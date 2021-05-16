Apologies if already posted but he seems like a decent bloke does Paul Barber
Brighton CEO Paul Barber on Caicedo choosing Chelsea: Liverpools a fantastic football club. For any footballer to have the chance to play at Liverpool, youd imagine that theyd be running up the M6 but it wasnt to be. Moisés and his advisors decided for whatever reason that London was their preferred destination, and ultimately Chelsea.
Obviously that puts us in a slightly difficult position because weve negotiated a deal, wed spent many days working with Liverpool. They couldnt have done anymore, they were superb and professional throughout.
But then it comes down to the player. At the point that it was clear he wasnt going to Liverpool we have to go into a different mode - having negotiated a British record transfer, we have to do it again three days later.