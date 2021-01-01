« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55400 on: Today at 11:38:53 am
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 11:32:16 am
Agree, only time will tell whether Lavia was worth 60m

Something tells me if he'd gone to Brighton to replace Caicedo or West Ham to replace Rice he probably might have looked worth it. I don't think he'll ever break in properly at Chelsea because no matter who the manager is or who owns the club they're only a day away from buying the next big thing who'll play games for them on the price tag alone like Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo will. There's no pressure on Lavia to succeed because he only cost 50/60 million which is somewhere down the middle for them.

No Europe for him this season means even less chance of games and I still believe their business on the whole has been hugely underwhelming given how much they've spent. I can't even see Nkunku making a big impact because Leipzig play kamikaze football like Dortmund do and are always going to get big fees for attackers who'll find the Premier League much harder. They might not even get a European finish this season.
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55401 on: Today at 11:40:42 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:34:15 am
Depends for which club - if we make 5th, and we miss out narrowly through not buying a DM, then 60m would be about what we miss out just on CL revenue next year - so for us, 60m would be worth it.  For Chelsea, who already have Caicedo - it's unlikely that they will get the same value out of him - but the opportunity cost for them is to try and hold us back, to give them a better chance at the CL.
Thats working on the fact that a 19 year old who's played 17 prem games will be good enough this season, if its about this season a more experienced player would be safer.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55402 on: Today at 11:41:30 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:18 am
Ideally wed sign a complete midfielder but he went to Madrid  they dont really exist

Obviously we dont want just a grok thats clearly dumb but when you look at the make up of our team and our set up were over flowing with players who can move the ball forward unbelievably well - if ever a top team could sign a get it and give it player its this Liverpool squad

These players/ skill set are way more fungible than a lot of positions  we really should stop fcuking about and pick 1 or 2 we like from the many that we could sign

Yeah, this is where I'm at. Get someone in to do dirty work; if we need more of a controlled player there at Anfield against bottom 6-8 teams, we have options.

Then we can see which other players are out there over next 6-12 months who we like, but perhaps don't have enough minutes against to make a proper decision on and get that perfect profile in in Jan/next summer.

A top class CB and a 6 who can do the basics of that role really well will be fine.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55403 on: Today at 11:41:37 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:18 am
Ideally wed sign a complete midfielder but he went to Madrid  they dont really exist

Obviously we dont want just a grok thats clearly dumb but when you look at the make up of our team and our set up were over flowing with players who can move the ball forward unbelievably well - if ever a top team could sign a get it and give it player its this Liverpool squad

These players/ skill set are way more fungible than a lot of positions  we really should stop fcuking about and pick 1 or 2 we like from the many that we could sign

Strongly agree with this. What the team needs is not a particularly rare skill set. If we can get one of the very few players who have this skillset and are also useful on the ball great, but if not, we are still significantly improved by finding a player with a good engine and is good defensively.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55404 on: Today at 11:42:28 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:36:31 am
There is an alternate universe where you can say if Bajcetic didnt get injured, he would have had better stats than Lavia did last season. Lavia coming in would havent been the solution we are looking for this season, we probably needed more.

Think enough of this PL proven bollocks. We need to find other solutions further afield. The problem of targeting players like Doucoure and Paulinha is that what you see is what you get. Nothing spectacular, can do a job, but are we going to throw extortionate amounts of money into transfers like that? They dont look like they can step it up another gear at all.

If we are in the market for someone like Lavia, surely we can be in the market for similarly unproven young players who wont cost an arm and a leg, and be given time to develop. Then you spend the remainder on a more experienced player not from the Prem and still be left with change for a defender. 70 million for a Doucoure or Paulinha? No thanks.

Lavia would have made sense, had Fabinho stayed. A project, to take over the position from Fabinho, in a year or two. The moment Fabinho has left, our chances of spending big on Lavia have decreased. That is why we have switched targets, to get an instant starter.

I still think that we will get this starter. I obviously don't know who will it be, but I suspect that the next 17 days will be quite interesting ...
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55405 on: Today at 11:45:45 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:34:31 am
Haha what did I earlier

No idea if it's true but Simon Jones from the mail said we are interested in Baleba

If its true wed need more than him I think. Im not against it but he is so wet behind the ears. Hes only played 19 Ligue 1 games.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55406 on: Today at 11:47:32 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:12:13 am
Full quote here

🎙️ Brighton CEO Paul Barber on Caicedo choosing Chelsea: Liverpools a fantastic football club. For any footballer to have the chance to play at Liverpool, youd imagine that theyd be running up the M6 but it wasnt to be. Moisés and his advisors decided for whatever reason that London was their preferred destination, and ultimately Chelsea.

Obviously that puts us in a slightly difficult position because weve negotiated a deal, wed spent many days working with Liverpool. They couldnt have done anymore, they were superb and professional throughout.

But then it comes down to the player. At the point that it was clear he wasnt going to Liverpool we have to go into a different mode - having negotiated a British record transfer, we have to do it again three days later.
Well said. Money grabbers.
dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55407 on: Today at 11:47:36 am
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 11:35:56 am
The only thing we now miss is experienced options of Hendo, Milner and Fab, the first eleven looks stronger to me.

experience & winners -  I agree. Although Macallister - World Cup winner with Argentina, Brighton and Prem league experience, limited but important, and Szaobslai also a leader, captain of his country at 22, last year, so he is a leader on the pitch and for his fellow players. So these two tick some of the boxes, and have shown on the pitch that they have the support of Klopp and coaching staff starting XI vs CFC. They need backup


my concern is that our biggest challenge is to get 2-3 first team players in different roles to fill some of the 9 slots we moved out this summer.

having  a few players to fill in when suspensions and injuries kick in and also when we are playing twice a week from September, so we need to be able to rotate with like for nearly like first team level.

22 number squad is not enough for LFC for this season

 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:32 am by dutchkop »
will2003

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55408 on: Today at 11:49:45 am
Couple of things I cant work out

We were a great choice for players a few years ago and we were able to build a good team on relatively little. Aside from no champs league what has changed? This hasnt stopped Arsenal building a squad capable of challenging.

I dont buy the London card, yes its big exciting city but Arsenal were 3rd choice at one point as a destination behind Tottenham and Chelsea.

I think we are just directionless in recruitment and targets. We cant afford to go big, fine but we are also not bold enough to buy talent and take the risk they dont work. This leaves us in a middle territory which we are now out priced on. The club needs to define their strategy, Jorge was brought in to find the gems so Im not sure what the issue there is whether the targets he has are too rough or he doesnt have any in the middle territory we can afford.

People also seem to be forgetting we have been blindsided with the Saudi raid on our squad. Im not sure how prepared we were and how much the players were pushing to leave. I guess we will never know. The issue here is if we were planning for Hendo and Fab to be in the team this year relatively little scouting will have been done for their replacements hence the scrabble to find players we are in. I know people will say they shouldnt have let them go but we dont know if they wouldve stayed having had their heads turned also much like Caicado, we wouldnt want a player in the squad who doesnt want to be here.

Im not sure why we arent pivoting to playing Trent at six, hes keen to do the midfield role any way, or even use Matip in there as he is mobile and defensive minded. You could pull Gomez into right back and bring through some youngsters to fill in. Just a thought

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55409 on: Today at 11:52:22 am
If we snatched Brightons target we should send them a message that we understand why they went back on their word because they did what is best for their club and we hope you understand weve done what is best for our club by stealing your target.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55410 on: Today at 11:52:35 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:42:28 am
Lavia would have made sense, had Fabinho stayed. A project, to take over the position from Fabinho, in a year or two. The moment Fabinho has left, our chances of spending big on Lavia have decreased. That is why we have switched targets, to get an instant starter.

I still think that we will get this starter. I obviously don't know who will it be, but I suspect that the next 17 days will be quite interesting ...

We didn't switch targets we made bids for Lavia after Fabinho left.
Aeon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55411 on: Today at 11:52:41 am
Baleba and Florentino Luis, are both really good.

I have not watched Baleba more than a couple of times, but he looks very composed, good passing, good awareness.

Luis would shield the space in front of our defence and provide excellent cover to our fullbacks when hit on the counter too. His positioning is great

Both pass the ball well.

I hope we sign both.
Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55412 on: Today at 11:56:48 am
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 10:55:31 am
McConnell was on the bench against Chelsea and he massively impressed me in pre-season, he seemed to play as a DM but I don't really know his exact position.

Caicedo was put in Brighton's team after injuries and the rest is history, also look at Bajcetic last season. Trent came in after Clyne injury, sometimes players raise there game to the level there put in.
100% then can but wouldn't want to gamble our season on it though.
Cusamano

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55413 on: Today at 12:00:36 pm
Looks like Brighton are targeting Lucas Gourna Douath

Lets make a  move quick
kaesarsosei

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55414 on: Today at 12:03:12 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:52:22 am
If we snatched Brightons target we should send them a message that we understand why they went back on their word because they did what is best for their club and we hope you understand weve done what is best for our club by stealing your target.

The words of a man who clearly didn't read Barber's quote.

We offered £111m
Brighton accepted
Caicedo said he wanted to go to Chelsea
Chelsea offered £115m
Brighton accepted.

How is any of that Brighton's fault?
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55415 on: Today at 12:03:58 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 12:00:36 pm
Looks like Brighton are targeting Lucas Gourna Douath

Lets make a  move quick

The suggestion in the Scotsman's name is apt. Gourna Douath quick deal or wha'!
Qston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55416 on: Today at 12:04:20 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:03:12 pm
The words of a man who clearly didn't read Barber's quote.

We offered £111m
Brighton accepted
Caicedo said he wanted to go to Chelsea
Chelsea offered £115m
Brighton accepted.

How is any of that Brighton's fault?

It isn`t
Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55417 on: Today at 12:07:17 pm
Florentino Luis in now and Inacio, then Andre in January and we've turned this shit-show around.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55418 on: Today at 12:09:45 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:37:20 am

We have lost our pulling power purely financially we are a bigger club in every-way except money, why do you think so many high earners are gone no champions league £100mil drop in revenue, hogan said it cutting our cloth accordingly, fans wanted a well run club thats exactly what we are getting but we wont compete financially with clubs like Chelsea and city thats the cost, chelsea paying him nearly double what we offered, FSG wont spend like that.

This is a silly thing to complain about though Redric. It's true we should have spent more than we have, but we shouldn't expect to match the wages Chelsea and City are offering because they're absolutely ludicrous. Acting like that would jeopardise the future of the club. And, sorry, which high earner do you wish we'd kept?
LFCTikiTaka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55419 on: Today at 12:10:34 pm
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 11:49:45 am
Couple of things I cant work out

We were a great choice for players a few years ago and we were able to build a good team on relatively little. Aside from no champs league what has changed? This hasnt stopped Arsenal building a squad capable of challenging.

I dont buy the London card, yes its big exciting city but Arsenal were 3rd choice at one point as a destination behind Tottenham and Chelsea.

Caicedo is on over 200k a week for the next 8 years guaranteed. We quite simply would never match that offer.
paddysour

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55420 on: Today at 12:11:19 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:04:20 pm
It isn`t

It is if the auction reports are true. They set a deadline and didn't stick to it. Highly unprofessional, especially considering our supposed 'great relationship'.

And for anyone saying they had no choice because the player wanted Chelsea, tell me how Heinze worked out for Rafa's Liverpool?

To quote someone unpopular around here - when it comes to further deals with Brighton, I wouldn't sell them a virus  :)
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55421 on: Today at 12:11:35 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 12:10:34 pm
Caicedo is on over 200k a week for the next 8 years guaranteed. We quite simply would never match that offer.

Over £300k a week actually, he's on similar wages to Enzo.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55422 on: Today at 12:15:02 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:11:35 pm
Over £300k a week actually, he's on similar wages to Enzo.

Whats that, around 115m in wages, with an option for another year
Arrowsmith

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55423 on: Today at 12:16:01 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 12:10:34 pm
Caicedo is on over 200k a week for the next 8 years guaranteed. We quite simply would never match that offer.
And neither should we match that offer, it would be financial suicide.

But if other clubs are able to do that it may mean we are going to have to re-evaluate what a good season is for us.
Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55424 on: Today at 12:16:29 pm
Changed my mind to Sangare now, get him in and go bigger on a CB like Schlotterback (or however you spell it) if Sangare isn't pulling up trees by next summer the we see if the market has thrown up any better alternatives.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55425 on: Today at 12:16:38 pm
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 12:11:19 pm
It is if the auction reports are true. They set a deadline and didn't stick to it. Highly unprofessional, especially considering our supposed 'great relationship'.

And for anyone saying they had no choice because the player wanted Chelsea, tell me how Heinze worked out for Rafa's Liverpool?

To quote someone unpopular around here - when it comes to further deals with Brighton, I wouldn't sell them a virus  :)

Utd didn't need the money with Heinze, and didn't want to sell to us on principal. It's totally different.

Brighton weren't going to throw £100m plus away for no reason. They can't force a player to go to Liverpool if he doesn't want to go. Caicedo messed us around and messed Brighton around.
