Apologies if already posted but he seems like a decent bloke does Paul Barber



Brighton CEO Paul Barber on Caicedo choosing Chelsea: “Liverpool’s a fantastic football club. For any footballer to have the chance to play at Liverpool, you’d imagine that they’d be running up the M6 but it wasn’t to be. Moisés and his advisors decided for whatever reason that London was their preferred destination, and ultimately Chelsea.



Obviously that puts us in a slightly difficult position because we’ve negotiated a deal, we’d spent many days working with Liverpool. They couldn’t have done anymore, they were superb and professional throughout.



But then it comes down to the player. At the point that it was clear he wasn’t going to Liverpool we have to go into a different mode - having negotiated a British record transfer, we have to do it again three days later.”