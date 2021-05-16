« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1618767 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55560 on: Today at 01:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:22:01 pm
Hojberg? Some of you really are leaning into the new reality of us as a Europa League team.

Hes a very decent footballer.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55561 on: Today at 01:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:22:01 pm
Hojberg? Some of you really are leaning into the new reality of us as a Europa League team.

Yeah you know things are bad when this is the stage we are at, would be better off signing no one than just wasting finances, he's shit.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55562 on: Today at 01:23:18 pm »
Still no serious links to a CB getting uneasy now.
Online paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55563 on: Today at 01:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 01:17:53 pm
I hope we make a bid for PSV's Sangare, would be decent solution after missing out on Caicedo and Lavia.

I would think with Sangare being around the last couple of seasons with PSV and no takers. There must be question marks about him.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55564 on: Today at 01:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:20:08 pm
Were at that point where we probably should just go for a stop gap. We arent signing a top tier DM so Id take Højbjerg

Come on now, stop that.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55565 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 12:27:21 pm
The same thing that happened when he went on strike in January. They keep a world class player who has a long term contract. They were in absolutely no danger.

Theyre Brighton and Hove Albion, this transfer fee represents the equivalent of 66% of their entire turnover from their last released accounts. What if they say Right, if you dont join Liverpool you stay here and then he does an ACL?
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55566 on: Today at 01:26:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:20:56 pm
I'm just going to bang on about this for a while....there doesn't seem to any indication that we are contacting other clubs for players.

I know I know there are like months left in the transfer window and we will for sure make a move and get lots of players in - but the silence is concerning in that I really hope we aren't waiting for the next perfect player.
What, because the ITKs aren't telling you something's happening that means we're not doing anything? Just sat on our hands having a daft laugh and that.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55567 on: Today at 01:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:18:39 pm
What on earth does that have to do with how Lavia played out?

If you read the post I was replying to, you would probably understand ...
Online shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55568 on: Today at 01:30:21 pm »
I think we'll be fine with a stop gap DM this season as long as Klopp has the reactivity to scrap this formation and go back to a 4-3-3 if it doesn't work, with Trent at RCM/RB and Gomez at RB.

That said, a pure number 6 and this could still work through the season. Even though, I am unsure if a pure number 6 solves most of the issues we faced against Chelsea.
Offline Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55569 on: Today at 01:31:45 pm »
Is Florentino Luis only just coming back from injury or something?

And if not, can someone explain to me why he hasn't started Benfica's first 2 games of the season? Against Porto in the Super Cup and Boavista in their opening league game.

Subbed on twice.
Online End Product

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55570 on: Today at 01:31:45 pm »
Think this is a real acid test for the scouting and analytics department. If ever there was to be  a value to be found position its the dm one. Fernandez was 15 million a year ago calcedo 4 million 2 years ago.

I hope Klopp is going in to recruitment meetings with Alec Baldwin type energy in Glengarry Glen Ross and denying free coffee.
Online Arrowsmith

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55571 on: Today at 01:33:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:23:16 pm
Yeah you know things are bad when this is the stage we are at, would be better off signing no one than just wasting finances, he's shit.
But we can't afford the good ones.
Offline Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55572 on: Today at 01:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 01:31:45 pm
Is Florentino Luis only just coming back from injury or something?

And if not, can someone explain to me why he hasn't started Benfica's first 2 games of the season? Against Porto in the Super Cup and Boavista in their opening league game.

Subbed on twice.

And why he's never had a cap for Portugal, despite being 24 years old this weekend?
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55573 on: Today at 01:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 01:22:28 pm
I totally agree.
(A new Arthur Merlo loan incoming instead on dadline day ?  :-X)
Is he over his injury, won't need to show him around the club and the other players like him😂
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55574 on: Today at 01:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 01:33:39 pm
And why he's never had a cap for Portugal, despite being 24 years old this weekend?

Because he is a limited player and Portugal have good midfielders. At a price he could be useful for us. We need to get out of our heads this need to get a world beater, because we are not getting one now.
Online [streety]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55575 on: Today at 01:36:01 pm »
What is the latest on Kimmich? Is there a chance that he would leave with Bayern signing Laimer?
Online Armchair expert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55576 on: Today at 01:36:36 pm »
Apologies if already posted but he seems like a decent bloke does Paul Barber

Brighton CEO Paul Barber on Caicedo choosing Chelsea: Liverpools a fantastic football club. For any footballer to have the chance to play at Liverpool, youd imagine that theyd be running up the M6 but it wasnt to be. Moisés and his advisors decided for whatever reason that London was their preferred destination, and ultimately Chelsea.

Obviously that puts us in a slightly difficult position because weve negotiated a deal, wed spent many days working with Liverpool. They couldnt have done anymore, they were superb and professional throughout.

But then it comes down to the player. At the point that it was clear he wasnt going to Liverpool we have to go into a different mode - having negotiated a British record transfer, we have to do it again three days later.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55577 on: Today at 01:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:24:56 pm
Come on now, stop that.
We dont have a DM and have two weeks left in the window. Were desperate.
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55578 on: Today at 01:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:13:07 pm
Lol Im not angry at anyone. Just enjoying the soap opera.

I dont fall for the innocent Brighton act.

Chelsea, agent and player also utter gobshites.

Us  were not shrinking violets either.

Truth is truth. No love lost in business.

Lay off the fortune cookies, mate
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55579 on: Today at 01:38:40 pm »
£30 million for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg apparently
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55580 on: Today at 01:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:11:07 pm
Would add up. Sort of player that would do a good job in their set up

Yeah Hojbjerg can be a narky, physical bastard. Checks out why they'd want him
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55581 on: Today at 01:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:22:53 pm
Hes a very decent footballer.
Don't mind him but would be mad to pay more than 15m, Hendo went for 12.
Offline QC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55582 on: Today at 01:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:38:40 pm
£30 million for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg apparently

Says who
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55583 on: Today at 01:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:38:40 pm
£30 million for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg apparently
If hes one of the 3 incomings then great.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55584 on: Today at 01:40:39 pm »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 01:36:01 pm
What is the latest on Kimmich? Is there a chance that he would leave with Bayern signing Laimer?

He's not a 6 and is a 28 year old on massive wages.  Not happening.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55585 on: Today at 01:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:37:04 pm
We dont have a DM and have two weeks left in the window. Were desperate.

2 weeks is forever!
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55586 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:38:40 pm
£30 million for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg apparently
Way too much, we got 12m for Hendo and Thiago available for about the same apparently
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55587 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:40:23 pm
If hes one of the 3 incomings then great.

And Dier
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55588 on: Today at 01:43:37 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 01:42:09 pm
Way too much, we got 12m for Hendo and Thiago available for about the same apparently

He has two years on his contract and is younger
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55589 on: Today at 01:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:38:40 pm
£30 million for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg apparently

That will definitely tempt some clubs. More than half the price of Palhinha at the same age
Online Snusmumriken

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55590 on: Today at 01:44:39 pm »
Im all for Palhinha! Costly? Sure, but so is another season outside CL. As for his age, we would do well to remember that not all players lose their legs att 30-31.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55591 on: Today at 01:45:28 pm »
Højbjerg is good, a really solid 6 but it would be such an uninspiring move.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55592 on: Today at 01:46:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:45:28 pm
Højbjerg is good, a really solid 6 but it would be such an uninspiring move.

Thats all we need. A solid 6.

Hes pretty reliable injury wise too.
Online darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55593 on: Today at 01:46:33 pm »
Not sure what to think about hojbjerg if thats true. He is a good player though but depends on the price.
Online darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55594 on: Today at 01:47:29 pm »
You won't believe this guys but Chelsea have bid 35 million for hojbjerg.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55595 on: Today at 01:47:48 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:47:29 pm
You won't believe this guys but Chelsea have bid 35 million for hojbjerg.

;D
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55596 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:45:28 pm
Højbjerg is good, a really solid 6 but it would be such an uninspiring move.

This is where we are.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55597 on: Today at 01:48:22 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:47:29 pm
You won't believe this guys but Chelsea have bid 35 million for hojbjerg.

8-10 year contract too. They want the best of his 30s.
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55598 on: Today at 01:48:40 pm »
Hojberg bloody hell we are scraping the barrell
