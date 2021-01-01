

No we don't. Or we may as well have just kept Fabinho there (who'd become a plodding 'solid' 6)



The glaring weak point we have - and have had since the start of last season - is teams breaking/countering and walking through our midfield. Even with our two new 8's, Chelsea increasingly did it on Sunday. Managers will be focusing on it as a weakness to exploit.



Some is down to a front 3 who are nowhere near as competent at coordinated pressing as peak Firmino/Mane/Salah.



A lot is down to a lack of a rapid terrier at 6 with great footballing intelligence to spot potential breaks in advance, then position themselves to best block it - or have the pace to cover ground quickly (and the stamina to do it all match) if that's not possible.



There's a reason we made a club-record bid for Caicedo. The club recognise what a player like him would bring to this team.



That's the skillset model we need to get as close as possible to. Not some 'solid' DM.



I think it's related to- Pressing from the front not as coordinated or effective. Maybe because we kept making changes to the front positions between Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Nunez in the past few months, these players are not pressing as a group from the front. Often one goes pressing on his own and easily bypassed, leaving huge gap behind him- Our midfielders don't quite sense danger. Lots of time they are slow to the second balls or they are ball watching letting opponents run pass them and getting onto through balls- None of the midfielders fancy a proper tackle, like what Mascherano or Stevie G used to do in the middle. Many times you see our midfielders putting in weak tackles and lost out on the ballsIf we don't have at least one proper DM in before the window closes, we would probably be out of the title race between the first and second international breaks.