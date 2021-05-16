Apologies if already posted but he seems like a decent bloke does Paul Barber



Brighton CEO Paul Barber on Caicedo choosing Chelsea: Liverpools a fantastic football club. For any footballer to have the chance to play at Liverpool, youd imagine that theyd be running up the M6 but it wasnt to be. Moisés and his advisors decided for whatever reason that London was their preferred destination, and ultimately Chelsea.



Obviously that puts us in a slightly difficult position because weve negotiated a deal, wed spent many days working with Liverpool. They couldnt have done anymore, they were superb and professional throughout.



But then it comes down to the player. At the point that it was clear he wasnt going to Liverpool we have to go into a different mode - having negotiated a British record transfer, we have to do it again three days later.