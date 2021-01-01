Couple of things I cant work out



We were a great choice for players a few years ago and we were able to build a good team on relatively little. Aside from no champs league what has changed? This hasnt stopped Arsenal building a squad capable of challenging.



I dont buy the London card, yes its big exciting city but Arsenal were 3rd choice at one point as a destination behind Tottenham and Chelsea.



I think we are just directionless in recruitment and targets. We cant afford to go big, fine but we are also not bold enough to buy talent and take the risk they dont work. This leaves us in a middle territory which we are now out priced on. The club needs to define their strategy, Jorge was brought in to find the gems so Im not sure what the issue there is whether the targets he has are too rough or he doesnt have any in the middle territory we can afford.



People also seem to be forgetting we have been blindsided with the Saudi raid on our squad. Im not sure how prepared we were and how much the players were pushing to leave. I guess we will never know. The issue here is if we were planning for Hendo and Fab to be in the team this year relatively little scouting will have been done for their replacements hence the scrabble to find players we are in. I know people will say they shouldnt have let them go but we dont know if they wouldve stayed having had their heads turned also much like Caicado, we wouldnt want a player in the squad who doesnt want to be here.



Im not sure why we arent pivoting to playing Trent at six, hes keen to do the midfield role any way, or even use Matip in there as he is mobile and defensive minded. You could pull Gomez into right back and bring through some youngsters to fill in. Just a thought



