Not at all. He is pretty good at his job and not one to propagate mischief. Its our fanbase that reads into everything he posts. He isnt even a sports agent but a lawyer by profession.
Glory Glory Manu Kone
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I've heard a few people say Sangare is slow. Is he actually slow or is it a case of him having a big stride pattern making him look slow?
Interesting, thanks. The French are certainly more technical than we are, but if theyre essentially saying he makes bad decisions, is technically poor and struggles to focus for 90, then thats why there would certainly be reservations.Some people in analytics circles are mentioning Eric Martel of Koln. Statistically he profiles exactly like Palhinha. Too raw for me though and has zero ability on the ball. Hes someone Ive seen a bit of and he may get a bigger move but it doesnt need to be to us to depend on him as a starter.On Luís, he has apparently followed us for a month, but we are the only club other than Benfica that he does follow.Someone in here mentioned Schlotterbeck. I personally think hes great, and if they would be amenable to a sub £60m fee Id absolutely want him here. He feels a very Man City signing and I believe hes who city would have moved to had Gvardiol not transpired.
Only in those countless '500 defensive midfielders Liverpool could sign' type articles, don't think there's been anything concrete.
He follows us on social media. What more do you want
Hes not quick but he covets ground fine. Long strides, hes quicker than peak Fabinho.
Salah wasnt first choice. We move to alternative targets who can be a success. Caicedo and Lavia arent the game changers everyone believes especially at the prices. Plus we never had a bid accepted for one. Its hugely important now for the Club to act quickly and quietly.
Well, his top speed is reported at 30.8 km/h. That is not slow for a defensive midfielder ...
It isn't really though, is it? Southampton never accepted any of our offers, we never raised our offer... so it seems like yeah, we were interested but nah, not at that cost?Hardly what I'd call a fuck up. We offered them "tempters" at around £46m (who knows what that actually consisted of though in terms of cash, add-ons etc) and they said no. We didn't go back.
Fact is there is shit loads of players who we could sign who would improve us straight away.
I agree with this. We spent the whole of last season watching bang average teams run through our midfield, you could probably have picked a midfielder from every premier league team that would have improved us in some way last year. We need 2 in, and with £111m that we know we have to spend there's a lot of options out there.
Depressing the window closes in 2 weeks and weve got fans plucking random names out to fill a positon that should have been sorted like a month ago.
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]