The only thing we now miss is experienced options of Hendo, Milner and Fab, the first eleven looks stronger to me.
experience & winners - I agree. Although Macallister - World Cup winner with Argentina, Brighton and Prem league experience, limited but important, and Szaobslai also a leader, captain of his country at 22, last year, so he is a leader on the pitch and for his fellow players. So these two tick some of the boxes, and have shown on the pitch that they have the support of Klopp and coaching staff starting XI vs CFC. They need backup
my concern is that our biggest challenge is to get 2-3 first team players in different roles to fill some of the 9 slots we moved out this summer.
having a few players to fill in when suspensions and injuries kick in and also when we are playing twice a week from September, so we need to be able to rotate with like for nearly like first team level.
22 number squad is not enough for LFC for this season