old Arsenal who dont win much and end up leaving for clubs who actually do.

The whole age thing is overstated sometimes amongst a fanbase like ours, the best DM in the world is 27 year old Rodri, would we reject him if he came on the market because hes older than 25?

Doesnt make sense, Rodri is only a year younger than Paulinha, signing a 28 year old DM is perfectly fine.
