Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55280 on: Today at 10:15:08 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:45:27 am
Not at all. He is pretty good at his job and not one to propagate mischief. Its our fanbase that reads into everything he posts. He isnt even a sports agent but a lawyer by profession.

You must've missed his antics during contract negotiations
Online Bincey

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55281 on: Today at 10:15:50 am »
I've heard a few people say Sangare is slow. Is he actually slow or is it a case of him having a big stride pattern making him look slow?
Online Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55282 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
The worrying thing for me is that weve botched the DM search so badly weve had zero news on a CB. We need both to have a successful season, it cannot just be a DM. And yet judging by the glacial progress in landing a DM is anyone expecting us to do both?
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55283 on: Today at 10:16:42 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:11:09 am
Glory Glory Manu Kone


I already said he needs to change his f name if we wants to join us.

I'm not going to keep staring at teamsheets with "Manu" as one of the FIRST names on the sheet!
Don't make me feel filthy so early in the morning, Jee...!
No, man!

/vomit/
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55284 on: Today at 10:18:19 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:15:50 am
I've heard a few people say Sangare is slow. Is he actually slow or is it a case of him having a big stride pattern making him look slow?
Hes not quick but he covets ground fine. Long strides, hes quicker than peak Fabinho.
Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55285 on: Today at 10:20:37 am »
For those who actually watch football elsewhere - are any of these options naturally left-sided, or at least somewhat two footed?
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55286 on: Today at 10:22:52 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:14:53 am
Interesting, thanks. The French are certainly more technical than we are, but if theyre essentially saying he makes bad decisions, is technically poor and struggles to focus for 90, then thats why there would certainly be reservations.

Some people in analytics circles are mentioning Eric Martel of Koln. Statistically he profiles exactly like Palhinha. Too raw for me though and has zero ability on the ball. Hes someone Ive seen a bit of and he may get a bigger move but it doesnt need to be to us to depend on him as a starter.

On Luís, he has apparently followed us for a month, but we are the only club other than Benfica that he does follow.

Someone in here mentioned Schlotterbeck. I personally think hes great, and if they would be amenable to a sub £60m fee Id absolutely want him here. He feels a very Man City signing and I believe hes who city would have moved to had Gvardiol not transpired.
Palhinha to me is the standout
ok passing numbers at Sporting. Incredible defensively & would cover a huge amount of ground & so strong
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55287 on: Today at 10:23:12 am »
Dont worry Im going to win the euro gazzilions I will buy us hakimi, alphonso Davies, barella, Im still trying to decide what dm and cb I want to buy us.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55288 on: Today at 10:26:15 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:05:39 am
Only in those countless '500 defensive midfielders Liverpool could sign' type articles, don't think there's been anything concrete.
So no then ;D

Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:06:49 am
He follows us on social media. What more do you want  ;D
*It's happening gif* ;)
Online RedSmoke

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55289 on: Today at 10:27:17 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:06:49 am
He follows us on social media. What more do you want  ;D

At this point, that's good enough for me!  :lmao
Online Bincey

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55290 on: Today at 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:18:19 am
Hes not quick but he covets ground fine. Long strides, hes quicker than peak Fabinho.

Ok, ta.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55291 on: Today at 10:29:39 am »
Only times Ive seen fofana play was at the World Cup and he looked dreadful anytime he came on or started. Exactly as hes been described by these Monaco fans. I know its very limited viewing but there was nothing that stood out. He just kept giving the ball away and making silly mistakes.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55292 on: Today at 10:30:52 am »
Cheeky bid for De Jong?  ::)
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55293 on: Today at 10:32:26 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:15:50 am
I've heard a few people say Sangare is slow. Is he actually slow or is it a case of him having a big stride pattern making him look slow?

Well, his top speed is reported at 30.8 km/h. That is not slow for a defensive midfielder ...
Online DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55294 on: Today at 10:34:12 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:16:05 am
Salah wasnt first choice. We move to alternative targets who can be a success.

Caicedo and Lavia arent the game changers everyone believes especially at the prices. Plus we never had a bid accepted for one.

Its hugely important now for the Club to act quickly and quietly.

Conversely, if we'd missed out on VVD or Alisson our alternative targets would have been unquestionably inferior.
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55295 on: Today at 10:34:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:32:26 am
Well, his top speed is reported at 30.8 km/h. That is not slow for a defensive midfielder ...

What's does he do in mpg?
Logged

Online Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55296 on: Today at 10:35:05 am »
Quote from: hollger on Today at 09:47:33 am
It isn't really though, is it? Southampton never accepted any of our offers, we never raised our offer... so it seems like yeah, we were interested but nah, not at that cost?

Hardly what I'd call a fuck up. We offered them "tempters" at around £46m (who knows what that actually consisted of though in terms of cash, add-ons etc) and they said no. We didn't go back.

I'm sorry but it is, it was a huge waste of time, especially considering the window closes in 2 weeks and we've failed to address an issue we've had for a year.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55297 on: Today at 10:37:03 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:15:50 am
I've heard a few people say Sangare is slow. Is he actually slow or is it a case of him having a big stride pattern making him look slow?

Speed is pointless if players don't use it properly, i.e. tracking runners, we need someone alert to players running off the back of them and putting in the hard yards to get back to cover - this is what Caicedo was elite at and Fabinho was dire at.
Online bird_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55298 on: Today at 10:37:38 am »
Depressing the window closes in 2 weeks and weve got fans plucking random names out to fill a positon that should have been sorted like a month ago.
Offline Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55299 on: Today at 10:38:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:46:01 am


Fact is there is shit loads of players who we could sign who would improve us straight away.

I agree with this. We spent the whole of last season watching bang average teams run through our midfield, you could probably have picked a midfielder from every premier league team that would have improved us in some way last year. We need 2 in, and with £111m that we know we have to spend there's a lot of options out there.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55300 on: Today at 10:42:20 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:38:19 am
I agree with this. We spent the whole of last season watching bang average teams run through our midfield, you could probably have picked a midfielder from every premier league team that would have improved us in some way last year. We need 2 in, and with £111m that we know we have to spend there's a lot of options out there.

The most frustrating part is, a couple more signings and we have an outstanding team.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55301 on: Today at 10:42:27 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 10:37:38 am
Depressing the window closes in 2 weeks and weve got fans plucking random names out to fill a positon that should have been sorted like a month ago.
12 months ago we loaned Artur.
It really is crazywe still need more midfield signings. We have a year in knowing this.
We got 2 excellent more attack minded midfield players but still no DM. It is quite incredible to be honest
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55302 on: Today at 10:42:55 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:16:05 am
Salah wasnt first choice. We move to alternative targets who can be a success.

Caicedo and Lavia arent the game changers everyone believes especially at the prices. Plus we never had a bid accepted for one.

Its hugely important now for the Club to act quickly and quietly.
Agree, but only if we now get some good replacements and not panic buy.
The last thing we need is to get short term players like Utd were doing for years., and if we can't get the right six then we should go for a good left footed CB who can also play LB.
Online B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55303 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 10:37:38 am
Depressing the window closes in 2 weeks and weve got fans plucking random names out to fill a positon that should have been sorted like a month ago.
No point getting depressed about it - just hope we get it sorted!  Because I do think if we do, we're flying. That's the frustrating thing about it I know. But could be a lot worse.
Online Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55304 on: Today at 10:45:36 am »
£39m release clause for Inacio, £34m release clause for Andre. Just get it done since were clearly horrible at negotiating. And then use the remaining cash on Florentino Luis. All that almost for the price of one Caicedo.
Online Capital

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55305 on: Today at 10:45:59 am »
I just look at the market of potential defensive midfielders and think that it's not too many around that ticks all the boxes really. The ones that could be a long-term solution are just incredibly pricy by the looks of it. Getting someone like Sangaré for 40 odd million, for a season or two while we see how Stefan develops seems like a sensible idea.
